Auburn football unranked in preseason AP Top 25 poll. See how close Tigers were.

By Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago

AUBURN — Auburn football was unranked in the Associated Press preseason top 25 poll released Monday.

The Tigers are the unofficial No. 36 team, having received 15 voting points.

The Tigers will begin the season unranked in both major college football polls. They are the sixth team outside the rankings (unofficially No. 31) in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Six SEC teams were ranked, and three more league teams received more votes than Auburn. The Tigers were picked at SEC Media Days to finish last place in the SEC West.

Bennett Durando's top 25 ballot

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Utah

6. Notre Dame

7. Michigan

8. Texas A&M

9. Oklahoma

10. Oregon

11. North Carolina State

12. Baylor

13. Oklahoma State

14. Pittsburgh

15. Arkansas

16. USC

17. Miami

18. Wisconsin

19. Michigan State

20. Kentucky

21. Texas

22. Wake Forest

23. Penn State

24. Cincinnati

25. Iowa

