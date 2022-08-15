ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

WBOY 12 News

Route 26 closed for 2 hours for domestic violence call

BRANDONVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Route 26, North Preston Highway, was closed for about two hours on Friday after Preston County Sheriff’s Deputies had to use a Taser on a man while responding to a domestic violence call, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. When deputies arrived, the release said Daniel Henson refused to […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

One Dead in Harrison County Interstate 79 Accident

WDTV is reporting that officials have confirmed one person killed in the accident near mile marker 117 in Harrison County on Interstate 79. There were no other injuries in the crash, officials said. Multiple emergency crews responded to an accident southbound on I-79 Thursday afternoon. The crash was called in...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Harrison County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Harrison County, WV
WTAP

Police looking for man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus. Travis Williams ran off before getting a psych evaluation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office drone team, Belpre Police and a police dog are looking around 1850 State Route 618 to try and find him.
BELPRE, OH
connect-bridgeport.com

Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Accident on Interstate 79

On August 14, 2022 at approximately 1:30 pm, Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on I-79 southbound near the 143-mile marker. The driver of the vehicle Charles Delaney, 68 years of age from St. Albans, WV appears to have lost control of the vehicle and swerved across both southbound lane’s multiple times, before colliding with the rock face on the westside of the roadway. Mr. Delaney was pronounced deceased at the scene.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
#Wv
WBOY 12 News

Man charged with murder denied bond in Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been placed in custody following a grand jury indictment in Lewis County. According to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office, Benjamin Blake, 67, was indicted during the July 2022 term of the Lewis County Grand Jury for a felony count of murder. Prior to being placed in custody, Blake’s […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
woay.com

West Virginia Deputy charged with violating suspect’s civil rights

Clarksburg, WV (WOAY) – Authorities have charged Monongalia County Deputy Lance Kuretza with a federal civil rights violation after allegedly punching and pepper spraying a handcuffed suspect. Authorities also accuse Kuretza of writing a false report on the incident in January 2018. According to the indictment, Kuretza practiced excessive...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
The Recorddelta

Haislip arrested on several charges

BUCKHANNON — On July 31, 2022, 30-year-old Joseph Alexander Haislip entered Walmart in Buckhannon through an unlocked, side door at 5:26 a.m, while the business was closed to customers, with the intent to commit a larceny inside. While Walmart is closed to shoppers between the hours of 11 p.m....
BUCKHANNON, WV
WBOY 12 News

1 confirmed dead in I-79 accident in Anmoore

UPDATE: 8/18/2022, 6:50 p.m. ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) – Harrison County Sheriff Matheny confirmed to 12 News that one person was killed in the accident on I-79 southbound in Anmoore on Thursday afternoon. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating. ORIGINAL: 8/18/2022, 4:37 p.m. ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) – A medical examiner has been called to […]
ANMOORE, WV
Metro News

Emergency road closure announced in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va. — Authorities in Taylor County have announced an emergency road closure due to collapse. Taylor County Route 6, Nuzum Road has been closed near entrance to Fairfield Drive. Due to the closure, Fairfield Drive will not be accessible from Harrison County Middle Road. Workers are expected...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
The Recorddelta

Upshur man released after DUI arrest

BUCKHANNON — An Upshur County resident was arrested following a traffic stop that occurred on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. According to court documentation, Buckhannon Police Sergeant Dewaine Linger was sitting stationary on Route 20 in Upshur County near McDonalds when the defendant, later identified as 38-year-old Collin Evan Reed, came speeding by in a white Volkswagen Golf.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Woman sent to hospital after Bridgeport house fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A kitchen fire at a home in Bridgeport resulted in a woman being sent to the hospital on Thursday. A call was made at 2:01 p.m. for smoke investigation on Westwood Ave. According to a 12 News reporter on the scene, the fire started on the kitchen stove and spread, causing […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Road Patrol: Little Flint Road in West Union

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) – Some residents of West Union aren’t happy with their tar and chip road that looks more like loose gravel by the day.   Robert Noe has been a Canton Road Resident for 16 years. Canton Road begins at an intersection with Little Flint Road, which is in a condition that some […]
WEST UNION, WV
Lootpress

Collision with utility pole leaves two dead

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two fatalities have been reported following a Thursday evening vehicle accident in Downtown Wheeling. As indicated by reports from the Wheeling Police Department, authorities with the Wheeling Fire and Police divisions were called to the intersection of 16th and Main Streets at around 6:20pm Thursday.
WHEELING, WV

