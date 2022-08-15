Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan football: Major buzz surrounding true freshman WR, 4-star recruit Darrius Clemons
Michigan Wolverines true-freshman wide receiver Darrius Clemons is already turning heads prior to the start of the 2022 season. At Wednesday’s practice, Big Ten Network’s Dave Revsine raved about Clemons, saying the wideout seems poised to follow up on his big spring game where he caught three passes for 52 yards and one touchdown.
Watch live: Canfield vs West Branch high school football
Canfield and West Branch will meet in the highly anticipated week 1 matchup on the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Two-way lineman a blue ribbon prospect for Latrobe football team
He will show lionhead rabbits and work a bottle-rocket contest at the Westmoreland Fair later in the summer. But this week, Danny Calabrese is honing his skills as a two-way lineman for Latrobe as the Wildcats make their way into Class 4A football under first-year coach Ron Prady and his staff.
Michigan football opponent preview, final score prediction: Nebraska
Previewing the Nebraska Cornhuskers and picking a final score for Michigan Wolverines football's ninth game of the season (Nov. 12 at The Big House).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Tradition Crystal Ball: Predicting every Michigan football game for 2022
Editor’s note: Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Michigan. We’ll stay with the B1G East all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every B1G West team. Previously: Ohio State, Penn State. In Jim Harbaugh’s 7th season, Michigan finally reached the mountaintop....
Michigan basketball releases 11-game non-conference schedule, including clashes against Kentucky, UNC
The Michigan men's basketball team released its 11-game non-conference schedule Wednesday afternoon, unveiling a schedule that includes big-name matchups, multiple in-state bouts and a host of previously unreported home games. The Wolverines will begin practice Sept. 26, and will open their season with an exhibition contest against Ferris State Nov....
Local standouts commit to play at next level
One current and one former Grays Harbor County area prep athlete recently committed to play at the collegiate level in their respective sports. Standout Montesano girls basketball player McKynnlie Dalan has committed to play basketball at the University of Minnesota following the 2022-23 school year. Dalan, a 6-foot-1 senior forward...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New coach likes South Allegheny’s chances: ‘The talent level is outstanding’
He earned his chops in “The First State,” but Darwin Manges says he’s back where he belongs. “I cut my teeth in Delaware. I’m not ashamed of that,” he said. But Manges insists his foundation in football lies in Western Pennsylvania. “It’s always going to...
RELATED PEOPLE
247Sports
VIDEO: Brumbaugh answers questions about defensive line
AUBURN, Alabama–Back at his alma mater coaching the position he played for the Tigers, Jimmy Brumbaugh is part of Bryan Harsin's rebuilt coaching staff for the 2022 football season. Brumbaugh and the Tigers will open their schedule on Sept. 3rd with a home game vs. Mercer Bears. One of...
Darren Hiller Looking For More Physicality From Indiana Offensive Line in 2022
Indiana offensive line coach Darren Hiller thought his group was too soft in pass protection last season, and he's working to instill more physicality heading into the 2022 season.
Calvert Hall DL Zyir Daniel talks Virginia Tech camp experience
Over the summer, Virginia Tech hosted multiple one-day camp events to allow prospects an opportunity to work out for the coaching staff while also learning more about Virginia Tech and receiving college coaching. Calvert Hall (MD) 2023 defensive lineman Zyir Daniel camped at Virginia Tech at the end of July...
Scorebook Live
Reynolds Raiders ‘took our licks’ last year — but they ‘got better,’ and they’re ready to show that improvement in 2022
By Mike Wilson | Photo by Chase Allgood SBLive Oregon will break down every 6A, 5A and 4A team in the state leading up to the 2022 football season. Here’s our look at the Reynolds Raiders of the Class 6A Mt. Hood Conference. REYNOLDS TEAM PAGE HEAD COACHKelly Murphy, second season (2-7) ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
After a Rocky Start, Kevin Warren Is Winning
With USC and UCLA joining and the Big Ten announcing a lucrative new media rights deal, the commissioner’s reputation is looking a lot different these days.
NFL・
Virginia basketball falls to KK Mega Basket in Game 3 of Italian tour
Virginia fell 92-73 to KK Mega Basket, a Serbian club, in Game 3 of its Italian tour. Virginia’s junior big man Kadin Shedrick continued his strong summer showing by pouring in 19 points, ripping down 11 rebounds and blocking two shots. Taine Murray and Jayden Gardner both had 10 points.
Comments / 0