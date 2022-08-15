ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Two-way lineman a blue ribbon prospect for Latrobe football team

He will show lionhead rabbits and work a bottle-rocket contest at the Westmoreland Fair later in the summer. But this week, Danny Calabrese is honing his skills as a two-way lineman for Latrobe as the Wildcats make their way into Class 4A football under first-year coach Ron Prady and his staff.
LATROBE, PA
