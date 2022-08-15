Read full article on original website
DCSD spending more money allocated for safety after STEM shooting
In the more than a year since Denver7 Investigates' initial report, the Douglas County School District has spent an additional $3M in money allocated for safety following the STEM School shooting.
‘Colorado’s #1 eviction firm’ sued for ‘unfair, unconscionable and deceptive’ eviction practices
A Denver law firm that prides itself on helping landlords speedily boot tenants who are late on rent is under fire. A class action lawsuit filed against Tschetter Sulzer P.C. on Aug. 6 alleges the firm deceived Denver tenant Tina Franklin and over a hundred others facing eviction. The complaint states the firm mischaracterized the amount the tenants must pay to catch up on rent. The lawsuit was submitted to federal court by attorneys Steven Woodrow of Woodrow & Peluso, LLC and Jason Legg of Cadiz Law, LLC.
Outspoken Former North High School Teacher Tim Hernández Has a New Gig in Aurora
Tim Hernández, a former North High School teacher and fierce advocate for students of color, made a lasting mark on his pupils before Denver Public Schools (DPS) let his contract lapse this past school year. With a new position teaching in Aurora Public Schools, Hernández reflects on his time at North, the student walkout protesting his departure in May, and the scoop on what students can expect from Freedom Literature, his radical, self-designed curriculum.
After nearly 10 years living outside, Gary Peters has a home: 'This isn’t surviving. This is living.'
DENVER — When Gary Peters walked through the door of his new apartment and saw the likes of an HGTV-style reveal, the 76-year-old was mostly lost for words. "I never in my life expected anything this wonderful," Peters said, choking up while slowly turning to look at all the people who made his new home possible.
Kids cope with death during 48 hours in the woods
Camp Erin Denver is a grief camp for kids suffering a death loss. Many have lost parents or siblings to suicide, drug overdose, vehicle accidents and other causes of death.
Warning: Fake violin scam in Edgewater
The Edgewater Police Department is issuing a warning about people setting up outside of grocery stores or other retailers with a violin and sign stating they need some help.
Two in-utero surgeries save lives of twins
Tara Shaklee thinks she and her husband, Cody, probably had the same reaction any parent does when they found out they were having twins. The Longmont residents already had a two-year-old son, so she said it took a minute to wrap their heads around the fact that they’d be having three kids instead of two. By the time of their 20 week appointment, the couple was just excited.
DougCo attorney: Thomas could 'arguably' face charges; sheriff's department seeks outside review
L-R: Douglas County commissioners George Teal, Lora Thomas and Abe Laydon. |Douglas County. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas could face criminal offenses for likely providing a copy of a then-privileged investigation report into Thomas' actions to a Denver TV reporter, according to a memo from the county attorney.
Denver man sentenced after pleading guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 riot
A Denver man who pleaded guilty to his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Tuesday.
More Colorado cities moving to not profit off a state-imposed fee
Three of Colorado’s largest cities have changed, or are in the process of changing, city laws that allowed for collecting sales taxes on government fees. Denver on Monday passed, on first reading, an ordinance “to exempt from taxation certain fees.” If the measure passes a second reading Aug. 22, it will become law.
19 dogs from flood-ravaged Kentucky up for adoption in Denver
One of 19 dogs from flood-ravaged Kentucky up for adoption in Denver.Courtesy of the Dumb Friends League. (Denver, CO) The Denver Dumb Friends League took in 19 dogs from a Kentucky shelter after devastating flooding in the eastern part of the state left at least 39 dead and hundreds displaced – including animals.
Climber dies in fall on Colorado 14er
LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A Castle Pines man fell to his death while descending a 14er in southwestern Colorado Monday, La Plata County said. The county said Douglas Christensen, 53, fell about 30 feet while coming down Windom Peak, a 14,093-foot peak in the Weminuche Wilderness. A climbing...
‘Toxic effects of fentanyl’: DPD investigating baby’s death
The Denver Police Department is investigating a Denver baby’s December fentanyl-related death after initially saying the case was deemed “non-criminal” when the Problem Solvers inquired about it in June.
Independent monitor lauds cooperation, criticizes Aurora Police force review board in first report
AURORA | A risk management firm has issued a mixed assessment of the work done so far by Aurora’s police and fire agencies to enact numerous public safety reforms, specifically criticizing how police evaluate uses of force. IntegrAssure was chosen in February to help the city monitor its progress...
Casa Bonita owners sue to keep some building plans secret
Casa Bonita's new owners are asking a judge to help them keep some of the restaurant's renovation documents secret.
Slim Chickens adding Colorado location
Slim Chickens is opening this week at 9566 Twenty Mile Road in Parker, Colorado, with Mile High Chicken at the helm. The Parker opening marks the group's seventh restaurant location. "We are thrilled to open another location in Colorado — Parker residents are in for a treat," Jackie Lobdell, vice...
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
Ex-cop Lane will report to Colorado prison in Floyd killing
Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, who was sentenced for violating George Floyd's civil rights, has been ordered to report to a low-security federal prison camp in Colorado.
Why are flags at half-staff in Colorado?
Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Monday to honor the life of El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andrew Peery.
Counselor with ‘the biggest heart’ killed in crash
“She saw a need for mental health and substance-use assistance for people in the Native American community,” co-worker and friend Christine Russell said.
