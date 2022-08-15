Auburn football unranked in preseason AP Top 25 poll. See how close Tigers were.
AUBURN — Auburn football was unranked in the Associated Press preseason top 25 poll released Monday.
The Tigers are the unofficial No. 36 team, having received 15 voting points.
The Tigers will begin the season unranked in both major college football polls. They are the sixth team outside the rankings (unofficially No. 31) in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
Six SEC teams were ranked, and three more league teams received more votes than Auburn. The Tigers were picked at SEC Media Days to finish last place in the SEC West.
Bennett Durando's top 25 ballot
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Clemson
5. Utah
6. Notre Dame
7. Michigan
8. Texas A&M
9. Oklahoma
10. Oregon
11. North Carolina State
12. Baylor
13. Oklahoma State
14. Pittsburgh
15. Arkansas
16. USC
17. Miami
18. Wisconsin
19. Michigan State
20. Kentucky
21. Texas
22. Wake Forest
23. Penn State
24. Cincinnati
25. Iowa
This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football unranked in preseason AP Top 25 poll. See how close Tigers were.
