Durham residents raise concerns about developments in East DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
HBCU volleyball gets the fall season startedThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Organ donations save Black livesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
St. Aug’s receives McNair grant funding for emerging doctoral studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Recruiting: The Race For Bronny
It’s been building for a while but now the whole Bronny James thing is heating up. Everyone who visits this site, or any basketball site, knows who LeBron James is. If by any chance you don’t know, his son is an outstanding high school guard, generally seen as a 4-Star prospect.
One 'Juke' move worth considering on recruiting trail
Salisbury High School (N.C.) standout Jayden Harris earned his "Juke" nickname at birth. After interviewing the admitted Duke basketball enthusiast this week, Jason Jordan of SI.com noted that "his mother, Ebony Harris, gave him the name because of the ease of his birthing process." "She ...
A deep dive on incoming Duke CG Tyrese Proctor
Following two summer sessions of summer work, the Duke Men's Basketball team has left Durham for a few weeks before heading back for the start of the fall semester. Over the past few months the Blue Devil coaching staff has been able to conduct individual and team workouts with a roster of players that includes just one returning rotation piece from last year's Final Four. And those coaching sessions have been led by new head coach Jon Scheyer meaning there are a lot of variables surrounding one of the sport's top programs.
Blue White Game Returns for UNC Basketball as NIL Event
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The Blue White game is back, as part of the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape. North Carolina's basketball players will participate in what is being called the Blue White Scrimmage at the Smith Center on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. Tickets, which must be purchased in advance here, are general admission, cost $12, and went on sale on Wednesday. Fans can also buy tickets to a team autograph NIL session that will take place before the scrimmage, which cost $150 and include entry to the game afterward. The UNC Football team plays its season opener in Chapel Hill that Saturday night against Florida A&M at 8 p.m. Public paid parking for the basketball event will be available on campus in the Manning Lot, Jackson Deck, and Cardinal Deck.
Ouch: Analyst snubs three Duke freshmen
On3 national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw revealed his ranking of the top 10 freshmen in the ACC on Monday, specifying projected "impact" next season as his primary measuring stick. While the list contains four Duke basketball rookies, including the two on top, three heralded Blue Devils were ...
Australian sensation on his way to Durham
Tyrese Proctor is the only scholarship player on the 2022-23 Duke basketball roster who was not in town for summer school or the team's workouts and intrasquad scrimmages. RELATED: Two new Blue Devils miss important practice time However, according to a tweet from the program's official account on ...
dukebasketballreport.com
DBR Podcast #437: Duke Teams For $1 Million, Alex!
Some of our listeners sent in some great questions, so Jason, Sam, and Donald discuss some of those topics on Episode 437! The DBR Podcast community is always great at sending in questions that make us think, so we took a few of them to start off this show. We debate which Duke Blue Devils team we would trust to win us $1 million in a bet by running the table in the NCAA Tournament as well as some of the Duke transfers that we wish had stuck around. You’ll definitely want to hear which transfers we really missed! Finally, we answer a question about how Jon Scheyer will coach the team when times get tough.
dukebasketballreport.com
The Duke Chronicle Looks At Dereck Lively
The Duke Chronicle has been looking at the members of this year’s roster, starting with the freshmen. Next up is Dereck Lively. A 7-1 freshman from West Chester, Pennsylvania, Lively has immense potential, as noted here: “Lively is able to use his size and speed to be the anchor for his team in transition. He is a force to be reckoned with on the defensive end, as he denies opponents any easy baskets at the rim...Lively is a constant threat at the rim for lobs and dunks. He helps his team get easy baskets and prevents the opposing team from getting any. As he continues to develop his post game and footwork, he can develop into a player that can create his own high percentage shots at the rim.”
keepingitheel.com
UNC Athletics: Please Allow Me To Introduce Myself
My name is Aaron Conrad and though I never played for a UNC Athletics team and live in Ohio, I like to consider myself a Tar Heel. Let me begin by saying what an honor it is to contribute to Keeping It Heel. As other Tar Heel fans outside of...
packinsider.com
NC State Men’s Basketball Will Face Difficult Odds in Battle 4 Atlantis
NC State’s Men’s Basketball will be playing in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament on November 23-35, and the odds aren’t in their favor. Here’s a rundown of the teams in the tournament:. Kansas. Wisconsin. NC State. Dayton. Southern California. BYU. Butler. According to Caesars Sports, NC...
UNC Position Preview: Jacks
It's a new position for North Carolina, but a role and job very familiar in the game of college football. The jack position in UNC's defense is a standup edger rusher, whose main priority is getting to the quarterback and setting the edge on run plays. They can drop into coverage, but creating pressure or "havoc" in the backfield, as Chris Collins described it, is the focus of the jack in Gene Chizik's new defense in Chapel Hill.
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Basketball Coach Courtney Banghart Issues Apology for NC State Comments
UNC women’s basketball head coach Courtney Banghart found herself in hot water yesterday for comments made about NC State’s program. During a recent appearance on “British Tar Heel” George Harmer’s online show, Banghart was asked about the rivalries between the Tar Heels, Wolfpack and Duke Blue Devils.
NC Central tightening up ahead of Duke’s Mayo Classic
NC Central, a contender in the MEAC, is prepping for a matchup with rival NC A&T in the Duke's Mayo Classic on Labor Day Weekend. The post NC Central tightening up ahead of Duke’s Mayo Classic appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
wschronicle.com
Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022
Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
ourstate.com
Our State Knows Best: Barbecue
In this monthly online series, we ask the experts to go in-depth on some of our favorite topics from the magazine. Barbecue traditions run deep in North Carolina, where regional debates — eastern- vs. Lexington-style — ensue over everything from the cut of the pork to the vinegar or red sauce that coats it to the slaw it’s served with. But while the means of smoking the perfect ’cue may vary, most Carolinians can agree that good barbecue should be cooked low and slow. And while our iconic barbecue joints have mastered that skill, it can be a challenge to replicate at home.
bestcolleges.com
Leadership Changes at UNC-Chapel Hill in Wake of Hannah-Jones Settlement
Hannah-Jones settlement encourages greater inclusion at the university, while new leadership at UNC-Chapel Hill sparks conversations about freedom of speech. New leaders have joined the graduate and journalism schools at UNC-Chapel Hill, as the terms of Nikole Hannah-Jones' settlement have been released. The Hannah-Jones settlement requires an inclusive search process,...
Cary and Durham make list of hottest ZIP Codes in America
A couple in Cary who bought their home in the late 1990s said the value has tripled.
nccu.edu
NCCU Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of Give the Drummer Some Benefit Concert with Jazz Great Greg Hutchinson
Famed jazz drummer Greg Hutchinson will perform alongside North Carolina Central University (NCCU) percussion professor Thomas E. Taylor at the university’s annual benefit concert on Sunday, Aug. 28. Give the Drummer Some, which celebrates 10 years of jazz excellence and raises scholarship funds for jazz studies students, will kick...
Raleigh-based company signs Joe Jonas as spokesperson
Singer and actor Joe Jonas is the new spokesperson for the product made by Raleigh-based company Merz Aesthetics, the company announced on Tuesday.
Acclaimed Durham restaurant St. James Seafood to close, saying its lease was terminated
Though the seafood eatery has been one of Durham’s most popular restaurants, the seas have been rough, including the pandemic and a nearby explosion.
