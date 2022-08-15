ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Waived By NFL Team: Fans React

Former Ohio State defensive lineman Haskell Garrett was cut by the Tennessee Titans ahead of the NFL's Tuesday afternoon 85-man roster cut deadline. Garrett, a five-year player for the Buckeyes, signed with the Titans after going unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Garrett was one of five players to be...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday

Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Private Girlfriend Of NFL Star Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his personal life pretty private, though the former Ohio State standout reportedly has a longterm girlfriend. According to reports, Elliott has been dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have been dating since at least last season, when reports first surfaced...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre Daughter News

The athletic gene in the Favre family is strong. Brett's daughter, Breleigh, is heading to the SEC. Breleigh is a 6-foot-2 college volleyball player. She originally played for Southern Miss. Now she's heading to Baton Rouge to play for the LSU Tigers. “We are excited to add Breleigh to our...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos

Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Ex-Florida Coach Dan Mullen Officially Lands New Job

Former Florida football head coach Dan Mullen has located a new opportunity. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Mullen will trade his headset for a clip mic to join ESPN as a studio analyst. Mullen has worked with ESPN in the past, including during last season's National Championship Game coverage....
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: Video Of Jim Harbaugh At Practice Is Going Viral

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was in his element at practice on Wednesday. As practice was wrapping up for the day, Harbaugh decided to push the weight sled 10 yards down the field. It was caught on video by Big Ten Network's Dave Revsine. Sometimes, all someone needs is a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Furious With The Deshaun Watson Decision

The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for his violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Many people have taken exception to the seemingly light punishment and Robert Griffin III is no exception. Taking to Twitter, Griffin admonished the NFL for what...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans React To Kirk Herbstreit Son News

The Herbstreit family has a long legacy of success within the Ohio State football program. On Wednesday afternoon, it was time for the latest Herbstreit to officially become part of the team. Tight end Zak Herbstreit, the son of former Ohio State quarterback and current ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, had his black stripe removed today.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Running Back Move

The Pittsburgh Steelers waived a running back to pluck a recently released rusher off the scrap heap. On Thursday afternoon, the team waived Master Teague III, who was carted off the field after suffering a low ankle sprain during Tuesday's practice. The Steelers signed Max Borghi two days after getting waived by the Denver Broncos.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

CJ Stroud Has Scary News For Ohio State's Opponents

C.J. Stroud figuratively took off running in his first season as Ohio State's starting quarterback. Finishing as a Heisman Trophy finalist, Stroud accumulated 4,435 passing yards and 44 touchdowns through the air. Yet if there's any criticism to make of his stellar campaign, he never looked to make any plays with his legs.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

The Saints Are Reportedly Bringing Back A Familiar Face

The Saints are reportedly bringing back a former member of the offensive line. On Wednesday, New Orleans claimed tackle Derrick Kelly off waivers after spending 2019-2021 with the team. The 6-5, 320-pound OL out of Florida State was originally signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent three years...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Campaign News

Herschel Walker campaign moments continue to go viral on social media. About a week after a commercial surfaced, highlighting the past allegations made against Walker by his ex-wife, the former NFL running back held a notable campaign event. "Women for Herschel Walker." Video from Walker's campaign stop is going viral...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Scott Frost's "Vomit" Comment Going Viral

Practices have been so intense this summer for the Nebraska Cornhuskers there are 15-20 vomits per session. At least that's what head coach Scott Frost claims. During a radio appearance, Frost said offensive line coach Donovan Raiola has been working his position group hard this summer. “It’s not because they’re...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Scott Frost's Gross Viral Comment

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost recently revealed a nasty practice stat ahead of the 2022 season. The fifth-year Cornhuskers leader estimates about 15-20 vomits per practice from his offensive linemen under new OL coach Donovan Raiola. “It’s not because they’re not in shape – he’s just working them hard,” Frost...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day.

