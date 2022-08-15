Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Man refuses to comply with orders, closes highway for two hours, officers say
BRANDONVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested in Preston County after officers said he refused to comply with orders in a situation that shut down a highway for about two hours. The Preston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the the Brandonville area Friday morning for a...
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 861 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 123; State Deaths at 7,234
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Friday, Aug.19) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 572,854 with an increase of 861 new cases since the last update. Friday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given is...
Route 26 closed for 2 hours for domestic violence call
BRANDONVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Route 26, North Preston Highway, was closed for about two hours on Friday after Preston County Sheriff’s Deputies had to use a Taser on a man while responding to a domestic violence call, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. When deputies arrived, the release said Daniel Henson refused to […]
connect-bridgeport.com
One Dead in Harrison County Interstate 79 Accident
WDTV is reporting that officials have confirmed one person killed in the accident near mile marker 117 in Harrison County on Interstate 79. There were no other injuries in the crash, officials said. Multiple emergency crews responded to an accident southbound on I-79 Thursday afternoon. The crash was called in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTAP
Police looking for man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus. Travis Williams ran off before getting a psych evaluation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office drone team, Belpre Police and a police dog are looking around 1850 State Route 618 to try and find him.
connect-bridgeport.com
Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Accident on Interstate 79
On August 14, 2022 at approximately 1:30 pm, Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on I-79 southbound near the 143-mile marker. The driver of the vehicle Charles Delaney, 68 years of age from St. Albans, WV appears to have lost control of the vehicle and swerved across both southbound lane’s multiple times, before colliding with the rock face on the westside of the roadway. Mr. Delaney was pronounced deceased at the scene.
wtae.com
Fayette County man threatened to bomb several places unless he spoke with Dolly Parton, police say
A Fayette County man faces charges for threatening to blow up several places unless he spoke with music icon Dolly Parton. State police said they received a call from James Shroyer on Wednesday saying he placed explosives at a Sheetz in Mount Pleasant, the court house in Greensburg and a parking lot in Pittsburgh.
West Virginia County Deputy Sheriff could face up to 10 years in prison
A federal court unsealed a two-count indictment today against Monongalia County, West Virginia, Deputy Sheriff Lance Kuretza, 38, for depriving an individual of his civil rights by using excessive force and for writing a false report to cover it up. According to the indictment, on Jan. 20, 2018, while on duty, Deputy Kuretza subjected the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man charged with murder denied bond in Lewis County
WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been placed in custody following a grand jury indictment in Lewis County. According to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office, Benjamin Blake, 67, was indicted during the July 2022 term of the Lewis County Grand Jury for a felony count of murder. Prior to being placed in custody, Blake’s […]
woay.com
West Virginia Deputy charged with violating suspect’s civil rights
Clarksburg, WV (WOAY) – Authorities have charged Monongalia County Deputy Lance Kuretza with a federal civil rights violation after allegedly punching and pepper spraying a handcuffed suspect. Authorities also accuse Kuretza of writing a false report on the incident in January 2018. According to the indictment, Kuretza practiced excessive...
The Recorddelta
Haislip arrested on several charges
BUCKHANNON — On July 31, 2022, 30-year-old Joseph Alexander Haislip entered Walmart in Buckhannon through an unlocked, side door at 5:26 a.m, while the business was closed to customers, with the intent to commit a larceny inside. While Walmart is closed to shoppers between the hours of 11 p.m....
1 confirmed dead in I-79 accident in Anmoore
UPDATE: 8/18/2022, 6:50 p.m. ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) – Harrison County Sheriff Matheny confirmed to 12 News that one person was killed in the accident on I-79 southbound in Anmoore on Thursday afternoon. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating. ORIGINAL: 8/18/2022, 4:37 p.m. ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) – A medical examiner has been called to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Bond denied for murder suspect in Lewis County, West Virginia, Circuit Court
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 67-year-old Weston man remains jailed on a Lewis County Circuit Court indictment accusing him of murdering his ex-wife. Grand jurors returned a sealed indictment in July against Benjamin Pete Blake, who has been jailed since July 15.
WDTV
Semi-truck fire shuts down I-79 southbound, medical examiner called
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - As of 8:45 p.m., the interstate remains shut down as crews continue to clean up the accident scene. Officials said it is unclear when the interstate will reopen. A major semi-truck fire has shut down both lanes southbound on I-79 in Marion County. The fire...
Metro News
Emergency road closure announced in Taylor County
TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va. — Authorities in Taylor County have announced an emergency road closure due to collapse. Taylor County Route 6, Nuzum Road has been closed near entrance to Fairfield Drive. Due to the closure, Fairfield Drive will not be accessible from Harrison County Middle Road. Workers are expected...
connect-bridgeport.com
Deadly I-79 Wreck Requires Hours of Cleanup Work as Result of Fuel Spill; Bridgeport Fire Helps at Scene
The Bridgeport Fire Department was among multiple agencies that responded to a Marion County wreck Tuesday that resulted in a fatality. As a result of the wreck, Valley Volunteer Fire Department was among those charged with cleaning up the diesel fuel and oil left after the incident. The VVFD recently...
The Recorddelta
Upshur man released after DUI arrest
BUCKHANNON — An Upshur County resident was arrested following a traffic stop that occurred on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. According to court documentation, Buckhannon Police Sergeant Dewaine Linger was sitting stationary on Route 20 in Upshur County near McDonalds when the defendant, later identified as 38-year-old Collin Evan Reed, came speeding by in a white Volkswagen Golf.
Woman sent to hospital after Bridgeport house fire
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A kitchen fire at a home in Bridgeport resulted in a woman being sent to the hospital on Thursday. A call was made at 2:01 p.m. for smoke investigation on Westwood Ave. According to a 12 News reporter on the scene, the fire started on the kitchen stove and spread, causing […]
Road Patrol: Little Flint Road in West Union
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) – Some residents of West Union aren’t happy with their tar and chip road that looks more like loose gravel by the day. Robert Noe has been a Canton Road Resident for 16 years. Canton Road begins at an intersection with Little Flint Road, which is in a condition that some […]
Collision with utility pole leaves two dead
WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two fatalities have been reported following a Thursday evening vehicle accident in Downtown Wheeling. As indicated by reports from the Wheeling Police Department, authorities with the Wheeling Fire and Police divisions were called to the intersection of 16th and Main Streets at around 6:20pm Thursday.
Comments / 0