SPS Student Device and Accessories

Please note: For Internet Access for Online learning Seattle Public Schools is highly recommending that families and students seeking assistance in obtaining Internet access apply for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) for the 2022-2023 school year and beyond. For further information, please visit the USAC Affordable Connectivity Program website.

Seattle Public Schools (SPS) student devices and accessories will need to be provided at your school at the beginning of the school year.

Students who need a SPS device and accessories will:

Complete a signed Parent/Student Agreement

For iPads, Parents/Guardians will need to sign the Network Use Agreement

Provide a $25 upfront fee to cover all repairs

Parents or guardians will be able to pay their $25 upfront fee online through their Source Account.

The $25 upfront fee can also be paid at your student’s school

Understand that a fine will be charged for any lost or stolen device (if a completed police report is filed, a fine will not be assessed for a stolen device)

Laptops ($350 fine), laptop bag ($10.50 fine), and laptop charger ($48 fine)

iPads ($250 fine), iPad case ($49 fine), and iPad charger ($40 fine)

Parents or guardians will be able to pay their student’s fine(s) online through their Source Account.

The lost or stolen device fines can also be paid at your student’s school. Please check with the school office about how to pay student fines at school.

letter to families about Technology fees.

Agree to return the device at the end of the school year or when the student is no longer enrolled in Seattle Public Schools.

Start of School Device FAQs

Our family needs Internet access, what do we do?

For Internet Access for Online learning – Seattle Public Schools is highly recommending that families and students seeking assistance in obtaining Internet access apply for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) for the 2022-2023 school year and beyond. For further information, please visit: http://www.acpbenefit.org

Our family cannot afford the $25 upfront fee, what do we do?

Please contact your school to make arrangements for any waiver of the $25 upfront fee.

My student needs help with a lost or stolen device, who can we contact?

If your device has been stolen, please file a police report within 5 days of the theft of your device. To report a lost or stolen device to SPS, please contact your school.

My student’s device or charger is damaged, what do I do?

The $25 upfront fee that your family paid at the beginning of the school year covers all repairs and/or damage to your device or charger. Please still turn in the damaged device or charger to your student’s school.

I have a fine and want to pay now, how do I do this?

You can pay your student’s fine at their assigned school or online through their Source Account.

I have questions that are not answered here, what do I do?

If you have any additional questions, please contact the Student Techline at laptops@seattleschools.org or call 206-252-0100.