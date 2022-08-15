Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Have You Seen This? Orem senior 'flips out' in Tigers' season-opening win
FLIPPING OUT — We've seen a lot of crossover in sports, especially high school athletics, from two-sport athletes in football and basketball to three-sport stars that also play their field on the baseball diamond. Some NFL players have even taken up dance and ballet to improve their footwork and...
ksl.com
This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale
SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. "The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee," the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
ksl.com
Allegiant Air begins service to 2 new destinations at Provo Airport
PROVO — The low-cost airline competition is heating up at Provo Airport. Allegiant Air began new service out of the airport Thursday with flights to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and San Diego International Airport. The airline is offering one-way trips to Las Vegas for as low as $33 and San Diego for $38 through Saturday for flights taken by Nov. 18.
ksl.com
Utahn charged with murdering Heber City girlfriend found dead in Oregon
HEBER CITY — A Utah man charged with shooting and killing his girlfriend in Heber City has been found dead in Oregon. The body of Michael Grant Asman, 35, was found in Wallowa State Park near Joseph, Oregon, Monday afternoon, Heber City police announced Tuesday. Detective Joshua Weishar said based on initial information, investigators believe Asman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and had been deceased for about two weeks before his body was discovered. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.
ksl.com
Utah deemed most vulnerable in the West for homes that may catch on fire
SALT LAKE CITY — A pair of Salt Lake County Council members are raising the alarm over what they contend is an extreme wildfire risk due to seasonal culinary water supplies in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons, as well as inadequate water pressure in fire hydrants. Dea Theodore and...
ksl.com
Provo man accused of exposing himself on BYU campus again
PROVO — A man with a history of exposing himself in Utah County, including on the campus of Brigham Young University, has been arrested again by BYU police. Jose Guadalupe Ochoa-Gourdin, 22, of Provo, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday for investigation of lewdness and trespassing.
ksl.com
What's next for the Draper prison site? Officials have many ideas
DRAPER — The old Utah State Prison site is set to become many different things. A place of science and technology. A place with lots of green spaces, where people can enjoy outdoor recreation. A place of entertainment and business, where mass transit will take precedence over cars. It's...
ksl.com
Sister of Utah murder suspect arrested as search continues for him and his young child
SOUTH SALT LAKE — Another family member of a fugitive tied to the killing of a man outside a South Salt Lake grocery story has been arrested and accused of lying to police and helping the fugitives avoid capture. Alexus Lillie Nicole Coleman, 20, was booked into the Salt...
ksl.com
2 men, 19, died Sunday after crashing in Lehi
LEHI — Two 19-year-old men were killed Sunday after crashing in Lehi, police said. About 8:42 a.m., a vehicle came off of southbound I-15 in Lehi at an "extremely high rate of speed," said Lehi Police Cpl. Tyler Prawitt. At the end of the off-ramp when the car reached...
ksl.com
Construction worker burned when trailer catches fire in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A construction worker sustained serious burns when a trailer he was working near caught fire on a job site in the Avenues neighborhood in Salt Lake City on Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened about 4:40 p.m. at 669 E. 18th Avenue. A man in his...
ksl.com
Woman killed, 4 others injured in crash with dump truck in Big Cottonwood Canyon
BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — A woman was killed and four other people were seriously injured Monday in a crash on Big Cottonwood Canyon. The crash occurred in the Storm Mountain area along state Route 190 when a dump truck tried to turn off onto a runaway truck lane and collided with a car, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler.
ksl.com
Family friend remembers expectant West Jordan mother killed in crash
WEST JORDAN — Family friends are sharing a sad update on a crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon that killed a West Jordan mother. Those who know Jessica Keetch Minnesota said she was expecting the family's third child when she died. Minnesota's husband and two young children must now learn...
ksl.com
Davis School District installs districtwide surveillance system
CLEARFIELD — The Davis School District now has an around-the-clock monitoring center, where it can keep eyes on cameras and conditions across 120 buildings. It's part of a major upgrade to security ahead of the new school year. The building controls monitoring center was about the size of a...
ksl.com
Man and woman found dead in Taylorsville shootings
TAYLORSVILLE — A man and woman were killed early Wednesday in a shooting in Taylorsville, police said. About 5 a.m., police received the report of multiple gunshots in the area of 3600 W. 4700 South. When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old woman dead, with multiple gunshot wounds, said Taylorsville Police Sgt. Jake Hill.
ksl.com
Orem man followed deputies, attempted to disarm one, police say
DUCHESNE — An Orem man convicted of breaking the windows of a police vehicle just a month ago has now been arrested and accused of following around deputes working at the Duchesne County Fair over the weekend and trying to take a deputy's gun. Dorian Malachi Mecham, 19, was...
ksl.com
Motorcyclist killed after going down embankment in Morgan County
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Morgan County — Rescue crews worked Tuesday night to find a 71-year-old motorcyclist who crashed in Morgan County. In the 11:30 p.m. crash, the motorcyclist was thrown about 150 feet down the "steep" embankment along Trappers Loop, the Mountain Green Fire District said on Facebook. The Utah...
ksl.com
Ogden domestic violence shelter announces plans to expand
OGDEN — The YCC Family Crisis Center announced that it will be expanding with plans to build an apartment building near its campus to meet the need for transitional housing. The nonprofit had called for more transitional housing earlier this year to help move victims of domestic violence out of shelter settings into longer-term housing. The lack of transitional housing and limited shelter capacity had forced staff members to turn some people away, according to YCC victim advocate Ashley Daniels.
ksl.com
Lehi neighborhood wants to find out what's interfering with garage door openers
LEHI — It's a mystery that a Lehi neighborhood wants to solve: What's causing their garage door openers to not function?. Residents in the Sunset Hollow neighborhood just south of Thanksgiving Point said the problems with remote openers started about three weeks ago. "I was trying to go to...
ksl.com
Salt Lake City restaurant forced to cut hours and increase prices because of inflation
SALT LAKE CITY — A local restaurant is cutting its hours back and increasing food prices due to inflation hitting them hard. The owner of Mazza, a Middle Eastern cuisine restaurant, Ali Sabbah, said the last few years have been tough for the business. "The losses financially were to...
ksl.com
Payson man already in prison for enticing minor sentenced in separate, similar case
LOGAN — A Payson man already serving up to 30 years for enticing a minor has been given additional prison sentences in a separate case involving similar crimes. Brayden Tousley, 26, pleaded guilty in 1st District Court to two counts of enticing a minor by internet or text, a second-degree felony. In exchange, three additional counts were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
