Indiana County, PA

Man killed after tractor rollover in Indiana County

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
 4 days ago
WPXI - Indiana County Map Indiana County Map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed after his tractor rolled on top of him in Indiana County.

According to the Indiana County Coroner’s Office, the accident happened on Sunday around 12:16 p.m. near 2065 Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township.

The coroner’s report said 43-year-old Charles Wise was mowing a field when the tractor he was using hit a stump and rolled over. Wise was trapped under the tractor and had to be freed by firefighters.

Wise’s cause of death was listed as traumatic asphyxia.

