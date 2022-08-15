Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished ProjectsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Texas Rangers Fire Rangers President Jon DanielsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Juvenile Arrested After Threat of Violence Toward DeSoto SchoolLarry LeaseDesoto, TX
Opinion: Seven Potential Candidates to Be the Next Rangers ManagerLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Dallas Stars CEO Wants to Stay at American Airlines CenterLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
37-Year-Old Texas Woman, Former Bank Robbery Suspect, Opens Fire in the Dallas Love Field Airport
The woman who opened fire at a terminal at Dallas Love Field Airport is a reported former bank robbery suspect, according to the Independent. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference that Portia Odufuwa, 37, was dropped off near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter on Monday morning. Then the suspect went into a bathroom stall, changed her outfit, and returned the Independent reports.
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael Irvin Attempts To Stop Bar Brawl In Texas: Watch
Michael Irvin is a busy man as he flies between destinations in order to tend to all of his various engagements. For instance, Irvin works for both ESPN and the NFL Network. Sometimes, he can be found on First Take next to Stephen A. Smith while other times, he is simply doing NFL analysis on the league's own network. This leads to a lot of travel, and earlier this week, Irving found himself going between New York and Texas.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dallas Airport Shooting Suspect Appears To Get A Response From Chris Brown
Chris Brown appears to have responded to reports that the suspected Dallas airport shooter, Portia Odufuwa, claimed that she was married to him. The Breezy artist shared a brief message on his Instagram page this morning addressing mental health, which many perceived to be addressed towards Odufuwa. "Aye man, I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mom of 2 slain teens testifies at ex-husband's Texas trial
The mother of two teens fatally shot in 2008 in the Dallas area told jurors Thursday that her ex-husband, who is on trial for the killings after evading arrest for over 12 years, was abusive and controlling during their marriage.When Patricia Owens was asked to identify her ex-husband in court, she pointed at Yaser Said, saying: “That devil there.”Said, 65, is charged with capital murder, accused of killing 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said on New Year’s Day in 2008. Yaser Said has entered a not guilty plea. Said, who had worked as a taxi driver, faces an...
Brother of former NFL player turns himself in after slaying of youth coach: police
DALLAS — The man suspected of killing a youth football coach during a game in Lancaster, Texas, over the weekend turned himself in to face a murder charge on Monday, according to authorities. Yaqub Malik Talib, 39, turned himself in to the Dallas County Jail on Monday, Lancaster police...
NFL・
Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones release statement on passing of Janet Hill, wife of Calvin Hill, mother of Grant Hill
The Hill family lost a member of their family. Janet Hill, the wife of former great Dallas Cowboys running back Calvin Hill, and the mother of NBA star Grant Hill, passed away recently. Seeing as the Hill family was a part of the Dallas community for quite some time, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones released a statement addressing Janet’s passing.
KESQ
‘We just did the right thing.’ A group of high school football players rescued an injured woman trapped in her car after a wreck
A group of high school football players in northern Georgia jumped out of their cars while on the way to school to help free an injured woman who was trapped after a wreck. Treyvon Adams, 16, was driving to school Friday morning with his teammates Antwion Carey, 16, Tyson Brown, 17, and Alto Moore, 16, when they saw the crash. The four are members of the Rome High School football team.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian adresses Agiye Hall's recent suspension
Texas wide receiver Agiye Hall was suspended from the Texas football program after he was arrested by university police last Thursday. Hall has been charged with a Class B misdemeanor of criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750. Hall’s arrest was a result of illegally moving a parking boot from his vehicle.
Comments / 0