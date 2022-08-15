“Won’t you come and take me home? I’ve been too long at the fair.” –Bonnie Raitt. Have you ever been too long at the fair? I can sure remember the long days back when my kids spent every single day there from open to close, working their way up from helping to set up stalls and signs to security and judging — never mind the hours spent on submissions of artwork and vegetables. I also put in some volunteer hours helping the Fair Ladies, who were the engine of the fair. My perfect fair day is to arrive midafternoon on Thursday, see everything in the Hall first, then the animals in the Barn, then my favorite fair food for dinner (tempura and strawberry shortcake), followed by a thorough shopping through the vendors and ending with dancing to some great music at the tent. No rides for me, but I might play some games of chance. And probably hit Floaters for a nightcap. Best of all is seeing friends and enjoying that late summer tradition together.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO