RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps
Ever since Kyrie Irving opted into his deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming season, reports state that the enigmatic point guard has been fully committed to the cause in Brooklyn. This doesn’t mean, however, that the Nets have closed their door on a potential blockbuster deal for Kyrie. Irving won’t come for cheap, […] The post RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Latest Kyrie Irving News Deals Massive Blow To Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have been trying hard this NBA offseason to upgrade their roster. They did what they could in free agency, armed with only the mid-level exception and veteran’s minimum deals. Unlike the last offseason, when they targeted older veterans, they signed younger, defensive-minded players to fill...
Jalen Rose Destroys Skip Bayless Following Bronny James Jr. Debacle
Skip Bayless found himself as the villain on Twitter yesterday as he offered up some criticism for Bronny James Jr. As many of you already know by now, Bronny was playing basketball in France with a club team from California. Bronny was sensational throughout the match and he was able to come through with an impressive dunk that had all of Twitter talking.
Kevin Durant gets brutal reality check on his Nets trade demand
There is a path for Kevin Durant to return to the Brooklyn Nets, but that would require the team to part ways with head coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. Owner Joe Tsai has already said no to that idea, which leads us to the tricky stalemate between the two sides. According to Brian […] The post Kevin Durant gets brutal reality check on his Nets trade demand appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephon Marbury: "A New York City Point Guard Will Give Up His Girl And His Chain Before He Gives Up His Dribble."
Stephon Marbury is a player that often gets forgotten when the guards of the 90s and 2000s are discussed, but Starbury was a proper baller in his time. He was selected to the All-Star team multiple times and was also a selection to the All-NBA Third Team on two occasions as well. Marbury's best seasons statistically came with the New Jersey Nets, but his most high-profile move was to the New York Knicks.
Paul George, Clippers slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard reality
There’s no denying that there’s currently a lot of hype surrounding the Los Angeles Clippers this coming season. So much so, that some folks even see them as a potential darkhorse to win it all in 2022-23. At this point, however, the Clippers’ success will rely heavily on...
Julius Erving reveals why Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is ‘absolutely’ his favorite player in the NBA
Julius Erving has one of the most decorated resumes in the history of the NBA. The Hall of Famer is an all-time great, and his inclusion in the NBA 75 is a clear testament to all that he has achieved during his time in the league. This is exactly why...
Mark Cuban Names Michael Jordan And Luka Doncic As NBA Players That Would Be The Best Salesmen: "Michael Is Really Great At What He Does There."
The NBA is a league of star players making millions and, in recent times, with more financial literacy, growing that wealth to even greater proportions. Just look at Shaquille O'Neal, who has a huge portfolio of business ventures that have made him richer than most people can dream of being.
RUMOR: Stephen A Smith reveals Jazz’s shocking outlook on Julius Randle-Donovan Mitchell trade with Knicks
According to recent reports, the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz have re-engaged their trade talks for superstar Donovan Mitchell. At this point, however, the deal does not seem imminent. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith appears to have a clear understanding as to why this is the case. According...
Grizzlies star Ja Morant takes veiled shot at NBA over regular season schedule
The NBA just released the full schedule for the upcoming regular season and as expected, it has garnered quite a few reactions from in and around the league. Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has chimed in on this recent development and apparently, the 23-year-old could not help but take a bit of a veiled shot at the NBA with regard to his team’s schedule this year.
Pacers Land Russell Westbrook In Blockbuster Trade Scenarios
In the NBA, there are plenty of factors that motivate a team to make a trade. Most fans would generally prefer that the only motivating factor was to improve. In theory, it would be nice if all 30 teams were aiming to win as many games as possible at all times. In practice, only one team can win the NBA championship in a given season:
Lakers News: NBA Columnist Explains Why LA Needs to Re-Sign Carmelo Anthony
Free agent forward Carmelo Anthony will still be a great fit for the Lakers according to NBA Columnist
New Details On Celtics’ Kevin Durant Trade Efforts
The Kevin Durant trade saga has taken yet another twist. After issuing an ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets and he had to shut down reports that surfaced saying he would rather retire than play for the Nets again, one NBA team was seemingly emerging as a landing spot. The Boston...
1 Perfect Trade To Send Kyrie Irving To Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers had a disastrous 2021-22 NBA season. If they want any chance of turning things around this season, there is still plenty of work to do. Capped out, they were limited in what they could do in free agency. Only having the mid-level exception and veteran minimum deals, the Lakers did as well as you could expect them to. Lonnie Walker IV was signed using the mid-level along with Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, Troy Brown Jr. and Thomas Bryant.
2 players besides Kyrie Irving the Lakers could be trading for
The Los Angeles Lakers may not get Kyrie Irving, but there are other possibilities. Upon signing LeBron James to an extension on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers solidified their timeline. Now, they need to align other pieces with that same timeline to give themselves the best chance possible at winning a title.
NBA Rumors: James Dolan Is “Likely” To Sell The Knicks And Rangers After Construction Of MSG Sphere Is Completed In Las Vegas
Despite being the highest-valued team in the NBA, the New York Knicks have long been seen as a disorganized mess. With no championships in the last 40 years, the team has suffered mightily from the poor decision-making and management of owner James Dolan. Hard-core fans will recognize the name, as...
Latest Woj bomb on Lakers GM Rob Pelinka will put a smile on LeBron James’ face
LeBron James now has 97,100,000 reasons to smile after it was reported that the four-time NBA champ has agreed to a two-year extension with the Los Angeles Lakers worth $97.1 million. Well, he’s got one more reason to smile after this recent revelation by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on LA GM Rob Pelinka. On a recent […] The post Latest Woj bomb on Lakers GM Rob Pelinka will put a smile on LeBron James’ face appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bronny James picks up offer from Penny Hardaway, Memphis
Bronny James, LeBron James’ eldest son, has been in and out of the news for months now. LeBron has made it known that he would like to one day play with his son in the NBA. In order for that to happen, Bronny has to get there first. He is entering his senior year of high school at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California. Per the relatively new CBA rules, he must attend at least one year of college, play overseas or in some developmental league.
Mychal Thompson Claims Russell Westbrook Will Prove Doubters Wrong Next Season: "Russ Is Going To Come In With The Right Attitude To Prove Everybody Wrong."
Russell Westbrook finished a terrible 2021/22 NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers, looking nothing like he and the Lakers' faithful expected him to be, earning a lot of criticism thanks to his inconsistent performances, and his lack of accountability and more. It was a tumultuous first campaign for Russ,...
