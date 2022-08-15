ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollidaysburg, PA

WATCH: LLWS Grand Slam Parade

By Tim Haberski
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sDuWa_0hHsEuWT00

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE.WYOU) — The Little League World Series 16th Grand Slam Parade kicked off Monday evening at 6:00 p.m. in Williamsport with baseball players from all over the world.

Hollidaysburg heading to Little League World Series

The parade is back in full swing after being canceled for the last two years due to coronavirus restrictions .

On Friday, the Hollidaysburg League defeated Naamans Delaware 7-3 to advance to the Little League World Series for the first time.

With the win, Hollidaysburg Little League claims the Mid-Atlantic Championship and will play Southwest Region Champion Pearland from Texas on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. The game will be played at Lamade Stadium and available on ESPN2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QLBi2_0hHsEuWT00

The parade will begin at the intersection of Susquehanna and West Fourth Streets and will head east to the intersection of West Fourth and Market Streets.

Eyewitness News morning anchors Kelly Byrne and Sean Coffey will host the parade, along with 102.7 KISS-FM radio personalities Gary Chrisman and WILQ-FM ‘s Ted Minier.

More Little League World Series Stories

You can watch the full parade here on this page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Swinging for a Cure: Youth softball fundraising tournament kicks off Saturday

Bellwood Antis Youth Softball holding fundraising tournament for childhood disease BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — This weekend, the Bellwood Antis Youth Softball League (BAYSL) is hosting a fundraising softball tournament for a disease found mostly in children. The “Swinging for a Cure” tournament for boys and girls 8 to 10 is the organization’s first 10-and-under tournament and […]
BELLWOOD, PA
WJHL

Young baseball player with local ties defies the odds on the diamond

Williamsport, PA — The Little League World Series is going on in Williamsport, PA and the local team from the Southeast regional is Nolansville out of the Nashville area. One of there players is Josiah Porter who has local ties to the Tri-Cities…. His father Brandon played baseball and basketball at Sullivan Central before continuing […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Bull Power: How Hollidaysburg got its rallying cry

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — As the Hollidaysburg Little League team is set to represent Pennsylvania in the Little League World Series, you may have noticed their rallying cry, “Bull Power.” So, where did it come from? In both nationally televised games, you see many Hollidaysburg players making bullhorns after scoring or getting a hit, followed […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

SportsBeat Preview: State College Little Lions

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Little Lions’ 2021 season started out very average. State College went 4-4 in Mid Penn Conference play, before they got hot late and made it all the way to the Sate semifinals, falling to the eventual champions, Mount Lebanon. They finished the year with a 8-6 record. The Little […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Grand Slam#Llws#Sports#The Hollidaysburg League#Naamans Delaware#Espn2#West Fourth#Wilq Fm#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Fans head to Little League World Series to support Hollidaysburg team

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The anticipation is growing ahead of the Hollidaysburg 12-U Little League Team’s first game in the 2022 Little League World Series. “It’s pretty exciting,” Hollidaysburg fan Joseph Zimmerman said. “I’m, like, shaking right now because I’ve never been to a world series game, so it’s gonna be pretty nice.” Fans lined […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania finds special motivation at State Tournament

Williamsport, Pa. — Carmine Cardone drove a ball deep into the outfield during a challenger baseball game in Bradford during an off-day of the Pennsylvania State Little League Tournament. After lifting the ball into the outfield, Cardone approached the Hollidaysburg kids and told them it was “bull power” that gave him the strength for the hit. He then extended his hand and told the kids they now have it. “He’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Sportsbeat Preview: Northern Cambria Colts

NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa (WTAJ) — A common thread among many area high school teams is the return of experience, but few can brag about such a boisterous class of seniors as Northern Cambria. “We don’t really get really large classes like that anymore. You know, to us eight or nine is a huge class. And, […]
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
WBRE

Baseball team helps at Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A group of local college athletes is volunteering time to help with the Little League World Series and raise money for a program at their college. “It’s like the Disneyland of baseball you know? You get people from all over the world. The new baseball team at Lycoming College is […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hollidaysburg, PA
State
Texas State
City
Susquehanna, PA
State
Delaware State
Williamsport, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Williamsport, PA
WTAJ

Firehouse Subs coming to Altoona this fall

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Get ready Altoona, Firehouse Subs is coming soon to the Logan Plank Cross. That’s right sandwich lovers, the successful chain is making its way to Altoona to share its subs with the 814 community. Owners and operators of the Johnstown Firehouse Subs, Melissa (Missy) Kreutzberger and Joanne Lysinger, will be running […]
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Doctor who worked with NASA astronauts and NCAA athletes joins UPMC Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC Williamsport is adding a new member to its sports medicine team with the addition of John Kunkel, D.O. Dr. Kunkel treats all conditions affecting the shoulders, knees, and hips including sports medicine care, trauma care, and care for degenerative conditions (such as osteoarthritis) in adolescents and adults. He has a particular interest in complex knee conditions, including multi-ligament reconstructions and cartilage preservation. Dr. Kunkel has an...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

FRIDAY: Make-A-Wish night at State College Spikes Game

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — You can help wishes come true for children in Central Pennsylvania. Friday, August 19 is Make-A-Wish night at the State College Spikes baseball game. For every ticket sold, a $2 donation goes toward the Greater Pennsylvania chapter. There were also be 50/50 raffles to benefit the organization. “Without the donations, […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Sportsbeat Preview: Huntingdon Bearcats

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — On October 25th, 2019 Huntingdon defeated Tyrone 30-13 to propel themselves into the postseason, but unfortunately that’s their last win. 18 straight losses have frustrated the Bearcats. “We’re all tired of losing,” said junior offensive lineman Chase Somers. Optimism is on the horizon however as the team returns a significant chunk of […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

Nittany Lions open season Thursday with Championship aspirations

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — For the 19th consecutive season, Penn State Women’s Soccer is the preseason favorite to win the Big Ten.   Penelope Hocking, Payton Linnehan and Ally Schlegel find themselves on the Big Ten Players to watch. Hocking and Schlegel were also named to the United Soccer Coaches Players to Watch – Forwards […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

First autocross event within the last 40 years comes to Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s been four decades since Altoona has had an autocross event but that ends in August. The Allegheny Highlands Region – Sports Car Club of America will be holding an autocross event on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21. at the Jaffa Shrine located at 2200 Broad Avenue, and the […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

1-on-1: Pat Kraft sits down with Nittany Nation

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State Athletics Director Pat Kraft sits down with Nittany Nation to discuss his hire, and the future of the Nittany Lions. Watch an uncut interview above or read a transcript of it below. ANDREW CLAY: Dr. Kraft, you came here from Boston College. The first I want to ask […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Library hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Two COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at the Altoona Area Public Library over the next month. In cooperation with Mainline Pharmacy, the Altoona Area Public Library is inviting all Blair County residents to two walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The first one is scheduled for Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Deer Meadow 55+ Community Updates

Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC. Perry Wellington Realty gives you a little taste of life at Deer Meadow 55+ community in Hollidaysburg in the video above, but they also have some good news. New homes are going up!. 123 & 125 LILY PEARL DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown barbershop offering haircut promo ahead of school year

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)—Barber and Gents on Vine Street in Johnstown is making a difference for families and children by offering a haircut promotion for the school year. This promotion is in collaboration with the Johnstown Police Department. Many officers use the location as their barber. The goal is to help lower-income families who are struggling […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy