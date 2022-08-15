Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 OG "Chicago"
Part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 collection, the Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” serves as a retro of the original 1986 release. Sported by Michael Jordan during the early years of his basketball career, the shoe expresses the classic mix of “White/Varsity Red/Black.”. The Air Jordan...
hypebeast.com
Revisiting Coveted Air Jordan 3 Retro Models Ahead of the "Desert Elephant" Release
Ahead of the upcoming “Desert Elephant” drop, Hypebeast rounds up memorable Air Jordan 3 Retro models that have struck a chord in the sneaker sphere. The famed silhouette continues to reinvent its signature elephant motif through cross-over collaborations, introducing some of the most visually arresting colorways within the Air Jordan lineup. The following roundup features noteworthy collaborations with influential labels A Ma Maniére and Fragment Design, alongside a curated range of boundary-pushing colorways that continue to reverberate in sneaker discourse.
hypebeast.com
An Official Look at the Nike Air More Uptempo "Red Toe"
The Air More Uptempo has officially surfaced in an all-new bold black and red colorway. The latest color scheme appears to be a nod to the classic NBA team, the Chicago Bulls. Nike has expanded its offering of the Air More Uptempo with the “Red Toe” which comes dressed in the black and red color blocking. The shoe features a black nubuck base and arrives with mesh tongues while the color red is used to highlight the “AIR” branding on the upper and the toe box. The shoe sits atop a white rubber outsole, a contrasting accent from the black.
hypebeast.com
An Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti" Sample Has Surfaced
Has celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 throughout 2022 without holding back. Naturally, new silhouettes and celebratory colorways have hit shelves throughout the year, but the real hits have been the collaborations. Between additional Off-White™ reworks of the Air Force 1 in several colorways and an unprecedented collection of collaborative Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s, fans of the classic sneaker have been provided an incredible range of options this year. Now, yet another Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid has surfaced.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
The Biggest Game That Never Happened At Rucker Park: LeBron James And Shaquille O'Neal vs. Allen Iverson And Carmelo Anthony
NBA stars have taken a different approach this offseason, bringing back an old 'tradition' that the old school established during the 2000s. We've seen many players taking part in Pro-Am leagues, trying to get some action while the league is full of trade and signing rumors. Several players have hit...
NBA・
Look: Sports World Praying For Grant Hill's Family
The sports world is praying for Grant Hill's family on Wednesday afternoon. Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother earlier this week. Janet Hill, the mother of the former Duke Blue Devils star, was married to former Cowboys star Calvin Hill. The sports world is mourning the Hill family's...
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low "Since 82" Has Surfaced in University Blue
Continues to expand its ever-growing lineup of its iconic Air Force 1 silhouette. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the shoe and the sportswear giant has been releasing a slew of new colorways to celebrate the occassion. Adding to its existing repertoire of Air Force 1 Lows, the “Since...
Former McDonald's All-American Is Still A Free Agent
Reggie Perry is still a free agent on August 17. The former McDonald's All-American has played for the Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets. This summer, he played in the NBA Summer League for the Los Angeles Clippers.
RELATED PEOPLE
sneakernews.com
Eleven Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From August 6th to August 12th
August is about mid-way done, which means autumn and winter are ever-closer. Ahead of the colder seasons of the year, some of the biggest players in the footwear space revealed looks at new offerings. adidas Yeezy may not exist for much longer given tensions between the Three Stripes’ leadership and...
Janet Hill, Mother of Former NBA Player Grant Hill Passes Away at 74
An outpouring of love and condolences has been spreading throughout the sports world and beyond toward former NBA player Grant Hill as he is mourning the death of his mother. The former Duke basketball player and current part owner of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks acknowledged his mother, Janet Hill, passing via his social media account on Tuesday, Aug. 16. She was 74.
NBA・
hypebeast.com
Detailed Look at the Air Jordan 1 High "Gorge Green"
Jordan Brand is known to dump out a colossal amount of retro colorways annually, but if you had to boil it down to its most popular, it would undoubtedly be the Air Jordan 1. This is especially true for its Air Jordan 1 High OG variation which has kept a consistent streak of being the brand’s most coveted and prolific in recent years, and this Fall it’s expected to launch in a “Gorge Green” palette. The kicks first surfaced last month, but now we’ve got a more in-depth look at them here above.
Frito-Lay Invests $500,000 in Scholarship Program with the United Negro College Fund to Provide College Education for Black and Hispanic Students
Frito-Lay today announced a partnership with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) that will further enable Black and Hispanic students across 10 U.S. cities to attend college. The snack leader is investing $500,000 in need-based scholarships to help reduce the financial barriers of attending and graduating college. Students are encouraged to apply beginning now and until submissions close Sept. 29.
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
133K+
Followers
14K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0