Lou Holtz Speech Is Going Viral: College Football World Reacts
With the college football season almost here, Notre Dame had legendary coach Lou Holtz visit the school this week to speak with this year's team. Holtz, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008, talked about dealing with criticism. The main message behind Holtz's speech was...
Look: Embarrassing College Football Recruiting Letter Going Viral
From this point forward, Florida State's recruiting office may want to double-check every letter it sends out. Earlier this week, an official offer letter from Florida State surfaced on social media. This letter was directed to four-star edge rusher Lamont Green Jr. from Gulliver Prep. Florida State's letter to Green...
Lane Kiffin Is Looking Forward To 1 College Football Game This Season
We're just a few weeks away from the start of the 2022 college football season and this year's SEC West is primed to be as competitive as ever. For Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, there's one game he's looking forward over all the others. As you might have guessed, it's the November 12 home game against Alabama.
Former Ohio State Star Waived By NFL Team: Fans React
Former Ohio State defensive lineman Haskell Garrett was cut by the Tennessee Titans ahead of the NFL's Tuesday afternoon 85-man roster cut deadline. Garrett, a five-year player for the Buckeyes, signed with the Titans after going unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Garrett was one of five players to be...
Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday
Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
Photos: Meet The Private Girlfriend Of NFL Star Ezekiel Elliott
Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his personal life pretty private, though the former Ohio State standout reportedly has a longterm girlfriend. According to reports, Elliott has been dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have been dating since at least last season, when reports first surfaced...
Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre Daughter News
The athletic gene in the Favre family is strong. Brett's daughter, Breleigh, is heading to the SEC. Breleigh is a 6-foot-2 college volleyball player. She originally played for Southern Miss. Now she's heading to Baton Rouge to play for the LSU Tigers. “We are excited to add Breleigh to our...
NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos
Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
Ex-Florida Coach Dan Mullen Officially Lands New Job
Former Florida football head coach Dan Mullen has located a new opportunity. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Mullen will trade his headset for a clip mic to join ESPN as a studio analyst. Mullen has worked with ESPN in the past, including during last season's National Championship Game coverage....
Look: Video Of Jim Harbaugh At Practice Is Going Viral
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was in his element at practice on Wednesday. As practice was wrapping up for the day, Harbaugh decided to push the weight sled 10 yards down the field. It was caught on video by Big Ten Network's Dave Revsine. Sometimes, all someone needs is a...
Robert Griffin III Furious With The Deshaun Watson Decision
The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for his violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Many people have taken exception to the seemingly light punishment and Robert Griffin III is no exception. Taking to Twitter, Griffin admonished the NFL for what...
Look: Ohio State Fans React To Kirk Herbstreit Son News
The Herbstreit family has a long legacy of success within the Ohio State football program. On Wednesday afternoon, it was time for the latest Herbstreit to officially become part of the team. Tight end Zak Herbstreit, the son of former Ohio State quarterback and current ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, had his black stripe removed today.
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Running Back Move
The Pittsburgh Steelers waived a running back to pluck a recently released rusher off the scrap heap. On Thursday afternoon, the team waived Master Teague III, who was carted off the field after suffering a low ankle sprain during Tuesday's practice. The Steelers signed Max Borghi two days after getting waived by the Denver Broncos.
CJ Stroud Has Scary News For Ohio State's Opponents
C.J. Stroud figuratively took off running in his first season as Ohio State's starting quarterback. Finishing as a Heisman Trophy finalist, Stroud accumulated 4,435 passing yards and 44 touchdowns through the air. Yet if there's any criticism to make of his stellar campaign, he never looked to make any plays with his legs.
The Saints Are Reportedly Bringing Back A Familiar Face
The Saints are reportedly bringing back a former member of the offensive line. On Wednesday, New Orleans claimed tackle Derrick Kelly off waivers after spending 2019-2021 with the team. The 6-5, 320-pound OL out of Florida State was originally signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent three years...
NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Campaign News
Herschel Walker campaign moments continue to go viral on social media. About a week after a commercial surfaced, highlighting the past allegations made against Walker by his ex-wife, the former NFL running back held a notable campaign event. "Women for Herschel Walker." Video from Walker's campaign stop is going viral...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Quarterback News
Despite leading Michigan to their first win over Ohio State in a decade and their first 12-win season since 1997, Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara is not a lock to keep his starting job this season - or even start in Week 1. McNamara is currently competing with sophomore J.J. McCarthy...
Look: Scott Frost's "Vomit" Comment Going Viral
Practices have been so intense this summer for the Nebraska Cornhuskers there are 15-20 vomits per session. At least that's what head coach Scott Frost claims. During a radio appearance, Frost said offensive line coach Donovan Raiola has been working his position group hard this summer. “It’s not because they’re...
Football World Reacts To Scott Frost's Gross Viral Comment
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost recently revealed a nasty practice stat ahead of the 2022 season. The fifth-year Cornhuskers leader estimates about 15-20 vomits per practice from his offensive linemen under new OL coach Donovan Raiola. “It’s not because they’re not in shape – he’s just working them hard,” Frost...
Watch: Awesome Catch At Little League World Series Going Viral
The stars of tomorrow are at it again during the 2022 Little League World Series. On Wednesday, Team New England (Middleboro) took on the Southeastern Region (Nolensville, Tennessee) in the opening round of the LLWS. Up 5-3 after a weather delay in the fifth, Tennessee centerfielder Grayson May made an...
