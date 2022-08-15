Read full article on original website
Lauderhill police investigate deadly shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE - A man shot in a Lauderhill late Thursday night has died. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Windward Vista Apartments in the 4500 block of NW 19th Street. When officers arrived they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center but he didn't survive. Police say their preliminary investigation found the man was walking to his car when he was approached by a person who shot him. "The suspect(s) fled in the victim's grey Hyundai vehicle," according to a police statement. The vehicle was later found in Ft. Lauderdale. Police said they have not been able to find any witnesses and "the identity or number of suspects are unknown at this time."
WSVN-TV
Driver hits wall of Dollar Tree in SW Miami-Dade, flees; no injuries
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a Dollar Tree store in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, a driver hit the wall of the store, located in the area of Southwest 117th Avenue and 72nd Street, just before 5:30 p.m., Thursday. Investigators said the motorist...
NBC Miami
Police Arrest Murder Suspect in Deadly Fort Lauderdale Condo Fire
An eight-month investigation into a deadly fire in a Fort Lauderdale condominium has resulted in an arrest for murder. Keith Rush, 56, was taken into custody Thursday and faces a first-degree murder charge, Broward County jail records showed. Rush is accused of setting a fire in a 9th-floor condo at...
Click10.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Deputies temporarily blocked off a two-block stretch along U.S. 1 in Dania Beach Thursday morning after it appears a car hit a pedestrian. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright, the crash was reported around 2 a.m. in the 300 block of South Federal Highway.
Click10.com
Video shows thief steal parked Range Rover from Broward home
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a carjacker arriving in a red car to steal a parked 2022 Land Rover Range Rover valued at about $80,000 from a Broward County resident. Shan Vincent said the luxury sports utility vehicle only had about 8,000 miles on it, so when...
WSVN-TV
WSVN-TV
Police investigating body found in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in a Hollywood neighborhood. According to Hollywood Police, the body of an adult male was located in the swale next to a cemetery in the area of 63rd Avenue and McKinley Street, around 6:30 a.m., Friday. Homicide units responded as well.
WSVN-TV
3 suspects taken into custody after dumping stolen vehicle in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive came to an end in Southwest Miami-Dade. Police captured three people who were suspected of bailing from a stolen vehicle. They were handcuffed in the area of Southwest 82nd Street and 72nd Avenue after officers said they dumped the stolen vehicle on the Snapper Creek Expressway.
cw34.com
Police: Delray doctor arrested for using dumbbells to smash partner's car mirrors
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An Orthopedic Surgeon from Delray Beach was arrested on Tuesday after police say he beat his significant other and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to her belongings. The Delray Beach Police Department responded to a call on Tuesday after a woman said...
WSVN-TV
Hit-and-run on Turnpike leaves infant dead, 2 hospitalized
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash took the life of an infant on a South Florida highway. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a black 2015 Volkswagen Sedan was stopped in a travel lane with its lights off when a blue 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV crashed into it just after 12:30 a.m., Wednesday.
WSVN-TV
Police cruiser crashes into Cutler Bay home
CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A police cruiser crashed into a house in Cutler Bay. The incident happened just after 9 p.m., Wednesday. Viewer video showed the officer’s marked vehicle partly inside a home in the area of Cutler Ridge Drive and Marlin Road. The police officer was taken...
BSO: Oakland Park hit-and-run driver who struck 2-year-old arrested
OAKLAND PARK – The Broward Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a woman accused of a hit-and-run crash in Oakland Park that left a 2-year-old hospitalized.Kimberly Mathis was taken into custody at her home in North Lauderdale on Wednesday. According to BSO, the hit-and-run crash happened August 11 at around 6 p.m. near the intersection of NW 43 Street and NW 5 Avenue. The child was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.Detectives obtained two surveillance videos of the suspect's vehicle.BSO received numerous tips from the public after releasing the tapes, which helped detectives positively ID Mathis. Mathis faces a charge of failing to stop/remain at an accident involving injury. She is being held at BSO's Main Jail.
Child dead, 2 adults injured in Turnpike hit-and-run crash
MIAMI - A child is dead and two adults injured after an overnight hit-and-run crash on the Turnpike. It happened after midnight, north of Griffin Road. Investigators say a 2015 Volkswagen Passat was stopped northbound on the inside travel lane when a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE struck the Passat. The impact caused heavy damage to both vehicles. A woman and a man who were in the Passat were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center and a girl, who was in the backseat died at the scene. The Mercedes then left the scene, according the Florida Highway Patrol. No other details were made available. Authorities are looking for the Mercedes, which should have heavy front-end damage. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.
Click10.com
Man accused of shooting woman in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in front of a home in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Southwest 207th Terrace and 124th Place just after 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance between a man and a woman.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Police Officer Cesar Echaverry succumbs to injuries from shooting
MIAMI (WSVN) - Two days after an exchange of gunfire with an armed robbery suspect in Liberty City, officials have confirmed that the officer involved has died. Officials told 7News on Wednesday that 29-year-old Cesar Echaverry succumbed to his injuries at Jackson Memorial Hospital. On Monday evening, a suspect smashed...
cw34.com
Dealer made several trips from Miami to sell drugs in Port St. Lucie, police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say a drug dealer made several trips from Miami to sell cocaine and fentanyl in Miami. Police arrested 37-year-old Patrick Ward on Thursday. He's accused of trafficking fentanyl mixed with cocaine in Port St. Lucie. He's been under investigation for several months,...
NBC Miami
Dirt Bike ‘Influencer' Arrested, Accused of Fleeing Fort Lauderdale Police
The growing problem of renegade riders on dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles in the streets of Fort Lauderdale has resulted in the arrest of a person police call an ATV "influencer.”. Nathan Lee Adams, 25, is described as someone with a “large voice and presence” in the “dirt bike community”...
850wftl.com
BSO searches for woman who struck a 2-year-old with her car and fled
OAKLAND PARK, FL– The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released new surveillance video of a suspect involved in a hit-and-run in an effort to locate her. The woman seen in the video reportedly struck a 2-year-old with her vehicle on August 11th and fled the scene. The incident occurred...
WSVN-TV
MDPD officers, community arrive at JMH for Cesar Echaverry procession
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade officers and the South Florida community prepared for Cesar Echaverry’s procession. 7SkyForce captured video footage of all the police cruisers gathering in preparation for the memorial, Friday morning. Local law enforcement and the rest of the community paid their respects at 10 a.m. near Jackson...
NBC Miami
Toddler Left in Car for an Hour While Mom Shopped in Lauderhill Mall: Police
A 21-year-old Pompano Beach woman is facing a child neglect charge after leaving her toddler in a car while she shopped at the Lauderhill Mall, police said. Luz Elena Ortiz-Areiza was arrested Tuesday after her 2-year-old was found wandering in the mall's parking lot, according to the police report read in court Wednesday morning.
