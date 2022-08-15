Read full article on original website
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Former WZZM 13 News Anchor Finds Great Success Starting Their Own Business
Beloved West Michigan news anchor Lauren Stanton woke up West Michigan for nearly 20 years on WZZM 13, and then one day decided it was time for a career change. She’s now seeing great success after stepping from behind the news desk and opening up Retro Boat Rentals with her husband.
WOOD
A family farm that’s unlike any other
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Here’s a great idea for you! Visiting a local farm is always a fun thing to do in the summer AND in the fall, so when we learned about this next place, and everything they offer, and experienced how amazing it is, we couldn’t wait to tell you about it! Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo is unlike place you’ve ever been – it’s a five-generation, family farm that invites people in to enjoy the farm experience where they like to say, they “Grow Fruit, Fun and Memories.”
Timeless Victorian Michigan home with modern conveniences hits market for $750K
ALLEGAN, MI - It’s timeless on the outside and modern on the inside. Built in 1867, this newly remodeled Victorian home has hit the market for $750,000 and is the MLive dream home of the week where we feature a dream property every Wednesday. Located at 524 Marshall St....
Grand Rapids senior living complex newest target in Kia vandalism
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The rash of recent Kia and Hyundai thefts on the west side gained several new victims Thursday. The saga continued overnight at a senior living complex in Grand Rapids. Nothing was stolen, but multiple Kia vehicles were vandalized. “I enjoy my independence.”. At 81-years-young Josie...
Whole Foods Market hosts grand opening for its first West Michigan store
A popular grocery store chain has made its way to the Grand Rapids area. It's hosting its grand opening on Wednesday, August 17.
Free Salvation Army ‘Kroc Block Party’ takes place Friday
The Salvation Army is celebrating summer with a free block party at the Kroc Center.
Calling all gear-heads: Metro Cruise '22 is right around the corner!
Organizers are putting the finishing touches on plans for this year's Metro Cruise, bringing in even more for you to enjoy.
Fox17
Nothing Bundt Cakes to give away 250 free cakes on 25th anniversary
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nothing Bundt Cakes is about to commemorate its 25th anniversary, and it’s celebrating in a big way!. The bakery franchise announced it will give away FREE Confetti Bundtlet cakes on Thursday, Sept. 1 to the first 250 customers that walk into each of its 450 locations, including their Grand Rapids location.
Fox17
Black Impact Collaborative to celebrate new school year with Roll.Bounce.GR event
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Black Impact Collaborative (BIC) is set to host its second Roll.Bounce.GR event to ring in the new school year. The roller skating event is scheduled to take place from 1–7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20 outside New Hope Baptist Church in Grand Rapids.
WATCH: Did Michigan Couple Capture Disembodied Voice In Cemetery?
The Ick Factor is made up of a husband and wife team that don't exactly have typical jobs. Kari is a Mortician and Josh is a Crematory Operator. Some people may think they are a bit Icky because of their work. But they are hopeful others will see how "normal" people who work in death care really are, as they have their own YouTube series where they investigate specific sites and revisit some haunted history around the state. They also investigated haunted sights to see if they can pick anything abnormal up, and they may have done just that, with a video they recently posted while exploring a Hartford, MI cemetery:
ABC7 Chicago
Mastodon skeleton found during drain project in Michigan: 'That thing is huge'
KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- It's the discovery everyone in West Michigan is talking about: mastodon bones unearthed in Kent County. ABC affiliate WZZM got a look at the pre-historic bones, which are now at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. "It was when they started to uncover that femur bone, it's...
Breakaway Festival Is On The Way – 5 Tips To Help You Thrive At Belknap Park This Weekend
Breakaway Festival kicks off this weekend in Grand Rapids, on Friday and Saturday August 19-20th at Belknap Park. The festival features headliners The Chainsmokers and DJ Snake, and Oliver Tree. As well as several huge name artists like TikTok icon Yung Gravy, Two Friends, and Jai Wolf and more. If...
Come inside! Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort is finally open
When you were growing up, you might have had a treehouse built in your backyard. Or, like me, you wished you had a treehouse in your backyard. The treehouse was the one place you can escape life and live in your own fantasies. Well, now you can experience a luxury...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Pride event, including drag queen story hour, set for riverfront
The last time Allegan, Speak Up! hosted an event was the Black Lives Matter “Sit In” on June 6, 2020. Their voices were heard peacefully in order to protest needless violence towards Blacks propagated by the death of George Floyd. With the support of law enforcement led by...
Did You Know Grand Rapids Has Six Sister Cities?
Before I moved to Grand Rapids, I never knew that sister cities were a real thing. According to Grand Rapids Sister Cities International, sister cities are friendships that are formed between a United States city and a foreign city. After World War II, the concept of a sister city was...
‘I never pulled the generator away’: Firefighter grateful for CO detector
A Montcalm County firefighter says a carbon monoxide detector saved the lives of his girlfriend and their dog after he made a mistake.
Crews battle fire at former Charley’s Crab building in GR
There was a fire at the former building of Charley's Crab in Grand Rapids on Thursday.
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Michigan
A popular restaurant chain just opened a new location in Michigan this month, and local diners are already giving it rave reviews. Read on to learn more. If you're a seafood lover, you're in luck because the popular seafood restaurant chain, Mr. and Mrs. Crab, just opened a brand new location in Grand Rapids.
‘Really Unique’ Mastodon Skeleton Found In Michigan
The skeleton is from the Ice Age.
Let’s Take a Hike! Here Are the Best Hiking or Walking Trails in West Michigan
This past weekend, I did something I am extremely proud of. I went on a long walking trail... Yes, it may seem simple and mundane. However, doing things like this is not easy for me to do alone. Thankfully, I was able to find a few walking and hiking trails...
