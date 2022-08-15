Traffic Alert: Washington St. southbound in Palm Desert closed after deadly accident

Traffic is currently being redirected after a deadly accident involving a motorcyclist who was going southbound on Washington St in Palm Desert when it was struck by a car.

Drivers heading southbound on Washington Street are being redirected to head southbound on Palm Royale Drive.

Currently, Washington Street going southbound between Fred Waring Drive and Mountain View Avenue are closed and will be for the next few hours according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department on scene.

There is no word yet on what exactly happened that caused the crash.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any continuing updates on this story and traffic conditions caused by this crash.

