ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anson Record

Alpha Alpha Chi Omega fundraises for community

By For the Anson Record
Anson Record
Anson Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2823GP_0hHs2Axq00
The chapter donated $500 to the Jennifer King Congleton Endowment Fund and the Anson County Domestic Violence Coalition. Photo courtesy of Marlena Baxter-Dunn

MONROE — The Alpha Alpha Chi Omega chapter celebrated its first anniversary on June 25, 2022 by partying with a purpose. The chapter hosted their First Anniversary Celebration and Fundraiser at the Monroe Country Club in Monroe, NC. The speaker for the event was former Mid-Atlantic Regional Director, Ms. Jennifer King Congleton.

Prior to the event, the chapter hosted a social media fundraising campaign that highlighted the chapter’s accomplishments since chartering. The willingness of others to support and generously contribute to the chapter’s fundraising efforts is a testament of the impact the chapter has had on the community since its inception.

Because of the generosity of supporters, the chapter awarded four, $2,000 scholarships to local students for the 2022-2023 academic school year and additionally donated $500 to the Jennifer King Congleton Endowment Fund and the Anson County Domestic Violence Coalition respectively.

For more information on upcoming programs and events visit the chapter’s website, www.alphaalphachiomega.org

Comments / 0

Related
thecharlottepost.com

8 Black-led Charlotte nonprofits earn cutting-edge $1.5M in grant support

8 Black-led Charlotte nonprofits earn cutting-edge $1.5M in grant support. Grassroots organizations share Ally Charitable Foundation philanthropy. West Side Community Land Trust, led by executive director Charis Blackman, is one of eight Charlotte nonprofits to earn Ally Charitable Foundation grants over the next two years. Eight Black-led Charlotte nonprofits are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Annual festival featuring art, music and food returns to Freedom Park

Festival in the Park runs from Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18, in Freedom Park. Why it matters: It’s one of Charlotte’s longest-standing traditions, featuring art, music, food and family activities. The festival is still run by the same family who came up with the idea in 1964. Flashback: The idea originated when John […] The post Annual festival featuring art, music and food returns to Freedom Park appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Tickets on sale for 55th annual Southern Christmas Show

CHARLOTTE — Tickets for the 55th annual Southern Christmas Show, coming to The Park Expo and Conference Center from Nov. 10-20, are now on sale. The show, with the theme of “A Winter Wonderland,” will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Sunday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Fundraises#Scholarships#Charity
wccbcharlotte.com

National Thrift Shop Day

CHARLOTTE N.C.- Today is National Thrift Shop Day. Thrift stores are an easy way to shop without spending a lot of money. The Goodwill Boutique on South Boulevard offers an upscale thrifting experience. And the price is just right!
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Community Block Party at Johnson C. Smith University

Healthy Blue and Power 98 invite you to join them for a Community Block Party. It takes place on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, from 12 to 2 p.m., at Johnson C. Smith University, 100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte. Check out a big list of back to school bashes in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMS principal says school safety is more than body scanners

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district is keeping safety top of mind and working to make sure guns don’t get onto campus. In the first half of last school year, a record number of guns were found in CMS schools. After body scanners were put into...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Should we be concerned about polio?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Polio is seeing a resurgence. Earlier this month, the virus that causes polio was found in New York City’s wastewater in another sign that the disease, which hadn’t been seen in the U.S. in a decade, is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people, the Associated Press reported.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Statesville Council bids farewell to outgoing members, welcomes two newcomers

Outgoing Statesville City Councilman William Morgan offered some words of advice for new councilmembers on Monday, along with a heartfelt thanks to voters. “To the new members of council, congratulations on your successful election,” Morgan said. “There is going to be a steep learning curve, but I am pretty confident you can tackle that mountain.”
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Novant: Private data was potentially exposed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Representatives with Novant Health have announced that some protected health information may have been disclosed due to the wrong configuration of an online tracking tool. The hospital system will begin mailing letters to some of its patients following possible disclosure. Novant Health launched a promotional campaign...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Some Triad NC DMV offices offering extended hours for walk-ins

(WGHP) — The North Carolina DMV is making scheduling changes at multiple officers across the state. According to a release from the DMV office, Saturday walk-in services at 16 different locations in North Carolina will end on August 27. The Saturday walk-in hours began near the end of May. On Sept. 6, 10 offices will […]
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Vigil happening for Wingate student killed by train

This Dairy Queen has been a fixture in Salisbury for more than 70 years, but owner Melissa Utley says she’s never seen it quite like this. How much wood would a wood thief chuck if a wood thief could chuck wood?. Man charged in murder of Wake County deputy.
SALISBURY, NC
Axios Charlotte

Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte

This story is proudly presented by the Axios Charlotte Job Board, where top employers find top talent.  On the job hunt? Here are 50 fresh openings to check out. Lifestyle Reporter, Axios Local at Axios. Details. Fall Internship at Social Ape. Details. Property Accountant at Northwood Office. Details. Architect/Project Manager at Meyer Greeson Paullin Benson Architecture and Interior Design […] The post Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

List: Fall Festivals to Enjoy in the Charlotte Area for 2022

Are you a fan of fall like me? From the cooler weather, cute sweaters, pumpkin patch visits, Halloween, and more! Fall is honestly my favorite season of the year. I enjoy being able to go outside and not be too hot or too cold and enjoying all the cute fall activities that happen around the city. But, there are some other things that happen around the fall. Festivals! That’s right. If you need something else to do this fall, then there are some great fall festivals happening in the Charlotte area this year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Anson Record

Anson Record

998
Followers
870
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

Anson Record

 https://ansonrecord.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy