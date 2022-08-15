ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover County, VA

Man charged in connection to death of woman found on the side of Winns Church Road in Hanover

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H23rz_0hHsOdY600

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A little less than a month after the body of 20-year-old Raquiah Paulette King , of Hampton, was found lying on the side of Winns Church Road in Hanover County , investigators have made an arrest in connection to her death.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s office said that after an extensive, multi-agency investigation, 27-year-old Emmanuel Dewayne Coble, of Hampton, has been arrested and charged as the suspect connected to King’s death.

Coble has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Hopewell Schools announces first active shooter drill with updated procedure

“I am incredibly proud of the diligence of our investigators and our law enforcement partners which led to the arrest of Emmanuel Coble,” said Colonel David R. Hines, Sheriff. “This arrest is the first step in bringing justice to Raquiah King and her family. We are also grateful for the assistance from our Hanover Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, as they have been working alongside us throughout this investigation. We will continue to work closely with them to ensure a successful prosecution.”

Police said Coble was transferred to Hanover County from Hampton and is set to be arraigned on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
foxrichmond.com

Police identify man killed in Wednesday afternoon shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified the man killed in Wednesday afternoon’s shooting. Officers were called around 3:10 p.m. to the 2300 block of Halifax Avenue for a person shot. At the scene, police found Jeremy Cornelius, 43, of Richmond, with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Hanover County, VA
City
Hampton, VA
City
Hanover, VA
Hanover County, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Winns Church Road#Hopewell Schools#Nexstar Media Inc
WHSV

Petersburg police chief addresses shooting death of teen

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Since Sunday, Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian has been trying to find the person or people responsible for the death of Le’Quan Smith. “To see someone of that age lose their life to a senseless act of violence such as this is bothersome to us,” Christian said.
PETERSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

44K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy