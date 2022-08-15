ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Has the work ethic retired along with El Paso cobblers?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's handful of remaining cobblers is retiring. He's been fixing shoes for El Pasoans since he was 8 years old. KFOX14 Anchor Erika Castillo met him in June as he was ready to close up shop on his little shoe repair space on Mesa across from what was once The Popular department store.
KTSM

Borderland Spotlight: 109-year-old El Pasoan shares wisdom

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Santos Fierro has seen quite a few things come and go in her time living in the Borderland. Born in 1913 in the state of Chihuahua, she and her family moved to El Paso in 1916. She’s lived here ever since. These days her family includes her five kids plus […]
93.1 KISS FM

20 of the Best El Paso Hacks That You Should Know About

Hacks. Sometimes they work, sometimes they don't. It's either a hit or miss when it comes to hacks, however, I know that in El Paso, there are some real good hacks that we all know about. So I went and did the usual and asked our Facebook followers what are some good El Paso hacks that everyone should know about.
93.1 KISS FM

Is El Paso One Of the Rudest Cities in The United States?

If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all... That's a phrase I think we've heard growing up. Whether it was from your mom, or your dad, or your grandparents... It's been a cardinal rule we were taught to just being polite. But as we know, not EVERYONE follows that mantra. I've had my run ins with rude people & I'm sure you have too. At a restaurant, on the road or those fricking scammers... it's just something we all deal with in our lives. Heck El Paso is sometimes subjected being made fun on social media...
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Speaks: Who & Where Are the Best Bartenders In Town

Being a bartender can be a very stressful job; having to deal with many customers at once while having to juggle many orders at once. With the football season & holidays coming up, things are bound to get a little tougher. But there are people who truly appreciate the hard work that goes into being a bartender.
KVIA

First responder describes sinkhole rescue in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas– A heroic act by firefighters saved the life of a 72-year-old woman last week after her car was swallowed by a sinkhole that formed as she was driving in central El Paso. Among those first responders that helped rescue the women was Chris Carson, Lieutenant at...
93.1 KISS FM

Spirit Halloween Stores In El Paso Grows to 5 with Added Northeast Location

El Pasoans on the northeast part of town wanting to get a head start on the most ghoulish time of the year but not wanting to drive to the west side to do it won’t have to. A recent article spotlighting the planned opening of Spirit Halloween stores in El Paso had many spooky season fans doing the Happy Halloween dance. Others weren’t as overjoyed at finding out that all the stores were clustered on the west side.
