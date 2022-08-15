ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Houston ISD offering new accelerated diploma program for students

HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District, in partnership with Eight Million Stories, Inc., announced Wednesday that it will be offering a new education option called HISD REAL. The district said the primary goal of HISD REAL is to support disconnected students in earning their high school diplomas through re-engagement...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Aldine ISD returns to school despite teacher shortage

HOUSTON — Wednesday is another big day for parents and kids across the Houston area, with 17 districts heading back to class. Hundreds of thousands of kids returned to school Wednesday. Aldine ISD is one of them and they hosted a welcome back rally. Students at Teague Middle School...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Proposed changes to HISD charter school policy spark controversy

HOUSTON – A proposal to revise HISD’s current charter school policy is drawing fire from parents, teachers and school board members. The president of HISD Board of Trustees, Janet Cruz, developed the measure that will be heard for first reading during a special called meeting on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Cy-Fair ISD book access policy to go into effect later this year

CYPRESS, Texas — Parents of Cy-Fair Independent School District students will soon be allowed to choose which books their kids can read at district libraries. The new policy was approved by the school board recently and comes as districts across the state are debating on book bans in libraries across Texas.
CYPRESS, TX
thekatynews.com

Harmony Public Schools South & West Texas Districts Earn “A” Rating in New TEA Accountability Ratings

Has earned an “A” in the Texas Education Agency’s first accountability ratings since the COVID pandemic began. All six schools in Harmony Public Schools Houston West District earned an “A” rating. Three out of six campuses in Harmony Public Schools Houston South District received an “A” rating while the other three campuses earned a “B” rating.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

New service from METRO coming to Hiram Clarke community

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Metro’s curb2curb service is making its way into the Hiram Clark Community this week!. The service allows passengers to schedule pick up at specific locations and be dropped off at their destination all within a specified zone. Booking a trip is easy using the curb2curb app.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC Big 2 News

H-E-B to host one day career fair across Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – As the state’s largest private employer, H-E-B will host a one-day hiring event geared to help fill full and part-time positions at the store level. H-E-B will provide on-site interviews at career fairs held at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas. Date, Time & Application Info: Tuesday, August 23 from 10 […]
ODESSA, TX
KHOU

Houston school rankings: What are the best HISD schools?

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District saw a massive improvement in its school accountability ratings released Monday by the Texas Education Agency. Editorial note: The above video is from a related story involving HISD. It’s the first time since 2019 that the school district received its grades after...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Sam Houston State University public art

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — You can find art just about anywhere in the Houston area – that includes college and university campuses. Sam Houston State University in Huntsville is no exception. "The campus itself is beautiful. We have rolling hills, lots of trees," Michael Henderson, chair of the SHSU...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
