Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

A family farm that’s unlike any other

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Here’s a great idea for you! Visiting a local farm is always a fun thing to do in the summer AND in the fall, so when we learned about this next place, and everything they offer, and experienced how amazing it is, we couldn’t wait to tell you about it! Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo is unlike place you’ve ever been – it’s a five-generation, family farm that invites people in to enjoy the farm experience where they like to say, they “Grow Fruit, Fun and Memories.”
Fox17

Nothing Bundt Cakes to give away 250 free cakes on 25th anniversary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nothing Bundt Cakes is about to commemorate its 25th anniversary, and it’s celebrating in a big way!. The bakery franchise announced it will give away FREE Confetti Bundtlet cakes on Thursday, Sept. 1 to the first 250 customers that walk into each of its 450 locations, including their Grand Rapids location.
1077 WRKR

WATCH: Did Michigan Couple Capture Disembodied Voice In Cemetery?

The Ick Factor is made up of a husband and wife team that don't exactly have typical jobs. Kari is a Mortician and Josh is a Crematory Operator. Some people may think they are a bit Icky because of their work. But they are hopeful others will see how "normal" people who work in death care really are, as they have their own YouTube series where they investigate specific sites and revisit some haunted history around the state. They also investigated haunted sights to see if they can pick anything abnormal up, and they may have done just that, with a video they recently posted while exploring a Hartford, MI cemetery:
ABC7 Chicago

Mastodon skeleton found during drain project in Michigan: 'That thing is huge'

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- It's the discovery everyone in West Michigan is talking about: mastodon bones unearthed in Kent County. ABC affiliate WZZM got a look at the pre-historic bones, which are now at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. "It was when they started to uncover that femur bone, it's...
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Pride event, including drag queen story hour, set for riverfront

The last time Allegan, Speak Up! hosted an event was the Black Lives Matter “Sit In” on June 6, 2020. Their voices were heard peacefully in order to protest needless violence towards Blacks propagated by the death of George Floyd. With the support of law enforcement led by...
98.7 WFGR

Did You Know Grand Rapids Has Six Sister Cities?

Before I moved to Grand Rapids, I never knew that sister cities were a real thing. According to Grand Rapids Sister Cities International, sister cities are friendships that are formed between a United States city and a foreign city. After World War II, the concept of a sister city was...
