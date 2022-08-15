Read full article on original website
holycitysinner.com
College of Charleston Marine Biology Major on a Quest for Cushions of Glass
Next time you go to a lake, pond or river, take a look at the thin sheets of organisms attached to the sides of docks and rocks. Among them you may find a cushiony creature like the ones Chris Freeman, visiting assistant professor of biology, has been finding all over the Lowcountry.
holycitysinner.com
Palmetto Community Care Promotes HIV Testing and Prevention for National Southern HIV/AIDS Awareness Day on August 20th
On Friday, August 19th, 2022, Palmetto Community Care will be working to promote National Southern HIV/AIDS Awareness Day for the entire Lowcountry community. Founded in 2019 by the Southern AIDS Coalition, this observance occurs annually on August 20th, and is an opportunity to increase HIV education, testing, community involvement, and treatment in our communities.
holycitysinner.com
Historic Charleston Foundation, Explore Charleston, Southern Living Announce Second Illumination Charleston Event
The Historic Charleston Foundation, in partnership with Explore Charleston and Southern Living, will host the second Illumination Charleston this December, where they will celebrate preservation-inspired design. Events will be held from Decem. ber 1st through the 4th and include designer vignettes at the Aiken-Rhett House Museum, the Design in Mind...
holycitysinner.com
Battery Trek West for Saturday Night Showdown Against Los Angeles
The Charleston Battery head westward this weekend for a Saturday night showdown against LA Galaxy II on August 20. Kickoff at Dignity Health Sports Park is set for 10:30 pm ET. Saturday’s fixture will be a rematch of October’s late-season duel at Patriots Point when the Battery beat Los Dos...
holycitysinner.com
Post & Courier to Host “Pints & Politics” Event with Dr. Annie Andrews and Rep. Nancy Mace
The Post & Courier will welcome the candidates for South Carolina’s 1st congressional district seat, Dr. Annie Andrews and incumbent U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, for an upcoming edition of their “Pints & Politics” series. The happy hour event will take place at LO-Fi Brewing on Tuesday, August 23rd at 5 pm.
holycitysinner.com
The City of Charleston, Shifa Clinic Hosting First Clinic at Hope Center on August 19th
The city of Charleston and the Shifa Clinic will host the first community health fair at the new Hope Center (529 Meeting Street) on Friday, August 19th, 2022 from 9 am to 12 pm. Free health screenings including blood pressure, lung cancer, colon cancer. Registrations for free mammograms. Covid-19 vaccines...
holycitysinner.com
Pro-Abortion Advocates Take Action Against Ban in Charleston
As South Carolina legislators debated a total ban on abortion in the statehouse Wednesday, reproductive justice advocates gathered in their communities to stand together in the fight for abortion access for all. The Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network (WREN) held an abortion advocate watch party at Commonhouse Aleworks in Charleston...
holycitysinner.com
Gov. Henry McMaster Announces Nominations to Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force
Governor Henry McMaster today announced his three appointments to the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force, which was created by the General Assembly to recommend policies for improving the recruitment, retention, and advancement of teachers. “South Carolina’s teachers are integral to the success and prosperity of our state and we...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston County Parks’ Latin American Festival Returns October 9th
Celebrate Charleston’s vibrant Latin and Caribbean cultures at the Latin American Festival on Sunday, October 9th at Wannamaker County Park. Charleston County Parks invites you to immerse yourself in authentic music, art, food and activities, all inspired by cultures and traditions from Latin America and the Caribbean. This year’s...
holycitysinner.com
Dorchester County Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony to Celebrate New Oakbrook Library on the Ashley River
Dorchester County Government held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Oakbrook Library on the Ashely River on Thursday, August 18th. Elected officials, community leaders, and the public came together to celebrate the future library that will be located at 2830 Bacons Bridge Road in Summerville. Oakbrook is the County’s fastest...
holycitysinner.com
Pitching and Power Guide RiverDogs Past GreenJackets 5-1
North Augusta, SC – Julio Meza and Junior Caminero each blasted home runs and the pitching staff was dominant as the Charleston RiverDogs took down the Augusta GreenJackets by a 5-1 score on Wednesday at SRP Park. The RiverDogs have won four straight games including the first two of a 13-game road trip.
holycitysinner.com
Augusta Rallies Late to Hand RiverDogs Second Consecutive Loss
North Augusta, SC – The Charleston RiverDogs led by two when the bottom of the sixth began, but the Augusta GreenJackets scored the game’s final four runs to escape with a 4-2 win on Friday night at SRP Park. The RiverDogs lead in the South Division has slipped to just 1.5 games over the Columbia Fireflies who have won eight consecutive games.
holycitysinner.com
Deep Water Vineyard Hosting Annual Grape Stomp Festival on August 27th
Deep Water Vineyard will host their Annual Grape Stomp Festival on Saturday, August 27th from 10 am to 6 pm. The event includes food, drinks, vendors, a grape stomping competition, a Lucille Ball look-a-like contest, and more. Here’s a rundown of what to expect:. Food Trucks. Lib’s Diner.
holycitysinner.com
RiverDogs Settle for Doubleheader Split Following Thrilling Game One Win
North Augusta, SC – The Charleston RiverDogs stretched their winning streak to five games with a thrilling 6-5 comeback win in game one of a doubleheader on Thursday night at SRP Park. However, the streak was snapped hours later as Augusta rebounded to win the second game 7-2. The GreenJackets captialized on five RiverDogs errors to score five unearned runs in the twin bill.
holycitysinner.com
The Gin Joint to Host “Whistlepig Dinner” on August 30th
The Gin Joint will host its “Whistlepig Dinner” on Tuesday, August 30th from 6:30 pm to 9 pm. This limited, reservation-only dinner will include cocktails featuring one of the world’s finest whiskeys, in addition to a four-course meal. “We have very quickly fallen in love with hosting...
holycitysinner.com
The Carolina Waltz – A Tribute To The Band’s “Last Waltz” – to Play the Charleston Pour House in November
The Band’s Last Waltz concert originally took place on Thanksgiving Day 1976 at Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco. During the show, The Band was joined by special guests like Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Neil Young, and Van Morrison. At The Carolina Waltz this year, Into The Fog is the...
holycitysinner.com
Last Chance to Get Discounted Tickets to the 25th Annual Awendaw Blue Crab Festival on Saturday, August 27th
You can still purchase your tickets now at the discounted price of $10. Tickets purchased at the door will be $15. Children 12 and under are free. Attendees can upgrade to the VIP experience for $125 per person. These VIP tickets include one bucket of crab, complimentary food and beverage, private bathrooms, tented seating, and a VIP entrance to avoid the lines.
