Latrobe, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Interest level high at Derry following 2 subpar seasons

With a new coach on board, Derry has been repositioned in Class 2A, drastically altering recent schedules. No disrespect to the current opponents, but dropping down just might suit the Trojans better after several fruitless seasons in Class 3A. Among last year’s opponents, only Burrell, Class 4A Latrobe and Class...
DERRY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon roars into Class 3A with Quinton Martin, strong supporting cast

Belle Vernon coach Matt Humbert doesn’t make too much of his team’s drop to Class 3A, though it would be hard to blame him for being excited. As a Class 4A school last season, the Leopards advanced to the WPIAL championship game, where they lost to perennial power Aliquippa. So, naturally, playing in a smaller classification gives BVA a better chance to get to the top, right?
BELLE VERNON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

East Allegheny hoping to deliver 7th straight playoff berth

Want a pizza? Dom can make it for you. How about a winning football team? Well, you’ve come to the right place. More times than not, East Allegheny has come away a winner since coach Dominic Pecora’s arrival in 2013. Pecora and his Wildcats are angling for the...
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Two-way lineman a blue ribbon prospect for Latrobe football team

He will show lionhead rabbits and work a bottle-rocket contest at the Westmoreland Fair later in the summer. But this week, Danny Calabrese is honing his skills as a two-way lineman for Latrobe as the Wildcats make their way into Class 4A football under first-year coach Ron Prady and his staff.
LATROBE, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Belle Vernon residents oppose new football team

Belle Vernon residents filled council chambers Tuesday in opposition to a proposal to allow a semi-professional football team to lease Brewer Stadium. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
BELLE VERNON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hempfield Area hopes first 49 queens will join 50th at homecoming ceremony this fall

When Renee Lytwak walked onto Hempfield Area High School’s football field in the fall of 1973, she never expected to leave it adorned with a crown and bouquet of flowers. That day, Lytwak — then a high school senior dressed in a floor-length red gown trimmed with white lace — took home the title of the district’s first homecoming queen.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sparks fly over Latrobe area youth football programs at district board meeting

The Greater Latrobe Area Midget Football Association doesn’t have enough players to safely continue with its season, and despite pleas from association parents, Greater Latrobe School District leaders said they cannot allow late additions into the district’s youth football program. Numerous association parents and coaches spoke during the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Seton Hill University center gets new name, helps students improve writing skills

Hope Albert had a bad habit of using run-on sentences in the papers she turned in for her college courses. But that problem, and others that hampered the Washington Township senior’s written compositions at Seton Hill University, are in the past tense, thanks to help she received through one of the Greensburg school’s longtime programs.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 19-21

From racing to runways to reggae, there’s something for everyone to do this weekend in the Pittsburgh area. MotoAmerica Superbikes at Pittsburgh is planned for 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Pittsburgh International Race Complex at 201 Penndale Road, Wampum, Lawrence County. MotoAmerica...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

'Bridging the Gap' rally planned in Greensburg

A central Westmoreland County citizens activist group will host a “Bridging the Gap” event from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Greensburg YWCA, 424 N. Main St. There will be food, entertainment and tables with information about community services. Representatives from about 15 organizations, including the Blackburn...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg's Lynch Field site for 2nd annual Back 2 School Jam

Greater Parkview Church’s Back 2 School Jam promises games, food and music for those attending the second annual event this Saturday in Greensburg. With the help of partners and sponsors, the church also plans to distribute more than 260 book bags to local students. That’s double the number of bags that were handed out at last year’s event.
CBS Pittsburgh

Raising Cane's poised to open first Pittsburgh-area location

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a time to celebrate for chicken finger lovers in Western Pennsylvania.According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, Raising Cane's will be opening in The Piazza development in South Fayette early next year.The fast-food chain based out of Louisiana is expected to open nearly two dozen locations in Pennsylvania -- but the South Fayette store will be the first in the Pittsburgh area.Other tenants that will be located in The Piazza include Primanti's, Firebirds, and Bartram House.Gwen Rodi, the South Fayette Commissioner, says that Raising Cane's has a vision for things like quality, culture, and community that reflect the values of the area and makes them a 'perfect addition to The Piazza.'An official date for the opening of the location is unclear.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh's Cookie Cruise ready to set sail again

PITTSBURGH — The Cookie Cruise is back, ready to set sail on the Gateway Clipper Fleet Thursday evening. The Bob O'Connor Foundation is hosting the 29th annual event. Proceeds support the foundation, which strives to honor the memory of the late Pittsburgh mayor through charitable acts in and around the city.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring Buttermilk Falls in Armstrong County

Philadelphia, PA - The most dramatic waterfall in western Pennsylvania is located just east of Pittsburgh in the nature area of Buttermilk Falls in Armstrong County. Despite its soaring 46-foot height, Buttermilk Falls is easy to reach and off the beaten path, with an accessible trail to the waterfall platform that does not venture into the gorge. Further along the trail, less-maintained trails lead across the creek for additional views. A walk to the waterfall is less than a quarter mile.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Marty Griffin moves to KDKA Morning Show

It didn’t take the powers that be at KDKA Radio long to find a replacement for Kevin Battle on the station’s morning show. Marty Griffin, a sharp-tongued talk show host and well-known investigative reporter for KDKA-TV, is being moved from his mid-morning slot to the new “Big K Morning Show,” airing from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. He is replacing popular co-host Kevin Battle as Larry Richert’s on-air partner.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Job Opportunities Help Wanted 8-17-2022

Courier to sort and deliver incoming mail including facsimile transmissions received at designated central machines and miscellaneous office supplies to appropriate locations/departments; to prepare outgoing mail for delivery, and to maintain related account balances and necessary supply levels for the smooth daily operation of the mailroom. Essential Functions:. Collects, sorts,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KDKA News Radio

The New KDKA Radio Lineup

Two of the biggest names in Pittsburgh radio will be teaming up in the morning; market veteran Larry Richert will welcome his new morning show partner, and longtime personality Marty Griffin, to the morning show.
PITTSBURGH, PA

