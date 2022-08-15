ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pups em-bark on pet-friendly event at Charleston Place

By Tim Renaud
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It was a barkin’ good time at Charleston Place on Sunday afternoon as pups enjoyed their day in the sun.

Charleston Place hosted its first-ever ‘Dog Days of Summer’ event, encouraging locals to bring their dogs to the hotel’s cabana-filled courtyard and enjoy some cool treats.

The hotel partnered with Charleston Animal Society for the ‘Second Sunday’ event. It comes at a time when local animal shelters deal with severe overcrowding.

Both locals and guests had the opportunity to meet and bond with furry friends. The hotel also highlighted its new in-room pet dining menu.

“At The Charleston Place, we consider pets a part of the family and we’re proud to welcome furry friends of all shapes and sizes to the hotel,” said Bob Megargle, Managing Director, The Charleston Place. “We feel fortunate to have the opportunity to partner with the Charleston Animal Shelter to help dogs to find homes, as well as give locals something special to look forward to throughout this month, to help beat the heat.”

The event, which took place from noon until 5:00 p.m., is the first of many pet-friendly opportunities the hotel has planned.

