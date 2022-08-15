Alpha Alpha Chi Omega fundraises for community

The chapter donated $500 to the Jennifer King Congleton Endowment Fund and the Anson County Domestic Violence Coalition. Photo courtesy of Marlena Baxter-Dunn

MONROE — The Alpha Alpha Chi Omega chapter celebrated its first anniversary on June 25, 2022 by partying with a purpose. The chapter hosted their First Anniversary Celebration and Fundraiser at the Monroe Country Club in Monroe, NC. The speaker for the event was former Mid-Atlantic Regional Director, Ms. Jennifer King Congleton.

Prior to the event, the chapter hosted a social media fundraising campaign that highlighted the chapter’s accomplishments since chartering. The willingness of others to support and generously contribute to the chapter’s fundraising efforts is a testament of the impact the chapter has had on the community since its inception.

Because of the generosity of supporters, the chapter awarded four, $2,000 scholarships to local students for the 2022-2023 academic school year and additionally donated $500 to the Jennifer King Congleton Endowment Fund and the Anson County Domestic Violence Coalition respectively.

For more information on upcoming programs and events visit the chapter’s website, www.alphaalphachiomega.org