Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom Handy
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Related
Sandwich Lovers Invited To Earl Of Sandwich Grand Opening in Far East El Paso
Sandwich lovers unite! The sandwich that started it all is soon opening its doors in far east El Paso. Earl of Sandwich will be opening its first El Paso location Friday, August 19, 2022 and the community is invited to a special grand opening celebration!. “The people of El Paso...
KFOX 14
Has the work ethic retired along with El Paso cobblers?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's handful of remaining cobblers is retiring. He's been fixing shoes for El Pasoans since he was 8 years old. KFOX14 Anchor Erika Castillo met him in June as he was ready to close up shop on his little shoe repair space on Mesa across from what was once The Popular department store.
Famed Artist Bordalo II Works On 64 Ft Mural In Downtown El Paso
Famous Portuguese artist Bordalo II begins work on 64 foot mural in downtown El Paso. Early this week, Bordalo II (pronounced Bordalo Segundo) arrived in El Paso with his team and immediately got to work on the giant mural installation at the One San Jacinto Plaza building. The world-renowned Portuguese...
West El Paso Is Getting a TikTok Famous Crumbl Cookies Location
There’s going to be a third Crumbl Cookies location in El Paso. The TikTok-famous sweets are coming to the west side. The cookie shop that has taken the nation by storm with its warm, gooey gourmet cookies already has a location in the Eastlake Marketplace and at The Market at Pebble Hills.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Drop a Name of Your Favorite Hole-In-the-Wall Joint In El Paso
People in El Paso have their personal favorite hole-in-the-wall joint they love to grub at. But you know there are quite a few hole-in-the-wall restaurants in El Paso with some scrumptious food items you can't go without. People in El Paso are entitled to their own opinion on who they...
A Humble Barber Will Help the Homeless In El Paso with Free Cuts
An El Paso man will be taking some time next week to help out the homeless in the El Paso community. Mr. OG Colorworks aka Oscar Garcia wants to help out the homeless and give them somewhat of a revamp. If you have never been homeless then you have no...
Top 10 Diners’ Choice Winners In El Paso According To Open Table
We are sharing the top ten restaurants preferred by diners according to Open Table in El Paso, Texas. If you've made online dining reservations, chances are you've probably used Open Table, and now the convenient online service is sharing the top ten hot spots preferred by diners in the Sun City.
Borderland Spotlight: 109-year-old El Pasoan shares wisdom
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Santos Fierro has seen quite a few things come and go in her time living in the Borderland. Born in 1913 in the state of Chihuahua, she and her family moved to El Paso in 1916. She’s lived here ever since. These days her family includes her five kids plus […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
George Lopez Returning to the El Paso Area, Bringing OMG Hi! Tour to the Pan Am in November
George Lopez is returning to the El Paso-area and bringing the laughs to Las Cruces this fall. The Grammy-nominated comedian and actor is on the road performing his OMG Hi! Comedy Tour and will be making a stop at the Pan American Center in November. Date and ticket info below.
Parents dread pick up and drop off at new Harmony school in Northeast
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Parents picking up their children at the newly opened Harmony Middle and High School in Northeast are concerned about safety of pick up and drop offs at a busy street. The school is located of Dyer Street and was just opened on August 15. Illiana Macias, parent of a middle […]
20 of the Best El Paso Hacks That You Should Know About
Hacks. Sometimes they work, sometimes they don't. It's either a hit or miss when it comes to hacks, however, I know that in El Paso, there are some real good hacks that we all know about. So I went and did the usual and asked our Facebook followers what are some good El Paso hacks that everyone should know about.
Is El Paso One Of the Rudest Cities in The United States?
If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all... That's a phrase I think we've heard growing up. Whether it was from your mom, or your dad, or your grandparents... It's been a cardinal rule we were taught to just being polite. But as we know, not EVERYONE follows that mantra. I've had my run ins with rude people & I'm sure you have too. At a restaurant, on the road or those fricking scammers... it's just something we all deal with in our lives. Heck El Paso is sometimes subjected being made fun on social media...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
El Paso Speaks: Who & Where Are the Best Bartenders In Town
Being a bartender can be a very stressful job; having to deal with many customers at once while having to juggle many orders at once. With the football season & holidays coming up, things are bound to get a little tougher. But there are people who truly appreciate the hard work that goes into being a bartender.
KVIA
First responder describes sinkhole rescue in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– A heroic act by firefighters saved the life of a 72-year-old woman last week after her car was swallowed by a sinkhole that formed as she was driving in central El Paso. Among those first responders that helped rescue the women was Chris Carson, Lieutenant at...
Fill ‘er Up, El Paso! 7-Eleven Announces Return This Month of Bring Your Own Cup Slurpee Day
Slurpee lovers mark your calendars. 7-11 is bringing back Bring Your Own Cup Day at the end of this month. Pitchers, fish bowls, the container you use to carry out Menudo on Sundays -- as long as it meets a few requirements you can get your giant-sized brain freeze on in almost anything.
Take A Spirit Walk After Sundown At The Concordia Cemetery Crawl
Reserve your spot for the upcoming Sundown Walk With The Spirits Cemetery Crawl at Concordia this fall. Walk with the spirits during a ghost tour like no other during the Sundown Walk With The Spirits Cemetery Crawl that will make the hair stand up on the back of your neck.
El Paso Kids Fish for Free Saturday at Ascarate Lake Kid Fish Derby
Here’s a great opportunity to get the kids out of the house and spend some quiet bonding. El Paso Parks and Recreation is sponsoring another Kid's Fish Derby at Ascarate Park this Saturday. And a lack of fishing experience or gear isn't a problem, either. The Ascarate Fishing Club...
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new study
The real estate market in El Paso is officially hot. That's according to the latest study released by the website realtor.com which listed the 50 hottest zip codes in the United States.
Spirit Halloween Stores In El Paso Grows to 5 with Added Northeast Location
El Pasoans on the northeast part of town wanting to get a head start on the most ghoulish time of the year but not wanting to drive to the west side to do it won’t have to. A recent article spotlighting the planned opening of Spirit Halloween stores in El Paso had many spooky season fans doing the Happy Halloween dance. Others weren’t as overjoyed at finding out that all the stores were clustered on the west side.
Share Your Paranormal Stories For ‘Haunted El Paso’ 2022 Series
As Halloween approaches, we are looking for your best paranormal stories from the borderland for the upcoming 2022 Haunted El Paso series. El Paso is undoubtedly one of the most haunted cities in America. Our new Haunted El Paso online series will focus on the stories and legends shared through generations across the borderland.
93.1 KISS FM
El Paso, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2