Tara Shaklee thinks she and her husband, Cody, probably had the same reaction any parent does when they found out they were having twins. The Longmont residents already had a two-year-old son, so she said it took a minute to wrap their heads around the fact that they’d be having three kids instead of two. By the time of their 20 week appointment, the couple was just excited.

LONGMONT, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO