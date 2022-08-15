Read full article on original website
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man fatally shot outside of Berry Food Store in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Despicable And Painful Abuse Women Face Within The U.S Army — The Tragic Case Of Vanessa GuillenMary HolmanHouston, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
Houston teen has now raised $2.3 million for abortion accessAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Houston ISD offering new accelerated diploma program for students
HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District, in partnership with Eight Million Stories, Inc., announced Wednesday that it will be offering a new education option called HISD REAL. The district said the primary goal of HISD REAL is to support disconnected students in earning their high school diplomas through re-engagement...
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area school districts work to implement solutions to teacher shortages
TEXAS – Teacher vacancies are becoming quite common throughout our area, right now there are 12 unfilled teaching positions at Cleveland High School. Officials there and at other school districts are ramping up recruitment efforts. ”I have a 15-year-old that’s in 10th grade right now, I have a 17-year-old...
Aldine ISD returns to school despite teacher shortage
HOUSTON — Wednesday is another big day for parents and kids across the Houston area, with 17 districts heading back to class. Hundreds of thousands of kids returned to school Wednesday. Aldine ISD is one of them and they hosted a welcome back rally. Students at Teague Middle School...
42 teachers from 9 foreign countries. Aldine ISD goes global more than ever to fill vacancies
HOUSTON, Texas — He's more than 2000 miles from home at Aldine ISD's Ogden Elementary. “I’m from Colombia,” said teacher Omar Yanguma. His third ever trip to the United States may be three to five years long. “I teach three subjects," said Yanguma. "English language arts, Spanish...
Click2Houston.com
Proposed changes to HISD charter school policy spark controversy
HOUSTON – A proposal to revise HISD’s current charter school policy is drawing fire from parents, teachers and school board members. The president of HISD Board of Trustees, Janet Cruz, developed the measure that will be heard for first reading during a special called meeting on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m.
KHOU
Fourth Conroe ISD parent comes forward about student dropped off at wrong bus stop
CONROE, Texas — Conroe ISD parents are raising concerns about the district’s bus policies. The outcry follows reports of four children who have been dropped off at the wrong bus stop within a week. Three of the children are elementary school age. The fourth is an intermediate school student.
Cy-Fair ISD book access policy to go into effect later this year
CYPRESS, Texas — Parents of Cy-Fair Independent School District students will soon be allowed to choose which books their kids can read at district libraries. The new policy was approved by the school board recently and comes as districts across the state are debating on book bans in libraries across Texas.
thekatynews.com
Harmony Public Schools South & West Texas Districts Earn “A” Rating in New TEA Accountability Ratings
Has earned an “A” in the Texas Education Agency’s first accountability ratings since the COVID pandemic began. All six schools in Harmony Public Schools Houston West District earned an “A” rating. Three out of six campuses in Harmony Public Schools Houston South District received an “A” rating while the other three campuses earned a “B” rating.
Click2Houston.com
SE Houston back-to-school drive to provide free haircuts & styles, school uniforms, supplies, immunizations and more!
HOUSTON – Students can get fresh haircuts, much-needed supplies, health screenings and more at a back-to-school drive hosted by several businesses and business leaders on Wednesday. The 8th Annual Back-2-School Drive &Free Haircuts event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Evan E. Worthing High School...
Dickinson ISD Board of Trustees recently approved an increase in starting pay for DISD bus drivers
. Starting pay will be $21.50 per hour. Bus drivers who are new to DISD this year will also receive a $1,200 sign-on bonus. Pay increases with experience. We are looking to fill 9 open positions in our transportation department for the 2022-2023 school year.
KHOU
ABC13's weekly virtual job fair features jobs you can land in hours in Cypress and surrounding areas
Cypress residents, this one is for you! In addition to featuring jobs that pay over $15/hour, we're talking to economic and education experts about how you can land a job.
cw39.com
New service from METRO coming to Hiram Clarke community
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Metro’s curb2curb service is making its way into the Hiram Clark Community this week!. The service allows passengers to schedule pick up at specific locations and be dropped off at their destination all within a specified zone. Booking a trip is easy using the curb2curb app.
KHOU
Reliant is partnering with KHOU & the Houston Food Bank for the Backpack Buddy Program
HOUSTON — For the 11th year in a row, Reliant is sponsoring the KHOU Food Drive benefiting the Houston Food Bank's Backpack Buddy program. This program provides nutritious, kid-friendly food to take home on the weekends when children don't have weekday school meals to rely on. On Thursday, Aug....
H-E-B to host one day career fair across Texas
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – As the state’s largest private employer, H-E-B will host a one-day hiring event geared to help fill full and part-time positions at the store level. H-E-B will provide on-site interviews at career fairs held at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas. Date, Time & Application Info: Tuesday, August 23 from 10 […]
cw39.com
Total closure coming this weekend on I-45 in Montgomery County
HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s that time of the week to make sure you know where the major road closures are taking place. This weekend the focus on the northside with a total closure on I-45 in Conroe. Friday night at 9 p.m. all southbound lanes on I-45 from...
KHOU
'Wildcat nation has prevailed': HISD celebrates historic Wheatley High School's turnaround
HOUSTON — Houston ISD is celebrating its B rating from the Texas Education Agency. One of the district's biggest improvements happened at one of its most historic campuses: Phyllis Wheatley High School in the Fifth Ward. After nearly a decade of failing or poor academic performance, the Wheatley wildcats...
Houston school rankings: What are the best HISD schools?
HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District saw a massive improvement in its school accountability ratings released Monday by the Texas Education Agency. Editorial note: The above video is from a related story involving HISD. It’s the first time since 2019 that the school district received its grades after...
HIDDEN GEM: Sam Houston State University public art
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — You can find art just about anywhere in the Houston area – that includes college and university campuses. Sam Houston State University in Huntsville is no exception. "The campus itself is beautiful. We have rolling hills, lots of trees," Michael Henderson, chair of the SHSU...
Back to school: Dietician shares healthy lunch and snack ideas for the kids
HOUSTON — Parents want to prepare their kids for success at school and eating healthy is part of the equation. Chef and registered dietician Dolores Woods teaches nutrition at the Nourish Kitchen at the UTHealth School of Public Health. “This is really important: The adult in the family is...
KHOU
