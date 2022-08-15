ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Peter Grundy Perez
4d ago

This is an issue for state government to resolve, but those responsible turn their backs.If politicians aren't willing or attempt to sidestep the issue, VOTE them out!

KTAR.com

Where are the teachers? A look at Arizona’s struggle to fill positions

PHOENIX — Elementary teachers are some of the hardest jobs to fill for schools in Arizona, according to a new survey assessing the ongoing statewide teacher shortage. “When somebody asks me what teaching job is hard to fill, I tell them the number one unfilled position is in elementary education – kindergarten through 6th grade,” Justin Wing, data analyst for the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

Mom dies after she was struck by lightning in Florida

A mother was killed on Thursday after she was struck by lightning near a Florida park, according to local officials. Her child was also hospitalized because of the strike, but the child's current condition is not clear. Police in Winter Springs, which is just north of Orlando, said they responded...
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
CBS News

Utah judge reverses law banning transgender kids from sports

Transgender girls in Utah will be given the opportunity to participate in female sports as the school year begins after a judge on Friday reversed a ban pending legal challenges from parents. Instead of an outright ban, transgender girls will now go before a state commission of political appointees who...
UTAH STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

New statewide dashboard shows schools struggle with college credit program

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A new report looks at who’s taking advantage of Ohio’s College […] The post New statewide dashboard shows schools struggle with college credit program appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
thewestsidegazette.com

SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away

Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS News

Sheriff: 85 arrests in California-Florida drug flight scheme

MIAMI - Eighty-five people have been arrested and millions of dollars in illicit drugs seized in a smuggling operation that used checked bags on commercial flights from California to Florida. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference on Friday that the drugs were hidden in luggage on...
POLK COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Minimum teacher’s salary raised by $8K in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference to recruit teachers at Cordova Park Elementary School in Escambia County. According to DeSantis, Florida has 1.3 million students in the Expanded Choice Program, which allows families to apply to attend schools outside of their zoned schools. DeSantis said the government has […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

DeSantis announces 20 arrests for voter fraud

FORT LAUDERDALE - With members of the Broward Sheriff's Office standing behind him at the county's courthouse, Gov. Ron DeSantis touted election reforms enacted during his administration. Included in the reforms was the creation of the Election Crimes and Security Office. On Thursday, he announced that they had charged 20 people with voter fraud. Despite saying they were mostly in Miami-Dade and Broward, that was not the case when 17 of the 20 names were released. The list from FDLE was as follows: Hillsborough CountyRomona Brown, 55, of TampaDouglas Oliver, 59, of Tampa Tony Patterson, 43, of TampaNathan Hart, 49, of...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: Back to School

On Sunday's show, Jim DeFede focused on the upcoming start of the new school year. He spoke with the presidents of the teacher unions in both Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.Among the topics of discussion: the teacher shortage, teacher salaries and school safety for teachers and students.GUESTS: Anna Fusco, President of the Broward Teachers UnionKarla Hernandez-Mats, President of United Teachers of DadeWatch Part 1 in the video player above. Watch Part 2 in the video player below:
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

