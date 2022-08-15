How former Alabama players in the NFL performed in week one of preseason
Some of Alabama’s finest players from the past have made a seamlessly easy path from college football to the pros. On the other hand, some of the former players are battling for spots on the team’s practice squads or for starting roles on different teams across the league. Although the Raiders and Jaguars kicked off things last week in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, this past weekend was the first time that all 32 teams hit the field in preseason action.
Several of Alabama’s players from last season are nursing injuries or other health problems. Players like Jameson Williams and Christopher Allen Jr. have both been sidelined throughout training camp with previous injuries that occurred in their time at Alabama. Therefore, neither of them will see any action in the preseason for their respective teams.
It isn’t common for star players for organizations to play during the preseason, but several of Alabama’s did. Today, Roll Tide Wire will take a look at how several of the former Alabama players performed in week one of the preseason.
Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles
Hurts’ Stats versus New York Jets:
- 6 ATT /6 CMP
- 80 PaYds
- 1 PaTD
Jared Mayden - Philadelphia Eagles
Mayden’s Stats versus New York Jets:
- 3 tackles
Josh Jobe - Philadelphia Eagles
Jobe’s Stats versus New York Jets:
- 5 tackles
Mack Wilson - New England Patriots
Wilson’s Stats versus New York Giants:
- 5 tackles
- 1 QB hit
LaBryan Ray - New England Patriots
Ray’s Stats versus New York Giants:
- 4 tackles
Anfernee Jennings - New England Patriots
Jennings’ Stats versus New York Giants:
- 2 tackles
- 1 QB hit
Shyheim Carter - Tennessee Titans
Carter’s Stats versus Baltimore Ravens:
- 3 tackles
- 1 fumble recovery
Da'Shawn Hand- Tennessee Titans
Hand’s Stats versus Baltimore Ravens:
- 2 tackles
Saivion Smith - Detroit Lions
Smith’s Stats versus Atlanta Falcons:
- 3 tackles
Rashaan Evans - Atlanta Falcons
Evans’ Stats versus Detroit Lions:
- 4 tackles
Jerome Ford - Cleveland Browns
Ford’s Stats versus Jacksonville Jaguars:
- 10 carries
- 57 rushing yards
- 1 RuTD
- 4 receptions
- 45 receiving yards
- 1 ReTD
Ronnie Harrison Jr. - Cleveland Browns
Harrison’ Stats versus Jacksoville Jaguars:
- 3 tackles
Brian Robinson Jr. - Washington Commanders
Robinson’s Stats versus Carolina Panthers:
- 6 carries
- 26 rushing yards
- 1 RuTD
- 2 receptions
- 15 receiving yards
Phidarian Mathis - Washington Commanders
Mathis’ Stats versus Panthers:
- 2 tackles
Levi Wallace - Pittsburgh Steelers
Wallace’s Stats versus Seattle Seahawks:
- 2 tackles
Raekwon Davis - Miami Dolphins
Davis’ Stats versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
- 2 tackles
Kenyan Drake - Las Vegas Raiders
Drake’s Stats versus Minnesota Vikings:
- 4 carries
- 15 rushing yards
- 2 receptions
- 17 receiving yards
