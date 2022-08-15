Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Firefighter injured after Fort Lauderdale house catches fire
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A firefighter was injured as they battled flames in Fort Lauderdale. Crews responded to a fire along East Dayton Circle and Georgia Avenue, just after 7 p.m., Wednesday. The flames came from the attic. One firefighter was taken to the hospital after they suffered minor...
WSVN-TV
Semi-truck destroyed by flames in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A semi truck has been left a ruin after it caught fire. The incident happened near Northwest 36th Street and 27th Avenue, Thursday. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control. The truck sustained heavy damage to the front. Firefighters spread foam around the truck to...
Click10.com
Video shows thief steal parked Range Rover from Broward home
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a carjacker arriving in a red car to steal a parked 2022 Land Rover Range Rover valued at about $80,000 from a Broward County resident. Shan Vincent said the luxury sports utility vehicle only had about 8,000 miles on it, so when...
Click10.com
Suspect arrested 8 months after elderly roommate found dead in burning Fort Lauderdale condo
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge, eight months after a 93-year-old man was found dead inside of his Fort Lauderdale condominium after a fire erupted inside. Police confirmed that Keith Rush, 56, was taken into custody on Thursday. The fire was...
WSVN-TV
Driver hits wall of Dollar Tree in SW Miami-Dade, flees; no injuries
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a Dollar Tree store in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, a driver hit the wall of the store, located in the area of Southwest 117th Avenue and 72nd Street, just before 5:30 p.m., Thursday. Investigators said the motorist...
WSVN-TV
Brightline train slams into unoccupied SUV in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A Brightline train slammed into an unoccupied SUV in North Miami, and the dramatic crash was captured on cellphone video. The footage captured the moment the train struck the vehicle on the tracks in the area of 141st Street and Biscayne Boulevard, near a Lexus dealership, just after 5 p.m., Thursday.
WSVN-TV
Police cruiser crashes into Cutler Bay home
CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A police cruiser crashed into a house in Cutler Bay. The incident happened just after 9 p.m., Wednesday. Viewer video showed the officer’s marked vehicle partly inside a home in the area of Cutler Ridge Drive and Marlin Road. The police officer was taken...
Click10.com
Man shot, killed at Lauderhill apartment complex
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are searching for any suspects involved in the shooting death of a man at a Lauderhill apartment complex Thursday night. Officers responded to the Windward Vista Apartment Homes complex at 4591 NW 19th St. at around 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting, Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago said.
WSVN-TV
Miami firefighter relieved of duty after incendiary text surfaces after death of MDPD officer
COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A City of Miami firefighter has been relieved of duty after he was accused of making controversial remarks about police officers in a text commenting on the passing of Miami-Dade Police Officer Cesar Echaverry. The unidentified Miami Fire Rescue firefighter made the following comment...
WSVN-TV
Police investigating body found in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in a Hollywood neighborhood. According to Hollywood Police, the body of an adult male was located in the swale next to a cemetery in the area of 63rd Avenue and McKinley Street, around 6:30 a.m., Friday. Homicide units responded as well.
WSVN-TV
Crews put out fire at Pembroke Pines townhouse; 1 transported in critical condition
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at a Pembroke Pines townhouse left a person critically injured. Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene of the fire at 9271 NW 15th Court, Wednesday afternoon. An elderly woman was found in the building and was taken...
WSVN-TV
Car fire on I-95 causes heavy delays
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car fire caused a traffic backup on Interstate 95, during the morning rush. The vehicle caught ablaze while stopped on the shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-95, near Ives Dairy Drive, around 9 a.m., Thursday. Firefighters have extinguished the flames. No lanes have...
WSVN-TV
MDPD officers, community arrive at JMH for Cesar Echaverry procession
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade officers and the South Florida community prepared for Cesar Echaverry’s procession. 7SkyForce captured video footage of all the police cruisers gathering in preparation for the memorial, Friday morning. Local law enforcement and the rest of the community paid their respects at 10 a.m. near Jackson...
WSVN-TV
Body recovered after small plane crashes into ocean off Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are investigating a small plane crash off the coast of South Florida after U.S. Coast Guard crews recovered a person’s body. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot of a Cessna 172 departed from Pompano Beach Airpark at around 9:30, Thursday morning.
WSVN-TV
3 suspects taken into custody after dumping stolen vehicle in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive came to an end in Southwest Miami-Dade. Police captured three people who were suspected of bailing from a stolen vehicle. They were handcuffed in the area of Southwest 82nd Street and 72nd Avenue after officers said they dumped the stolen vehicle on the Snapper Creek Expressway.
cw34.com
Dealer made several trips from Miami to sell drugs in Port St. Lucie, police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say a drug dealer made several trips from Miami to sell cocaine and fentanyl in Miami. Police arrested 37-year-old Patrick Ward on Thursday. He's accused of trafficking fentanyl mixed with cocaine in Port St. Lucie. He's been under investigation for several months,...
Firefighter who made disparaging comments on fallen officer Cesar Echaverry fired
MIAMI - Despite the show of support from law enforcement following the death of Miami-Dade police detective Cesar Echaverry, there have been two controversies over comments that were made. On the night of the shooting, the Miami officer said over the police radio, "Let them know they're going to have another officer down if they keep going at 70 miles an hour near my car." The comment was made as other officers sped past his car as they were rushing Echaverry to the hospital. Tommy Reyez, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Miami Lodge #20, said Thursday night, "(The...
WSVN-TV
Truck slams into wall in Hialeah Gardens
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A pickup truck slammed into a wall in Hialeah Gardens. This happened on Tuesday, near west Okeechobee Road and Northwest 114th Street. The wall is around a complex in the area. The truck took some damage on its front. Police are investigating to find out...
WSVN-TV
Man brings grenade into bar in Wilton Manors
WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous discovery was made inside of a Wilton Manors bar as a man pulled out a surprising weapon from his pocket. Working as a bartender in South Florida has its fair share of interesting stories, but for Joe Shakespeare, a customer pulling out a grenade from his pocket was a first.
Coming soon to Fort Lauderdale: Timpano Las Olas to reawaken, plus new Mazza Kitchen planned
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Mazza Kitchen, Fort Lauderdale This fast-casual eatery from Faris Bushnaq, owner of the 15-year-old Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine in Pembroke Pines, is expected to open by mid-September in Fort Lauderdale’s 1600 Commons plaza (where Trader Joe’s is ...
