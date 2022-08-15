ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vehicle crash, fire claims life of 22-year-old East Texas woman

By Alisha Tagert
 4 days ago

WINONA, Texas ( KETK ) – In a statement released by Texas Department of Public safety, a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Marcy S. Turner on Sunday afternoon approximately five miles southwest of Winona.

The preliminary investigation says Turner was traveling eastbound on CR 334 when she left the roadway entering the south barrow ditch. She overcorrected crossing back over CR 334 and entered the north barrow ditch in an uncontrolled skid and according to DPS her vehicle overturned and caught fire.

