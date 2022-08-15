ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UC Football Ranked in 2022 AP Preseason Poll

By Russ Heltman
Cincinnati is ready to continue stacking wins under head coach Luke Fickell.

CINCINNATI — The 2022 Preseason AP Poll is live, and the Bearcats slotted in at No. 23 overall.

The top-10 went in order: Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Utah, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Baylor.

UC narrowly edged out Houston (No. 24) for the top Group of Five ranking. The Bearcats got placed higher than Arkansas (No. 19) on the Coaches' Poll, but they are underdogs in Vegas and in the AP Poll for the 2022 season opener on Sept. 3.

