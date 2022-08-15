Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Jurassic World: Dominion star responds to franchise-worst reviews
Jurassic World: Dominion's Kayla Watts actress DeWanda Wise isn't fazed by the dino-blockbuster's negative reviews. Reuniting Sam Neill's Alan Grant, Laura Dern's Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm for the first time in almost three decades – mixed in with the sequel trilogy's cast of heroes – Dominion holds the unwanted record for the lowest-rated entry in the Jurassic series.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Star Felt Cheated Out of a Movie
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine maintains a dedicated fan following years after the show went off the air, leading to the crowd-funded documentary What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. More recently, Star Trek: Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan confirmed that the USS Cerritos crew will be spending an entire episode at the Deep Space 9 space station in its upcoming third season. Penny Johnson Jerald, now one of the stars of The Orville: New Horizons, appeared in 15 episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, guest-starring as Kasidy Yates, the captain of a freighter who falls in love with Capt. Benjamin Sisko. Speaking to Heavy, Johnson Jerald looked back on her time playing the character.
digitalspy.com
Netflix's The Sandman accidentally releases bonus footage online
Netflix has just dropped 10 episodes of The Sandman, containing plenty of Neil Gaiman's out-there goodness. And while streaming services aren't dictated by timeslots and ad breaks, scenes still end up on the cutting room floor. However, some footage that was intended for the season but for whatever reason was...
Ron Perlman, Nick Nolte, Charles Melton, Tim Blake Nelson Join Peacock Series ‘Poker Face’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Ron Perlman, Nick Nolte, Charles Melton, and Tim Blake Nelson have all joined the cast of the upcoming Peacock series “Poker Face,” Variety has learned exclusively. Perlman (“Sons of Anarchy,” “Hellboy”), Nolte (“Warrior,” “Graves”), Melton (“Riverdale,” “American Horror Stories”), and Nelson (“Watchmen,” “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”) join the show’s already expansive cast. Natasha Lyonne will lead the series, with previously announced cast members including: Adrien Brody, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Chloe Sevigny, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Lil Rel Howery, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, S. Epatha Merkerson, Simon Helberg and Tim Meadows. Sources say will...
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Millie Bobby Brown calls Enola Holmes 2 the "most important moment" in her career to date
Enola Holmes star Millie Bobby Brown has called the Victorian drama film series a defining moment in her career. The Stranger Things actress first played the eponymous heroine in 2020, also earning her first producer credit at age 16. She is set to return in the role of Sherlock Holmes' (The Witcher's Henry Cavill) younger, perceptive sister in a sequel for Netflix.
Mila Kunis told Ashton Kutcher he was ‘like a different guy’ with Vengeance mustache
Ashton Kutcher has revealed how his wife, Mila Kunis, reacted to seeing his new look while filming his latest project, Vengeance.Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the What Happens in Vegas actor, 44, explained that he had to have a pencil-thin mustache to play the role of Quentin Sellers, a Texas music producer, in the film.“This character, when I first saw it, I was like, ‘This is interesting’,” he told guest host David Alan Grier of the physical transformation he would have to undergo for the role.“He kinda had this Boss Hogg vibe to him,” Kutcher added, pointing to “bad...
Sacheen Littlefeather: Actor says John Wayne tried to remove her from Oscars stage after political speech
Sacheen Littlefeather has received an apology from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for the abuse she endured over her 1973 Oscars speech.The actor and activist graced the stage on Marlon Brando’s behalf after he was awarded Best Actor for his portrayal of Vito Corleone in The Godfather.In a powerful speech, she rejected the award as part of Brando’s protest of Hollywood’s depictions of Native American people. The gesture also intended to highlight the events at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where a massacre of Native Americans took place in 1890, and where protests were ongoing.At the time,...
digitalspy.com
Is Marvel's She-Hulk worth watching?
She-Hulk spoilers won't be found in this review of the first four episodes. She-Hulk has quite the challenge on her hands, and no, we don't just mean a legal battle — or even a supervillain battle for that matter. Aside from the usual dullard troll brigade who will likely...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Stars Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise Both Face Rumors of Bad On-Set Behavior
'Top Gun: Maverick' features the return of not one, but two of its original stars. Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer surprisingly get along great, despite their reputations.
TODAY.com
Drew Barrymore says Jimmy Fallon was 1st person to tell her she had a ‘crooked smile’
Drew Barrymore never knew she had a "crooked smile" until close pal Jimmy Fallon told her so. "I didn't know I had a crooked smile until you told me in 'Fever Pitch,'" Barrymore tells the "Tonight Show" host in a recently released segment for "The Drew Barrymore Show." "I said...
wegotthiscovered.com
DCEU fans are worried not even Dwayne Johnson can save ‘Black Adam’ from being the next ‘Morbius’
The DCEU is in disarray right now as we hardly know what the franchise’s 2023 slate is going to look like — Batgirl‘s been canned, The Flash could be next, et cetera. But, hey, at least we’ve got Black Adam to look forward to this fall, right? Right?
digitalspy.com
Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville hints at show spin-off
Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville has suggested a spin-off from the show may not be out of the question. While the TV series came to an end seven years ago, it has since produced two movies, the most recent – A New Era – coming out only a few months ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
She-Hulk First Reactions Surface Online
The Disney+ premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is just days away and with Marvel's red carpet event for the series officially out of the way, the social media embargo for members of the media that got early access to the series has lifted. Across the board, critics are lauding the show's humor and tone, with many hoisting Tatiana Maslany's performance as the eponymous hero as the brightest point in the show.
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ Moves From Starz To Peacock
John Wick prequel series The Continental is on the move. The series is moving from Starz to NBCU streamer Peacock. The unusual move comes more than four years after the project was first unveiled by the premium cable network. Sources have told Deadline that the three-part action event series is more of a natural fit for Peacock, which recently acquired the rights to the John Wick movies, and comes as Starz has repositioned its brand over the last few years to focus more on female skewing series such as Outlander and series that fit specific demographics such as the Power franchise. It is...
digitalspy.com
Top Gun: Maverick finally confirms digital release – and it's very soon
Box office hit Top Gun: Maverick now has a digital release date – and it's good news for Tom Cruise fans. While the film is still playing in cinemas across the UK, Paramount Pictures has confirmed its plans for home release, with the movie being available to stream from August 24 before physical copies are available later this year.
The Rock Asked For Black Adam to Be Removed From ‘Shazam’
Dwayne Johnson has been attached to the character of Black Adam for a very long time. There are articles in the ScreenCrush archive going back to 2014, where The Rock was “confirmed” to appear in the first Shazam. But by 2017, it was decided to give the character his own movie, instead of including him as the antagonist in Shazam!
Jonah Hill "Hated" His "Superbad" Costar Christopher Mintz-Plasse — And It's The Reason He Got Hired
"The fact that it bothers you is exactly what we want."
TV Fanatic
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Gets Double-Episode Premiere on Prime Video
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is just over two weeks away, TV Fanatics. It's been a long road to the screen for fans of the iconic franchise, and now, more details have emerged. The first two episodes will unspool Thursday, September 1, at 9 pm ET.
The trouble with Alice Cooper and the 2,000,000 pairs of flammable panties
Alice Cooper wanted some unique packaging for 1973's School's Out album, but the results fell foul of US customs regulations. “I had this reputation for doing covers that were outside the norm, for bands who sold sufficient quantities to have a custom-made sleeve,” explains Craig Braun, who designed the cover of Alice Cooper's School’s Out. “I had a company called the Sound Packaging Corporation, and I’d already done a few special packages like the Rolling Stones’ Sticky Fingers when Alice’s manager, Shep Gordon, contacted us.
International Business Times
Marvel Superhero Could Be Next James Bond; Idris Elba Reportedly 'Walks Away' From Talks
Tom Holland may be in the running to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond, according to new reports. Although nothing has been officially confirmed, recent reports claimed that producers want to cast an actor who is under 5 feet, 10 inches in height and "looks younger" than previous Bond actors, according to News.com.au.
Comments / 0