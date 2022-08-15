The Matriarch of Edisto Island Headlines Conroy Center’s Sixth Annual Lowcountry Book Club Convention

Read full article on original website
My solo adventure to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensSavannah, GA
Let's Go on a Hearse Ghost Tour in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Our trip to Hilton Head, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHilton Head Island, SC
3 Most Charming Towns in South CarolinaAlina AndrasBeaufort, SC
eatitandlikeit.com
EIALI Fried Chicken and Bubbles Event returns…to Bluffton
With so many yearly events still trickling back into the mainstream here, there and everywhere, it is nice to finally say we are bringing one of ours back to the South Carolina Lowcountry. Eat It and Like It’s Fried Chicken and Bubbles event will be held on Thursday, October 27th...
holycitysinner.com
Dorchester County Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony to Celebrate New Oakbrook Library on the Ashley River
Dorchester County Government held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Oakbrook Library on the Ashely River on Thursday, August 18th. Elected officials, community leaders, and the public came together to celebrate the future library that will be located at 2830 Bacons Bridge Road in Summerville. Oakbrook is the County’s fastest...
townandtourist.com
Best Time to Visit Tybee Island (Peaceful & Festive!)
Tybee Island is an exciting vacation area with beautiful beaches, fun events, and festivals. However, Tybee Island can have extreme weather conditions during different months. Therefore, knowing when is the best month to visit is essential to get the most fun out of your vacation. The best months for visiting...
wtoc.com
St. Joseph’s Candler & Savannah Tech offering program that gives students experience while taking classes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 100 people have signed up for a St. Joseph’s Candler and Savannah Tech program that allows students work and learn at the same time. Students will come out of the program a certified nurse assistant and/or patient care technician. Jacqueline and Sabrena Delaney...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Weekend Events
There’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the weekend. If you need help finding plans, just consult Charleston’s best events list below. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates as information is subject to change at any time.
southmag.com
Seabolt Real Estate Listing in Savannah, Ga. Wins 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in Downtown Dwellings Category
Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is delighted to announce that Associate Broker Staci Donegan’s listing at 112 West Gaston St. in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District recently won the Downtown Dwellings category in the prestigious HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022.
Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the third weekend in August
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The weekend has arrived! Here’s what to do if you aren’t planning to skip town for one last summer trip. Dancing on the Cooper Put on your dancing shoes and shake a leg this Saturday at the Mount Pleasant Pier! Locals can enjoy an evening of Motown, shag, country, and more […]
holycitysinner.com
The City of Charleston, Shifa Clinic Hosting First Clinic at Hope Center on August 19th
The city of Charleston and the Shifa Clinic will host the first community health fair at the new Hope Center (529 Meeting Street) on Friday, August 19th, 2022 from 9 am to 12 pm. Free health screenings including blood pressure, lung cancer, colon cancer. Registrations for free mammograms. Covid-19 vaccines...
wtoc.com
Savannah hospitals try to fill gaps created by nursing shortage
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Still feeling affects from the pandemic, three major hospitals in Savannah that serve the entire Coastal Empire and Lowcountry have nursing positions to fill. “Georgia is losing more nurses than it’s producing.”. St. Joseph’s nurse manager Mary Robinson has a full nursing staff on her...
holycitysinner.com
Deep Water Vineyard Hosting Annual Grape Stomp Festival on August 27th
Deep Water Vineyard will host their Annual Grape Stomp Festival on Saturday, August 27th from 10 am to 6 pm. The event includes food, drinks, vendors, a grape stomping competition, a Lucille Ball look-a-like contest, and more. Here’s a rundown of what to expect:. Food Trucks. Lib’s Diner.
holycitysinner.com
The Gin Joint to Host “Whistlepig Dinner” on August 30th
The Gin Joint will host its “Whistlepig Dinner” on Tuesday, August 30th from 6:30 pm to 9 pm. This limited, reservation-only dinner will include cocktails featuring one of the world’s finest whiskeys, in addition to a four-course meal. “We have very quickly fallen in love with hosting...
wpde.com
Hilton Head jellyfish sting has experts looking at local waters
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — “It’s not something you really expect when you’re on vacation in South Carolina." Karen Buzzi was with her family relaxing at the beach on Hilton Head Island on Sunday when her son came out of the water screaming. “I was...
abcnews4.com
Sheffield's Wine Bar & Tapas now open in Mt. Pleasant after ribbon cutting Wednesday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Sheffield's Wine Bar & Tapas is now open for business. Owners Cynthia Kirk and John Sheffield, along with members of the Mount Pleasant Town Council and Chamber of Commerce, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday in celebration of the business's grand opening. From the...
holycitysinner.com
Post & Courier to Host “Pints & Politics” Event with Dr. Annie Andrews and Rep. Nancy Mace
The Post & Courier will welcome the candidates for South Carolina’s 1st congressional district seat, Dr. Annie Andrews and incumbent U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, for an upcoming edition of their “Pints & Politics” series. The happy hour event will take place at LO-Fi Brewing on Tuesday, August 23rd at 5 pm.
yourislandnews.com
Lowcountry Habitat hires Pollitzer
Group names Resource Development Manager as office moves to a new home. Lowcountry Habitat for Humanity has named Wendy Nilsen Pollitzer its new Resource Development Manager. Pollitzer, born in Charleston, has been a Beaufort County resident for more than 23 years. She joins Lowcountry Habitat for Humanity after stints as the Community Development Manager at the American Cancer Society and the Assistant Manager of Events at Immune Deficiency Foundation, both national nonprofit organizations.
holycitysinner.com
College of Charleston Marine Biology Major on a Quest for Cushions of Glass
Next time you go to a lake, pond or river, take a look at the thin sheets of organisms attached to the sides of docks and rocks. Among them you may find a cushiony creature like the ones Chris Freeman, visiting assistant professor of biology, has been finding all over the Lowcountry.
golfcourseindustry.com
Georgia course reopening following $1.2 million renovation
The Club at Savannah Harbor in Savannah, Georgia, will reopen its golf course on Sept. 1, 2022 following a five-month, $1.2 million renovation. Led by director of grounds Lynn Childress and his team at The Club at Savannah Harbor, the renovation focused on rebuilding greens and improving the course’s irrigation and drainage systems. Ellabell, Georgia-based Godwin Golf was the contractor on the project.
southmag.com
The Sea Pines Resort Events & Activities September 1 – 30, 2022
ROUNDNET TOURNAMENT Wednesday, September 14, 3-8pm Grab a friend and head to the Sea Pines Beach Club for our second annual Roundnet Tournament sponsored by Truly. What is Roundnet? It can be described as a cross between 4-square and volleyball, played with a net on the ground. Tickets are available for $20 for a team of two. Each registered participant will receive their first Truly for free. All participants must be 21 and older to receive a Truly. Cash Bar will be set up outside of the Surfside Market at The Sea Pines Beach Club. Winning teams will receive prizes at the end of the tournament.
WJCL
Savannah restaurant, 520 Tavern, outdoor furniture theft caught on camera
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Someone stole outdoor furniture at a Savannah restaurant and it was caught on camera. Locally owned 520 Tavern on the Southside said it was business as usual until they walked out to their patio area and realized something was missing. "We were going outside to do...
momcollective.com
National Thrift Shop Day (My Favorites Around Charleston)
I’ve always been a thrifty person. Thrifty in the sense of getting the best bang for my buck; always keeping my eye out for a good deal. I’m a sucker for buy one get one. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve really been keen on taking care of the environment.
