ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

How former Alabama players in the NFL performed in week one of preseason

By Brody Smoot
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z7XdL_0hHrynaj00
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Some of Alabama’s finest players from the past have made a seamlessly easy path from college football to the pros. On the other hand, some of the former players are battling for spots on the team’s practice squads or for starting roles on different teams across the league. Although the Raiders and Jaguars kicked off things last week in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, this past weekend was the first time that all 32 teams hit the field in preseason action.

Several of Alabama’s players from last season are nursing injuries or other health problems. Players like Jameson Williams and Christopher Allen Jr. have both been sidelined throughout training camp with previous injuries that occurred in their time at Alabama. Therefore, neither of them will see any action in the preseason for their respective teams.

It isn’t common for star players for organizations to play during the preseason, but several of Alabama’s did. Today, Roll Tide Wire will take a look at how several of the former Alabama players performed in week one of the preseason.

Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N19p0_0hHrynaj00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts’ Stats versus New York Jets:

  • 6 ATT /6 CMP
  • 80 PaYds
  • 1 PaTD

Jared Mayden - Philadelphia Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cZW8h_0hHrynaj00
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Mayden’s Stats versus New York Jets:

  • 3 tackles

Josh Jobe - Philadelphia Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dGxH2_0hHrynaj00
(AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)

Jobe’s Stats versus New York Jets:

  • 5 tackles

Mack Wilson - New England Patriots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SylCI_0hHrynaj00
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson’s Stats versus New York Giants:

  • 5 tackles
  • 1 QB hit

LaBryan Ray - New England Patriots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Otlm9_0hHrynaj00
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Ray’s Stats versus New York Giants:

  • 4 tackles

Anfernee Jennings - New England Patriots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Pj8b_0hHrynaj00
(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Jennings’ Stats versus New York Giants:

  • 2 tackles
  • 1 QB hit

Shyheim Carter - Tennessee Titans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SQxKI_0hHrynaj00
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Carter’s Stats versus Baltimore Ravens:

  • 3 tackles
  • 1 fumble recovery

Da'Shawn Hand- Tennessee Titans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F5hjK_0hHrynaj00
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Hand’s Stats versus Baltimore Ravens:

  • 2 tackles

Saivion Smith - Detroit Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NndjI_0hHrynaj00
Junfu Han-USA TODAY NETWORK

Smith’s Stats versus Atlanta Falcons:

  • 3 tackles

Rashaan Evans - Atlanta Falcons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fQg2K_0hHrynaj00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Evans’ Stats versus Detroit Lions:

  • 4 tackles

Jerome Ford - Cleveland Browns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WixOZ_0hHrynaj00
[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Ford’s Stats versus Jacksonville Jaguars:

  • 10 carries
  • 57 rushing yards
  • 1 RuTD
  • 4 receptions
  • 45 receiving yards
  • 1 ReTD

Ronnie Harrison Jr. - Cleveland Browns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T3T1A_0hHrynaj00
[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Harrison’ Stats versus Jacksoville Jaguars:

  • 3 tackles

Brian Robinson Jr. - Washington Commanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QJOp8_0hHrynaj00
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson’s Stats versus Carolina Panthers:

  • 6 carries
  • 26 rushing yards
  • 1 RuTD
  • 2 receptions
  • 15 receiving yards

Phidarian Mathis - Washington Commanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L9AeT_0hHrynaj00
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mathis’ Stats versus Panthers:

  • 2 tackles

Levi Wallace - Pittsburgh Steelers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rPbBc_0hHrynaj00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Wallace’s Stats versus Seattle Seahawks:

  • 2 tackles

Raekwon Davis - Miami Dolphins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RLlO1_0hHrynaj00
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Davis’ Stats versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

  • 2 tackles

Kenyan Drake - Las Vegas Raiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hniP4_0hHrynaj00
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Drake’s Stats versus Minnesota Vikings:

  • 4 carries
  • 15 rushing yards
  • 2 receptions
  • 17 receiving yards

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Tennessee State
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins vs. Raiders live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

The Miami Dolphins are set to play the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 2 preseason battle on Saturday evening at Hard Rock Stadium. Mike McDaniel’s team defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their first contest under his leadership, using a timeout in the last seconds to ice their kicker which resulted in a missed field goal. With rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson playing the whole game, and not many of Miami’s starters playing at all, it’s unclear how much of an indication that is for their future.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs HC Andy Reid thought about Danny Shelton's first practice

The Kansas City Chiefs made things official with DT Danny Shelton on Monday. ESPN reported that Shelton had agreed to terms with the Chiefs a week ago, but with such a quick turnaround before preseason Week 1, the team didn’t make things official until the new practice week. Shelton reported for his first training camp practice on Monday, providing fans in attendance and the coaching staff with a first look at his skill set.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Buccaneers#Vikings#Panthers#American Football#Att#New York Giants
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers coach Matt Rhule takes clear stance on ugly practice brawl with Patriots

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule issued a statement following a second consecutive day of fights between the New England Patriots and Panthers. Tensions ran high on the practice field Wednesday afternoon. Several players were ejected, including defensive end Deatrich Wise. Both teams had lengthy huddles following practice, per NESN’s Zack Cox.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

List of remaining unsigned Patriots free agents

The New England Patriots are shifting focus to the second week of preseason football, and there are notable free agents for the team that are still unsigned. That obviously doesn’t mean that’ll remain the case, but with roster cuts right around the corner, it does bring into question what the future holds for some of the players.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star DL Kavion Henderson names top schools

Four-star defensive line prospect Kavion Henderson has named his top five schools. Henderson ranks Georgia, Auburn, Arkansas, Cincinnati, and Oklahoma as his top schools. Kavion Henderson has recently visited the Auburn Tigers. He is a junior at Leeds High School in Leeds, Alabama. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end is a member of the class of 2024.
EDUCATION
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots coach Bill Belichick continues to admire this Panthers player

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick still has admiration for Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker, as the Patriots work with the Carolina Panthers in joint practices. Hekker has put together a solid career with four Pro Bowls and four First-Team All-Pro nods. The Oregon State product was named to the NFL 2010’s All-Decade team and was a staple of the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams special-teams unit from 2012-2021.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

140K+
Followers
186K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy