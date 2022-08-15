Read full article on original website
NECN
Cape Cod Women Excitedly Bought a Puppy Online, But It Turned Out to Be a Scam
Excitement turned to despair when a Cape Cod woman realized she was the victim of a puppy scam. The little dog she bought never showed up and the website she purchased it from disappeared. Truro residents Barbara Wohlgemuth and Carrie Stapleton bought a dog bed, collar and toys in preparation...
Close-Up Video: Hammerhead Shark Swims Onto Nantucket, Massachusetts, Beach
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Apparently this scene had beachgoers running as the fin of a shark appeared within feet of the calm Ladies' Beach on the idyllic island of Nantucket, Massachusetts. I mean, wait until you see the video and the distinct shape of the head.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Fisherman discovers deceased brother
The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office announced late Thursday afternoon that a body discovered by a shellfisherman at 11:30 am in Sengekontacket Pond was Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, who’s been missing since Sunday. Massachusetts State Police announced earlier Thursday that a body matching the description of Tavaughn Bulgin...
Inquirer and Mirror
Nine access points to island beaches lost to erosion
(Aug. 18, 2022) Access points to nine different beaches have been closed over the last year due to erosion and sea-level rise, harbormaster Sheila Lucey said at a meeting of the Coastal Resilience Advisory Committee last week. To be clear, the beaches are still there, but certain access points leading...
Woman climbs into seal pool, swims around at Woods Hole aquarium
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A woman went into the seal enclosure at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium on Wednesday. The aquarium’s supervisor tells Boston 25 the woman climbed over the wall of the pool, swam around and briefly walked around the enclosure. There were two seals in the enclosure...
Lost Charm on Falmouth Beach Clearly Holds Important Meaning
Janine Martignetti, frequent visitor to a Falmouth beach, found a charm necklace that clearly has important meaning to someone. Now, she wants to find the owner. Some of us carry things that remind us of someone special we lost. It's heartbreaking to lose anything, but especially something that carries sentimental...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown: Positive energy
Well, I don’t know where my brain was today, but it certainly wasn’t on writing my column. It’s 10 pm on Monday night, well past my deadline, as I finally sit down to write. It’s been a long, busy, and trying day. I was working last night when I first heard a helicopter overhead. I’m always hyperaware of the MedFlights now. But it didn’t take long to realize that this wasn’t a MedFlight. Waking up to the news that two young men, brothers, were missing off the Big Bridge was just so heartbreaking. As I write, one has been found, but the other still remains missing. I always think of the parents in these situations. What parent doesn’t? It’s just too much to even think about. With a grateful heart, I spent a couple of hours with Amelia tonight, making plans and booking her stays for her upcoming trip to Europe. It’s just that much more nerve-wracking today to think about letting her go find her own adventures.
What we know about ‘Jaws Bridge’ incident on Martha’s Vineyard where Tavaughn and Tavaris Bulgin were killed
On Wednesday, state police said they were continuing to search for 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin, who reportedly jumped off “Jaws Bridge” in Martha’s Vineyard and has been missing since Sunday night. Tavaughn reportedly jumped into the water with his brother Tavaris Bulgin, 26, both of Jamaica, with two...
vineyardgazette.com
Nantucket Sidelined Again Due to Engine Issue
The Steamship Authority’s M/V Nantucket was back out of service on Wednesday due to a nagging mechanical problem that first arose last weekend, leaving some cars and passengers stranded on both the Island and in Woods Hole today. On Saturday morning, a governor, an engine device that regulates speed,...
‘I live in the basement’: Airbnb stay turns ugly for bachelorette party in Providence
The women thought they rented out the entire home until a man from the basement tried forcing his way in.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Fenner grumbles about rocks and kids
Former four-term Chilmark select board member Frank Fenner, an owner of the Galley in Menemsha, told the Chilmark select board, both in a letter and via Zoom, that repairs to Boathouse Road are ripe for child rock-throwing opportunities. Harbormaster Ryan Rossi said that following an agreement between Chilmark and Aquinnah...
Martha's Vineyard Times
The ghost of 2018 haunts peak season
The Steamship Authority’s fleet has suffered a string of mechanical problems which have stretched into a seventh consecutive day. The vessel woes and the delays they’ve caused come as the Vineyard is in the busiest phase of the summer season with the Agricultural Fair underway, the Oak Bluffs fireworks set for Friday night, and Beach Road Weekend a week off. The Martha’s Vineyard was the latest ferry to be sidelined. The 6 am Friday crossing of the vessel was canceled. Software for a control panel needed updating, according to SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll.
luxury-houses.net
Masterfully Designed to Offer Resort Living at Its Finest, This Magnificent Oceanfront Estate Asks for $10.595 Million in Mashpee
The Estate in Mashpee boasts every imaginable amenity for any occasion and total privacy with a breathtaking backdrop, now available for sale. This home located at 78 Triton Way, Mashpee, Massachusetts; offering 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with 12,090 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul E Grover – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties – (Phone: (508) 364-3500) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mashpee.
capeandislands.org
The shifting sea reshapes a neighborhood on Nantucket
There is a neighborhood at the far eastern end of Nantucket called Codfish Park. Most of the cottages here are tiny — cozy, a realtor might say — shingles situated right in the sand. Codfish Park began its life as a public beach, a place that virtually washed away in the October Gale of 1841. By the 1880s, sand accreted, the beach built back up. I give tours of this area to visitors and it is hard for them to imagine that there was a time where there was no there there. You live along the shoreline long enough and you begin to understand that the sea isn’t always going to stay on its side of the line.
yourtravelcap.com
The Views from Scargo Tower, South Dennis, Cape Cod
Scargo Tower is a 30-foot stone tower in South Dennis, on Cape Cod. From the top, you can see sites as far as Plymouth and Provincetown. On one fine, early summer day, Benny, the Mrs., and I were driving home from a business meeting. Yes, that’s right. A business meeting. The attendees were Benny, myself, and my wife, and it took place at an ice cream shop.
Boston Magazine
Five New Cape and Islands Boutiques to Shop Before Summer Ends
Wrap up another glorious summer by the sea with jaunts to these recently opened Cape and Islands boutiques. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. For Women’s Clothing. Ashley Irene Boutique. Cheerfulness abounds at this Mashpee...
capeandislands.org
Fecal bacteria shuts Cape beaches, but officials say no need to worry
Kathryn: There have been a number of beach closures in Falmouth, Barnstable, Mashpee and beyond over the last few weeks due to fecal bacteria found in the water. CAI’s climate and environment reporter Eve Zuckoff joins us now to explain what exactly is going on, and whether you need to be worried. Hi Eve.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs: Annual fireworks
“Won’t you come and take me home? I’ve been too long at the fair.” –Bonnie Raitt. Have you ever been too long at the fair? I can sure remember the long days back when my kids spent every single day there from open to close, working their way up from helping to set up stalls and signs to security and judging — never mind the hours spent on submissions of artwork and vegetables. I also put in some volunteer hours helping the Fair Ladies, who were the engine of the fair. My perfect fair day is to arrive midafternoon on Thursday, see everything in the Hall first, then the animals in the Barn, then my favorite fair food for dinner (tempura and strawberry shortcake), followed by a thorough shopping through the vendors and ending with dancing to some great music at the tent. No rides for me, but I might play some games of chance. And probably hit Floaters for a nightcap. Best of all is seeing friends and enjoying that late summer tradition together.
Barnstable Patriot
A surprising pay gap has emerged for Barnstable metropolitan area, in a new study
BARNSTABLE — Here's some surprisingly good news for young women on the Cape. The Pew Research Center released a study on the wage differences between men and women on March 23. It turns out that women between the ages of 16 and 29 made 112% of what their male counterparts made in the Barnstable metropolitan area.
Barnstable Patriot
West Barnstable home for sale: Marshfront gem with incredible views at $1.95M
WEST BARNSTABLE — The amazing world of the Great Marsh stretches into forever, just beyond this custom built Cape on Hilliards Hayway. "These are the nicest marsh views I've ever seen," said listing agent Rick Shechtman of Kinlin Grover Compass, who has lived on Cape Cod for more than 30 years.
