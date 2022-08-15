Read full article on original website
Peter Grundy Perez
4d ago
This is an issue for state government to resolve, but those responsible turn their backs.If politicians aren't willing or attempt to sidestep the issue, VOTE them out!
Reply
2
Related
Miami New Times
Teachers and Parents Give DeSantis' Military Veterans Certification Pathway a D-
As students throughout South Florida return to public schools this week, more than 360 teaching positions remain unfilled in Broward and Miami-Dade counties combined. It's part of a teacher shortage that is afflicting school districts across the state. To address the lack of teachers on staff, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed...
KTAR.com
Where are the teachers? A look at Arizona’s struggle to fill positions
PHOENIX — Elementary teachers are some of the hardest jobs to fill for schools in Arizona, according to a new survey assessing the ongoing statewide teacher shortage. “When somebody asks me what teaching job is hard to fill, I tell them the number one unfilled position is in elementary education – kindergarten through 6th grade,” Justin Wing, data analyst for the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
The fastest growing school districts in Central Texas may surprise you
According to KXAN data, Liberty Hill has been growing at one of the fastest rates in our viewing area over the past decades at 149%.
Abortion is shaking up state attorney general races — and exposing limits to their powers
As the country grapples with states' newfound power to regulate abortion in the aftermath of this summer's U.S. Supreme Court decision, state attorney general candidates are staking claims on what they'll do to fight or defend access to abortion — and that's attracting cash and votes. "By pretty much...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas women reaching out to Mexican volunteer network for access to abortion care
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note: Quotes are translated from Spanish. From her home in Mexico, Sandra Cardona Alanís is helping women carry out abortions in their own homes. “We are not second-class citizens and no one has a reason to take away our right to decide about our bodies,” said Cardona Alanís.
Mom dies after she was struck by lightning in Florida
A mother was killed on Thursday after she was struck by lightning near a Florida park, according to local officials. Her child was also hospitalized because of the strike, but the child's current condition is not clear. Police in Winter Springs, which is just north of Orlando, said they responded...
Utah judge reverses law banning transgender kids from sports
Transgender girls in Utah will be given the opportunity to participate in female sports as the school year begins after a judge on Friday reversed a ban pending legal challenges from parents. Instead of an outright ban, transgender girls will now go before a state commission of political appointees who...
Parents sue Tennessee school district over curriculum including race and gender topics
A parent group on July 8, 2022, filed a lawsuit in the Twenty-First Judicial District against Tennessee education officials and the Williamson County school district for allegedly violating state laws restricting teachings on race and gender. Tennessee House Bill 580 aims to prohibit school districts from incorporating materials into the...
RELATED PEOPLE
North Dakota Schools Aim to Recruit Florida Teachers Over DeSantis bill
The Fargo Public Schools district has offered a welcoming alternative to Florida teachers concerned over "Don't Say Gay" rules.
New statewide dashboard shows schools struggle with college credit program
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. A new report looks at who’s taking advantage of Ohio’s College […] The post New statewide dashboard shows schools struggle with college credit program appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
thewestsidegazette.com
SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away
Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
CBS News
Sheriff: 85 arrests in California-Florida drug flight scheme
MIAMI - Eighty-five people have been arrested and millions of dollars in illicit drugs seized in a smuggling operation that used checked bags on commercial flights from California to Florida. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference on Friday that the drugs were hidden in luggage on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minimum teacher’s salary raised by $8K in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference to recruit teachers at Cordova Park Elementary School in Escambia County. According to DeSantis, Florida has 1.3 million students in the Expanded Choice Program, which allows families to apply to attend schools outside of their zoned schools. DeSantis said the government has […]
Florida State Attorney Suspended By DeSantis Allegedly Used Taxpayer Dollars For ‘Woke Justice’ Agenda
Andrew Warren, the former state attorney for Hillsborough County, allegedly used taxpayers’ funding to promote progressive activism, including making at least a half-dozen trips across the nation to learn more about woke justice, according to a new report. Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended
DeSantis announces 20 arrests for voter fraud
FORT LAUDERDALE - With members of the Broward Sheriff's Office standing behind him at the county's courthouse, Gov. Ron DeSantis touted election reforms enacted during his administration. Included in the reforms was the creation of the Election Crimes and Security Office. On Thursday, he announced that they had charged 20 people with voter fraud. Despite saying they were mostly in Miami-Dade and Broward, that was not the case when 17 of the 20 names were released. The list from FDLE was as follows: Hillsborough CountyRomona Brown, 55, of TampaDouglas Oliver, 59, of Tampa Tony Patterson, 43, of TampaNathan Hart, 49, of...
Facing South Florida: Back to School
On Sunday's show, Jim DeFede focused on the upcoming start of the new school year. He spoke with the presidents of the teacher unions in both Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.Among the topics of discussion: the teacher shortage, teacher salaries and school safety for teachers and students.GUESTS: Anna Fusco, President of the Broward Teachers UnionKarla Hernandez-Mats, President of United Teachers of DadeWatch Part 1 in the video player above. Watch Part 2 in the video player below:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State ratings are out: Where does your school or district fall?
Parents can search by district or school to see how their child's school is doing. You can check now to see every district from HISD to Fort Bend, Pasadena and beyond.
Texas resignations: ‘I can no longer afford to be a teacher’
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
Wisconsin school board votes in favor of banning teachers from displaying pride flag and listing preferred pronouns
A Wisconsin school board voted in favor of a policy that prohibits teachers and staff from displaying gay pride flags and other items that district officials consider political in nature. The Kettle Moraine School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to keep a code of conduct in place that the superintendent recently...
Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan's 1931 abortion ban, judge rules
A Michigan judge on Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state's 1931 ban on abortion for the foreseeable future after two days of witness testimony from abortion experts, providers and the state's chief medical officer. The ruling comes after the state Court of Appeals said earlier this month that...
CBS News
529K+
Followers
63K+
Post
375M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 7