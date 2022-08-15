ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps

Ever since Kyrie Irving opted into his deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming season, reports state that the enigmatic point guard has been fully committed to the cause in Brooklyn. This doesn’t mean, however, that the Nets have closed their door on a potential blockbuster deal for Kyrie. Irving won’t come for cheap, […] The post RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps appeared first on ClutchPoints.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Destroys Skip Bayless Following Bronny James Jr. Debacle

Skip Bayless found himself as the villain on Twitter yesterday as he offered up some criticism for Bronny James Jr. As many of you already know by now, Bronny was playing basketball in France with a club team from California. Bronny was sensational throughout the match and he was able to come through with an impressive dunk that had all of Twitter talking.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant gets brutal reality check on his Nets trade demand

There is a path for Kevin Durant to return to the Brooklyn Nets, but that would require the team to part ways with head coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. Owner Joe Tsai has already said no to that idea, which leads us to the tricky stalemate between the two sides. According to Brian […] The post Kevin Durant gets brutal reality check on his Nets trade demand appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Stephon Marbury: "A New York City Point Guard Will Give Up His Girl And His Chain Before He Gives Up His Dribble."

Stephon Marbury is a player that often gets forgotten when the guards of the 90s and 2000s are discussed, but Starbury was a proper baller in his time. He was selected to the All-Star team multiple times and was also a selection to the All-NBA Third Team on two occasions as well. Marbury's best seasons statistically came with the New Jersey Nets, but his most high-profile move was to the New York Knicks.
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant takes veiled shot at NBA over regular season schedule

The NBA just released the full schedule for the upcoming regular season and as expected, it has garnered quite a few reactions from in and around the league. Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has chimed in on this recent development and apparently, the 23-year-old could not help but take a bit of a veiled shot at the NBA with regard to his team’s schedule this year.
NBA Analysis Network

1 Perfect Trade To Send Kyrie Irving To Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers had a disastrous 2021-22 NBA season. If they want any chance of turning things around this season, there is still plenty of work to do. Capped out, they were limited in what they could do in free agency. Only having the mid-level exception and veteran minimum deals, the Lakers did as well as you could expect them to. Lonnie Walker IV was signed using the mid-level along with Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, Troy Brown Jr. and Thomas Bryant.
ClutchPoints

Latest Woj bomb on Lakers GM Rob Pelinka will put a smile on LeBron James’ face

LeBron James now has 97,100,000 reasons to smile after it was reported that the four-time NBA champ has agreed to a two-year extension with the Los Angeles Lakers worth $97.1 million. Well, he’s got one more reason to smile after this recent revelation by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on LA GM Rob Pelinka. On a recent […] The post Latest Woj bomb on Lakers GM Rob Pelinka will put a smile on LeBron James’ face appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Bronny James picks up offer from Penny Hardaway, Memphis

Bronny James, LeBron James’ eldest son, has been in and out of the news for months now. LeBron has made it known that he would like to one day play with his son in the NBA. In order for that to happen, Bronny has to get there first. He is entering his senior year of high school at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California. Per the relatively new CBA rules, he must attend at least one year of college, play overseas or in some developmental league.
Yardbarker

Mychal Thompson Claims Russell Westbrook Will Prove Doubters Wrong Next Season: "Russ Is Going To Come In With The Right Attitude To Prove Everybody Wrong."

Russell Westbrook finished a terrible 2021/22 NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers, looking nothing like he and the Lakers' faithful expected him to be, earning a lot of criticism thanks to his inconsistent performances, and his lack of accountability and more. It was a tumultuous first campaign for Russ,...
