ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
denverite.com

‘Colorado’s #1 eviction firm’ sued for ‘unfair, unconscionable and deceptive’ eviction practices

A Denver law firm that prides itself on helping landlords speedily boot tenants who are late on rent is under fire. A class action lawsuit filed against Tschetter Sulzer P.C. on Aug. 6 alleges the firm deceived Denver tenant Tina Franklin and over a hundred others facing eviction. The complaint states the firm mischaracterized the amount the tenants must pay to catch up on rent. The lawsuit was submitted to federal court by attorneys Steven Woodrow of Woodrow & Peluso, LLC and Jason Legg of Cadiz Law, LLC.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Outspoken Former North High School Teacher Tim Hernández Has a New Gig in Aurora

Tim Hernández, a former North High School teacher and fierce advocate for students of color, made a lasting mark on his pupils before Denver Public Schools (DPS) let his contract lapse this past school year. With a new position teaching in Aurora Public Schools, Hernández reflects on his time at North, the student walkout protesting his departure in May, and the scoop on what students can expect from Freedom Literature, his radical, self-designed curriculum.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Collaborative Foster Care
broomfieldleader.com

Two in-utero surgeries save lives of twins

Tara Shaklee thinks she and her husband, Cody, probably had the same reaction any parent does when they found out they were having twins. The Longmont residents already had a two-year-old son, so she said it took a minute to wrap their heads around the fact that they’d be having three kids instead of two. By the time of their 20 week appointment, the couple was just excited.
LONGMONT, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Douglas County, CO
County
Arapahoe County, CO
City
Arapahoe, CO
County
Jefferson County, CO
9NEWS

Climber dies in fall on Colorado 14er

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A Castle Pines man fell to his death while descending a 14er in southwestern Colorado Monday, La Plata County said. The county said Douglas Christensen, 53, fell about 30 feet while coming down Windom Peak, a 14,093-foot peak in the Weminuche Wilderness. A climbing...
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
Fast Casual

Slim Chickens adding Colorado location

Slim Chickens is opening this week at 9566 Twenty Mile Road in Parker, Colorado, with Mile High Chicken at the helm. The Parker opening marks the group's seventh restaurant location. "We are thrilled to open another location in Colorado — Parker residents are in for a treat," Jackie Lobdell, vice...
PARKER, CO
9News

So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado

ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy