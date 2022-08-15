Read full article on original website
23 Infants In Tennessee Have Been Hospitalized For Parechovirus
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a new alert for parechovirus (PeV), a common childhood virus that can be deadly for infants under the age of 3 months. One death and several other cases had been reported at the time that the original Health Alert Network was issued on July 12, 2022. Since then, the CDC has found an “unusually large” outbreak of the virus in Tennessee.
CNET
COVID Cases Are Rising: How to Order Your 16 Free COVID-19 Test Kits Now
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As COVID-19 cases rise across the US and President Joe Biden tests positive, more experts fear that the BA.5 subvariant of omicron is leading to yet another wave of COVID infections. More than one in two Americans live in areas where the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention are now urging people to wear masks to reduce transmission of the virus.
Here's What to Do if You Test Positive for COVID, According to Updated CDC Guidance
Fueled by the fast-spreading BA.5 subvariant, COVID-19 infections continue to occur across Illinois, with some communities in the southern portion of the state especially hard hit. As of Friday, dozens of Illinois counties were listed at "high" community level status, according to the latest metrics from the Centers for Disease...
MedicineNet.com
Buspirone vs. Xanax
Buspirone vs. Xanax differences between side effects and uses. Buspirone and Xanax (alprazolam) are medications used to treat anxiety. Xanax is in the benzodiazepine class of drugs, while buspirone is not chemically related to benzodiazepines and works differently than other anxiolytics. The brand name of buspirone called BuSpar is discontinued...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WebMD
New Omicron COVID Boosters Coming Soon: What to Know Now
Aug. 4, 2022 – New COVID-19 vaccine boosters, targeting new Omicron strains of the virus, are expected to roll out across the U.S. in September – a month ahead of schedule, the Biden administration announced this week. Moderna has signed a $1.74 billion federal contract to supply 66...
Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines
Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
When Are You No Longer Contagious With COVID-19?
According to the CDC, mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 remain infectious no longer than 10 days after symptom onset. If you test negative on a rapid antigen test, make sure to get tested again a few days later to ensure you don’t get a false negative. Experts recommend...
Ars Technica
CDC no longer gently recommends COVID precautions most weren’t following anyway
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its pandemic guidance today, offering slightly looser recommendations that likely won't change much about how Americans handle the pandemic these days. According to the updated guidance, people who are not up-to-date on their vaccinations—i.e., unvaccinated people or people who have not...
iheart.com
CDC Says People Exposed To COVID No Longer Have To Quarantine
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 guidance on Thursday (August 11). The CDC said it is loosening the guidelines because the virus has evolved and now poses a much lower threat of causing severe illness. "The current conditions of this pandemic are very different from those...
When Should You Get Your Flu Shot This Year?
Health experts are aiming to dispel the myths surrounding timing of the flu vaccine. Here's what to consider to best protect you and your family.
CDC links mysterious E. coli outbreak to Wendy's sandwiches with romaine lettuce
The CDC has not confirmed the outbreak is linked to Wendy's, but the fast-food chain is removing the lettuce from sandwiches in affected regions.
SFGate
Higher-dose flu vaccines help protect older, vulnerable populations
(BPT) - The immune system is a complex and powerful network that protects the body from infection. Because the immune system weakens with age, older adults are at a higher risk for getting sick – and have more difficulty fighting off infection. Some illnesses, like the flu, may not be a health threat to most healthy adults but could be more dangerous to a person whose immune system has weakened with age.
Here's the CDC's new advice for protecting yourself against COVID-19
The CDC has updated its COVID-19 guidance in an effort to make things less confusing to Americans. Here's what the agency recommends.
Sudden and fast E. coli outbreak in the U.S. prompts CDC investigation
The public health agency hasn't identified the source yet.
Covid isn’t done with us, whatever the CDC says
With the release of new Covid-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday, it seems clear that federal health officials have embraced the notion that it’s time to learn to live with the virus. It’s a signal that many will interpret as permission to return to our normal, pre-pandemic lives. But each time federal guidance is relaxed, millions of Americans lose further protections from possible Covid infection.
CNBC
New Covid-19 guidance from the CDC: Everything you need to know
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its Covid-19 guidance on Thursday because, the agency says, the virus presents a lower risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death than it did at the start of 2020. "This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us...
deseret.com
23 infants have been infected by the parechovirus in Nashville and it’s spreading
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that 23 infants were admitted to a Tennessee hospital last spring for parechovirus. The “unusually large cluster of infections” prompted the CDC to investigate further, as it suggests that social activity may have been the primary method of transmission.
With COVID-19 ‘here to stay,’ CDC loosens most guidelines
Yesterday, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a loosening of its COVID-19 guidelines. The new guidance moves further away from the nationwide lockdown strategies of the past and focuses more on individual actions. “We know that Covid-19 is here to stay,” CDC epidemiologist Greta Massetti said in...
What The CDC’s New COVID Guidelines Mean For Kids Heading Back To School
MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images. Kids are heading back to school for the 2022-23 school year, and that means new friends, new teachers, and a return to some sort of family schedule. It also means a return to greater COVID-19 concerns and the constant monitoring of our kids’ health.
KIDS・
Washington Examiner
Community pharmacies struggling to stock Adderall
Over half of community pharmacies have reported trouble purchasing Adderall, a popular drug used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and its generic versions in the last month, according to a new survey. The National Community Pharmacists Association found that 64% of the 358 pharmacy owners and managers surveyed between July 25...
