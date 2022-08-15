ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke Recruiting: The Race For Bronny

It’s been building for a while but now the whole Bronny James thing is heating up. Everyone who visits this site, or any basketball site, knows who LeBron James is. If by any chance you don’t know, his son is an outstanding high school guard, generally seen as a 4-Star prospect.
A deep dive on incoming Duke CG Tyrese Proctor

Following two summer sessions of summer work, the Duke Men's Basketball team has left Durham for a few weeks before heading back for the start of the fall semester. Over the past few months the Blue Devil coaching staff has been able to conduct individual and team workouts with a roster of players that includes just one returning rotation piece from last year's Final Four. And those coaching sessions have been led by new head coach Jon Scheyer meaning there are a lot of variables surrounding one of the sport's top programs.
Blue White Game Returns for UNC Basketball as NIL Event

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The Blue White game is back, as part of the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape. North Carolina's basketball players will participate in what is being called the Blue White Scrimmage at the Smith Center on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. Tickets, which must be purchased in advance here, are general admission, cost $12, and went on sale on Wednesday. Fans can also buy tickets to a team autograph NIL session that will take place before the scrimmage, which cost $150 and include entry to the game afterward. The UNC Football team plays its season opener in Chapel Hill that Saturday night against Florida A&M at 8 p.m. Public paid parking for the basketball event will be available on campus in the Manning Lot, Jackson Deck, and Cardinal Deck.
Ouch: Analyst snubs three Duke freshmen

On3 national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw revealed his ranking of the top 10 freshmen in the ACC on Monday, specifying projected "impact" next season as his primary measuring stick. While the list contains four Duke basketball rookies, including the two on top, three heralded Blue Devils were ...
Australian sensation on his way to Durham

Tyrese Proctor is the only scholarship player on the 2022-23 Duke basketball roster who was not in town for summer school or the team's workouts and intrasquad scrimmages. RELATED: Two new Blue Devils miss important practice time However, according to a tweet from the program's official account on ...
DBR Podcast #437: Duke Teams For $1 Million, Alex!

Some of our listeners sent in some great questions, so Jason, Sam, and Donald discuss some of those topics on Episode 437! The DBR Podcast community is always great at sending in questions that make us think, so we took a few of them to start off this show. We debate which Duke Blue Devils team we would trust to win us $1 million in a bet by running the table in the NCAA Tournament as well as some of the Duke transfers that we wish had stuck around. You’ll definitely want to hear which transfers we really missed! Finally, we answer a question about how Jon Scheyer will coach the team when times get tough.
The Duke Chronicle Looks At Dereck Lively

The Duke Chronicle has been looking at the members of this year’s roster, starting with the freshmen. Next up is Dereck Lively. A 7-1 freshman from West Chester, Pennsylvania, Lively has immense potential, as noted here: “Lively is able to use his size and speed to be the anchor for his team in transition. He is a force to be reckoned with on the defensive end, as he denies opponents any easy baskets at the rim...Lively is a constant threat at the rim for lobs and dunks. He helps his team get easy baskets and prevents the opposing team from getting any. As he continues to develop his post game and footwork, he can develop into a player that can create his own high percentage shots at the rim.”
UNC Athletics: Please Allow Me To Introduce Myself

My name is Aaron Conrad and though I never played for a UNC Athletics team and live in Ohio, I like to consider myself a Tar Heel. Let me begin by saying what an honor it is to contribute to Keeping It Heel. As other Tar Heel fans outside of...
NC State Men’s Basketball Will Face Difficult Odds in Battle 4 Atlantis

NC State’s Men’s Basketball will be playing in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament on November 23-35, and the odds aren’t in their favor. Here’s a rundown of the teams in the tournament:. Kansas. Wisconsin. NC State. Dayton. Southern California. BYU. Butler. According to Caesars Sports, NC...
UNC Position Preview: Jacks

It's a new position for North Carolina, but a role and job very familiar in the game of college football. The jack position in UNC's defense is a standup edger rusher, whose main priority is getting to the quarterback and setting the edge on run plays. They can drop into coverage, but creating pressure or "havoc" in the backfield, as Chris Collins described it, is the focus of the jack in Gene Chizik's new defense in Chapel Hill.
Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022

Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
Our State Knows Best: Barbecue

In this monthly online series, we ask the experts to go in-depth on some of our favorite topics from the magazine. Barbecue traditions run deep in North Carolina, where regional debates — eastern- vs. Lexington-style — ensue over everything from the cut of the pork to the vinegar or red sauce that coats it to the slaw it’s served with. But while the means of smoking the perfect ’cue may vary, most Carolinians can agree that good barbecue should be cooked low and slow. And while our iconic barbecue joints have mastered that skill, it can be a challenge to replicate at home.
Leadership Changes at UNC-Chapel Hill in Wake of Hannah-Jones Settlement

Hannah-Jones settlement encourages greater inclusion at the university, while new leadership at UNC-Chapel Hill sparks conversations about freedom of speech. New leaders have joined the graduate and journalism schools at UNC-Chapel Hill, as the terms of Nikole Hannah-Jones' settlement have been released. The Hannah-Jones settlement requires an inclusive search process,...
