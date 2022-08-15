Read full article on original website
Related
Mountain Xpress
Q&A: Ricardo Nazario-Colón discusses his new role with the Appalachian Studies Association
Ricardo Nazario-Colón, chief diversity officer at Western Carolina University, says the region has always reminded him of his youth spent in the mountains of Puerto Rico. But his association between the two regions, he notes, goes beyond topography. “I went to the Museum of Appalachia in Tennessee, and they had all these kinds of equipment,” he recalls. “And I was like, ‘This is what my grandfather used to use in Puerto Rico. And these are my grandmother’s pots!’”
Mountain Xpress
Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) of WNC seeks volunteers
Press release from Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) of Western North Carolina:. The Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) of Western North Carolina is seeking volunteers who want to impact the lives of others by providing emotional and practical support for people experiencing trauma. “Asheville Police Department is grateful for the support of...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville-Buncombe Community Land Trust sells first home
Press release from Asheville-Buncombe Community Land Trust:. The Asheville-Buncombe Community Land Trust (ABCLT) recently completed the sale of its first property – a single-family home located on Caribou Road in the Shiloh neighborhood. The home, originally built by Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, was purchased by Nikita Lindsey, who...
Mountain Xpress
Council to consider $1 land sale to private developer for affordable housing
While a dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, it might be all that a private developer needs to purchase 5.5 acres of city-owned land near downtown Asheville. During their meeting of Tuesday, Aug. 23, members of Asheville City Council will consider a resolution allowing the sale of city-owned property to Charlotte-based developer Laurel Street Residential for $1, in exchange for the construction of affordable housing in Asheville’s South Slope.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville to share updates on the Municipal Golf Course
The City of Asheville Community & Regional Entertainment Facilities Department will present updates on the process of selecting a qualified company to manage the day to day operations of the Municipal Golf Course at a community meeting on September 1. Topics of discussion will include rates, transitioning employees between companies and general topics of interest to golfers.
Mountain Xpress
$70M for land conservation, affordable housing up to Buncombe voters
It’s a rare opportunity for most people in Western North Carolina to invest $70 million. But on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Buncombe County voters will get that chance as they consider two referendums on issuing general obligation bonds. The first would authorize the county to raise $30 million for spending on farmland and open space conservation initiatives, as well as greenways. The second would allow local government to raise $40 million for affordable housing projects.
Mountain Xpress
Dennis Niemeyer Inducted into the WNC Agricultural Hall of Fame
Friday, August 12, 2022 at 12 noon WNC Communities held the 31st annual Western North Carolina Agricultural Hall of Fame induction ceremony at its new location at the WNC Agricultural Center – Davis Event Center in Fletcher. Henderson County green industry leader Dennis P. Niemeyer, an advocate and business leader in the Western North Carolina agricultural community, was inducted at this year’s luncheon.
Mountain Xpress
Blue Ridge Public Radio and Smoky Mountain News will again host NC-11 candidate forum
ASHEVILLE, NC – – Candidates for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District seat — Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, Libertarian David Coatney and Republican Chuck Edwards David Coatney — have been invited to appear at a joint forum hosted by two of the 11th Congressional District’s largest independent media outlets. On the evening of Wednesday, August 31, a diverse panel of guests will join Blue Ridge Public Radio Regional Reporter Lilly Knoepp and Smoky Mountain News Politics Editor Cory Vaillancourt for the of “Best in the West: North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District forum.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mountain Xpress
Local author reexamines his youth in Asheville, 1960-80
As a musician and longtime Asheville resident, Dan Lewis is more accustomed to writing songs than books. An active figure in the local music scene since the 1970s, he has recorded 12 albums, including a collaboration with the late Bob Moog. But amid the city’s continued growth, Lewis felt compelled...
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe files new lawsuit against Wanda Greene
The sordid saga of Wanda Greene reached an apparent denouement in August 2019, when the former Buncombe County manager was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on charges of program fraud, receiving kickbacks and making a false tax return. But like many good Hollywood tales, the story has gotten a sequel.
Mountain Xpress
Western Carolina Rescue Ministries receives donation from Food Lion feeds Charitable Foundation
Press release from Western Carolina Rescue Ministries:. Asheville, NC – Western Carolina Rescue Ministries has received $2,200 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. Western Carolina Rescue Ministries will use the gift to contribute to a budget for its chef to purchase ingredients that are not regularly donated. Meals made from these foods will feed both the individuals in the organization’s long-term recovery programs, shelters and other individuals who depend on the organization for food.
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville announces Biltmore Avenue striping plan
Over the last several weeks, the City of Asheville has been talking with business owners, property owners, and the broader public about a proposal to add bicycle lanes to Biltmore Avenue between Patton and Hilliard Avenues, in conjunction with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT)’s upcoming repaving and re-striping project.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mountain Xpress
Brother Wolf Animal Rescue saves beagles from Envigo facility
Brother Wolf Animal Rescue is taking in beagles who are part of a national effort to relocate 4,000 beagles from the Envigo breeding and research facility in Cumberland, VA. The facility was found to be in violation of several federal regulations, resulting in a judge approving a plan to relocate around 4,000 dogs from the facility.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Regional Airport feels nationwide delay, cancellation trends
When Tom McDonnell moved from Cleveland to the Asheville area in 2020, among the reasons he and his wife, Linda, chose to live in Fairview was its proximity to the Asheville Regional Airport. As vice president of member relations at Associated Electric & Gas Insurance Services, Tom regularly flies across the eastern half of the U.S. But with airline delays and cancellations increasing throughout the country, he’s changed his approach.
Mountain Xpress
Nightlands, Jaze Uries, Madelyn Ilana and Eric Congdon release new albums
Chalk up another victory for Harvest Records co-owners Mark Capon and Matt Schnable. In addition to keeping locals supplied with music for the past 18 years, the West Asheville entrepreneurs have forged bonds with up-and-coming artists who have since become global sensations, including Grammy-winning alternative rockers The War on Drugs.
Mountain Xpress
APD seeking woman wanted for South Asheville business breaking and entering
Asheville Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating Carmen Opal Rumfelt (10/28/1985.) She has open warrants related to the Breaking and Entering of a business located on Sweeten Creek Rd back in May. Rumfelt has open warrants for Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny After Breaking and Entering, and Injury to Real Property.
Mountain Xpress
APD investigating early morning armed robbery in the RAD
Asheville Police Department detectives are investigating an armed robbery that occurred after midnight on Aug. 14 when a man and woman were robbed at gunpoint while sitting outside of a business in the River Arts District. Patrol officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Roberts St. around 2 a.m....
Comments / 0