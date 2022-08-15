Man charged in connection to death of woman found on the side of Winns Church Road in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A little less than a month after the body of 20-year-old Raquiah Paulette King , of Hampton, was found lying on the side of Winns Church Road in Hanover County , investigators have made an arrest in connection to her death.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s office said that after an extensive, multi-agency investigation, 27-year-old Emmanuel Dewayne Coble, of Hampton, has been arrested and charged as the suspect connected to King’s death.

Coble has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

“I am incredibly proud of the diligence of our investigators and our law enforcement partners which led to the arrest of Emmanuel Coble,” said Colonel David R. Hines, Sheriff. “This arrest is the first step in bringing justice to Raquiah King and her family. We are also grateful for the assistance from our Hanover Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, as they have been working alongside us throughout this investigation. We will continue to work closely with them to ensure a successful prosecution.”

Police said Coble was transferred to Hanover County from Hampton and is set to be arraigned on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

