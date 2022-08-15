ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? Orem senior 'flips out' in Tigers' season-opening win

FLIPPING OUT — We've seen a lot of crossover in sports, especially high school athletics, from two-sport athletes in football and basketball to three-sport stars that also play their field on the baseball diamond. Some NFL players have even taken up dance and ballet to improve their footwork and...
OREM, UT
ksl.com

This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. "The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee," the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
ksl.com

Allegiant Air begins service to 2 new destinations at Provo Airport

PROVO — The low-cost airline competition is heating up at Provo Airport. Allegiant Air began new service out of the airport Thursday with flights to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and San Diego International Airport. The airline is offering one-way trips to Las Vegas for as low as $33 and San Diego for $38 through Saturday for flights taken by Nov. 18.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Utahn charged with murdering Heber City girlfriend found dead in Oregon

HEBER CITY — A Utah man charged with shooting and killing his girlfriend in Heber City has been found dead in Oregon. The body of Michael Grant Asman, 35, was found in Wallowa State Park near Joseph, Oregon, Monday afternoon, Heber City police announced Tuesday. Detective Joshua Weishar said based on initial information, investigators believe Asman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and had been deceased for about two weeks before his body was discovered. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Local
Utah College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Georgia State
Local
Utah Football
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Provo, UT
Football
Provo, UT
College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
ksl.com

Provo man accused of exposing himself on BYU campus again

PROVO — A man with a history of exposing himself in Utah County, including on the campus of Brigham Young University, has been arrested again by BYU police. Jose Guadalupe Ochoa-Gourdin, 22, of Provo, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday for investigation of lewdness and trespassing.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

What's next for the Draper prison site? Officials have many ideas

DRAPER — The old Utah State Prison site is set to become many different things. A place of science and technology. A place with lots of green spaces, where people can enjoy outdoor recreation. A place of entertainment and business, where mass transit will take precedence over cars. It's...
DRAPER, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Lincoln Riley
ksl.com

2 men, 19, died Sunday after crashing in Lehi

LEHI — Two 19-year-old men were killed Sunday after crashing in Lehi, police said. About 8:42 a.m., a vehicle came off of southbound I-15 in Lehi at an "extremely high rate of speed," said Lehi Police Cpl. Tyler Prawitt. At the end of the off-ramp when the car reached...
LEHI, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#College Football#Utes#American Football#The Associated Press#Byu#Ohio State
ksl.com

Davis School District installs districtwide surveillance system

CLEARFIELD — The Davis School District now has an around-the-clock monitoring center, where it can keep eyes on cameras and conditions across 120 buildings. It's part of a major upgrade to security ahead of the new school year. The building controls monitoring center was about the size of a...
CLEARFIELD, UT
ksl.com

Man and woman found dead in Taylorsville shootings

TAYLORSVILLE — A man and woman were killed early Wednesday in a shooting in Taylorsville, police said. About 5 a.m., police received the report of multiple gunshots in the area of 3600 W. 4700 South. When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old woman dead, with multiple gunshot wounds, said Taylorsville Police Sgt. Jake Hill.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Orem man followed deputies, attempted to disarm one, police say

DUCHESNE — An Orem man convicted of breaking the windows of a police vehicle just a month ago has now been arrested and accused of following around deputes working at the Duchesne County Fair over the weekend and trying to take a deputy's gun. Dorian Malachi Mecham, 19, was...
OREM, UT
ksl.com

Motorcyclist killed after going down embankment in Morgan County

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Morgan County — Rescue crews worked Tuesday night to find a 71-year-old motorcyclist who crashed in Morgan County. In the 11:30 p.m. crash, the motorcyclist was thrown about 150 feet down the "steep" embankment along Trappers Loop, the Mountain Green Fire District said on Facebook. The Utah...
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
ksl.com

Ogden domestic violence shelter announces plans to expand

OGDEN — The YCC Family Crisis Center announced that it will be expanding with plans to build an apartment building near its campus to meet the need for transitional housing. The nonprofit had called for more transitional housing earlier this year to help move victims of domestic violence out of shelter settings into longer-term housing. The lack of transitional housing and limited shelter capacity had forced staff members to turn some people away, according to YCC victim advocate Ashley Daniels.
ksl.com

Payson man already in prison for enticing minor sentenced in separate, similar case

LOGAN — A Payson man already serving up to 30 years for enticing a minor has been given additional prison sentences in a separate case involving similar crimes. Brayden Tousley, 26, pleaded guilty in 1st District Court to two counts of enticing a minor by internet or text, a second-degree felony. In exchange, three additional counts were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
PAYSON, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy