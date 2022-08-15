Read full article on original website
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
DoorDash Customer Received Drugs Inside Chipotle BagBriana BelcherColumbus, OH
How These Threatening Letters Terrorized A Small TownJeffery MacCircleville, OH
Football: ‘Mr. Captain’: Friday battles back from ACL injury, earns captain role in 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season kicks off this week and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Olentangy Berlin for their matchup against Hilliard Bradley. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
Ohio State lays out plans for new rehab hospital in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center announced its plans to build a new 86,000 square feet adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital in east Columbus through a partnership with Kindred Rehabilitation Services (KRS). The new 80-bed facility specializing in treatment and research for patients with brain, stroke...
Intel will become Columbus' largest water user
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus has a lot of major water users, but none will compare to the amount of water Intel will use per day. According to the city water department, Ohio State uses 2.8 millions of gallons of water per day. Anheuser Busch consumes 2.3 million gallons and Abbot Labs takes in 1.1 million gallons.
Businesses near Ohio State campus welcome students, rise in sales
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Monday was the first day for move-in for freshmen at The Ohio State University and surrounding businesses are excited about the return of school and all of its students. Ohio State is anticipating roughly 14,000 students to move in on campus, and that’s not including those...
Worthington ranked as one of nation's hottest housing markets
WORTHINGTON, Ohio — The City of Worthington was ranked as the third-hottest housing market in the country, according to a list by Realtor.com. More than 29,000 ZIP codes were analyzed for the organization's eighth annual ranking of areas with the fastest selling homes and high buyer demand. In the...
Ohio State families prepare students for move-in day
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Monday marks the start of move-in day for Ohio State University students!. Dave Isaacs, a spokesperson with the Office of Student Life, told 10TV that move-in 'day' for students who will live in residence halls will be a staggered process throughout the week. “We'll have about...
High school football team in Perry County set to open season at new stadium
CROOKSVILLE, Ohio — To say that last season's Crooksville varsity football season was challenging is an understatement. Not only did the team play all of its games on the road, but it also didn't win a single game going 0-9. The struggles began before the season started. A power...
Conditions inside CCS schools remain key focus of fight between teachers’ union and state’s largest district
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One TikTok video features a montage of images showing poor or deteriorating conditions inside Columbus City Schools. The music of Twisted Sister’s “We’re not gonna take it” plays underneath. Another TikTok video, which has been viewed more than 145,000 times, criticizes CCS...
Worthington woman drowns during rafting accident in Pennsylvania river
OHIOPYLE, Pa. — A Worthington woman drowned while rafting in a southwestern Pennsylvania river over the weekend. The Fayette County Coroner's Office in Pennsylvania said 50-year-old Julie Moore was rafting in the Lower Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle State Park on Aug. 13, which is about 70 miles south of Pittsburgh.
2 ex-fraternity members get 6 weeks jail for hazing death of Stone Foltz
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Two former fraternity members were sentenced to six weeks in jail on Wednesday after being convicted of hazing-related misdemeanor counts in the death of a Bowling Green State University student last year. The two men were both acquitted in May of more serious charges —...
No deal reached between Columbus school board, union after meeting on Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just days away from a potential strike by Columbus City Schools teachers, this week is the last chance to come to a deal. Tuesday, the district and the Columbus Education Association met for the 21st time. Afterward, the board held its regularly scheduled board meeting and the union rallied outside.
Columbus parents gear up for school year as teacher strike looms
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Friday, hundreds of bookbags and other items were donated at Trevitt Elementary School to families in need. "We have uniforms for the kids, we have backpacks full of supplies, baby items," said Tiffany Smith, founder of Evelyn's Heart Foundation. "My foundation is named after my mom. She was actually a teacher at Tevitt Elementary. I started my foundation after her death and so everything that i do as far as this foundation is concerned is for her."
Man charged with OVI after striking cruiser, injuring trooper
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper suffered minor injuries after being struck by a reportedly impaired driver early Thursday. According to OSHP, Warsame A. Warsame, 39, from Columbus was traveling eastbound on state Route 161 in Franklin county just after 1 a.m. when he struck the trooper’s cruiser and a pick-up truck owned by Griffin Pavement.
Hilliard teen bringing new heart back to the game
HILLIARD, Ohio — A Hilliard teen is heading back to school with hope and a story of courage after suffering cardiac arrest. Janine Humeidan lived a typical teenager’s life with school, friends and her favorite sport of field hockey. But that was all was threatened last year, when Janine, who was healthy and thriving, collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest at home during a family gathering.
1 injured in Milo-Grogan neighborhood shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a shooting in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood Monday evening. Columbus police said the shooting happened in the 600 block of East 2nd Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said the victim was taken to Nationwide...
Car thefts on the rise near Ohio State campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Police Department is warning students and staff about a rash of car thefts happening on and around campus. As of July 24, more than 2,000 Kia's or Hyundai's were reported stolen across the city since the beginning of the year, according to Columbus Police.
92 people arrested in Franklinton, Hilltop during 5th Operation Unity
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to crack down on crime, the Columbus Division of Police completed the fifth Operation Unity collaboration focusing their patrol operations in the Franklinton and Hilltop neighborhoods. Police describe Operation Unity as a collaborative effort aimed at removing violent offenders, weapons and narcotics from...
1 dead in Perry Township crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person Thursday night on state Route 161. The crash happened at 9:13 p.m. near West Dublin Granville Road and Fiesta Drive in Perry Township. The sheriff’s office said the driver was...
21-year-old charged in deadly north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man is being charged with murder in a shooting that left a 32-year-old man dead May 29 in north Columbus, according to police. Police are on the lookout for Paul Harris III, 21, who is a suspect in the homicide that took place on the 700 block of Gibbard Avenue near North Washington Avenue. An arrest warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Cops and Barbers continues to help Columbus youth
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Inside the Fresche barber shop off North High Street there’s an infectious personality with a refreshing outlook on today’s troubled youth. “What I’m doing is only a small scale of what’s been happening with the youth around here,” Rob Cayson said.
