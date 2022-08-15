ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

KICKS 105

Historic Jefferson Ave Home For Sale In Lufkin, Texas

This is one home growing up in Lufkin that you can't miss. The contrasting brick and the design on the fireplace are immediately recognizable. The home is located at 476 Jefferson Avenue in Lufkin, Texas and it at one time was owned by someone very important. Jefferson Avenue was a pretty pricy street to live on when the home was built in 1934.
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Boil Water Notice Issued for Portions of Nacogdoches County

Due to service interruption as a result of a break in a main 6" water line on HWY 7, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Swift WSC to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

DPS Issues CLEAR ALERT for Missing Huntington, Texas Woman

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a CLEAR ALERT for Paula Capps of Huntington, Texas. Authorities believe Capps to either be in imminent danger and/or her disappearance is involuntary. The 59-year-old woman was last seen on Thursday, August 11 around 10:30 a.m. She was walking near the 1800...
HUNTINGTON, TX
KICKS 105

Luxury Farmhouse Living With A New Pool In Shelbyville, Texas

If you say that you bought the farm, some might offer their condolences. If you bought this farm, they might want to come and take a dip in your new saltwater pool. This is a recently remodeled farmhouse sitting on 16 acres near the Texas/Louisiana border in Shelbyville. There is also the option of buying an extra 30 acres to extend your farm if you would like.
SHELBYVILLE, TX
KICKS 105

Diboll, Texas Seniors Get A Police Escort To School [VIDEO]

School is back in session today for many East Texas students. The class of 2023 at Diboll ISD got an escort to school by the city police and fire department. The City of Diboll is showing its support for the students and going the extra mile to make sure their first day goes smoothly. Sirens blared as a line of vehicles made their way to the first day of classes.
DIBOLL, TX
KICKS 105

Hideaway In This Log Home On Lake Sam Rayburn in Broaddus, Texas

If you have been dreaming of a log home on the lake, I've got just the thing for you to see. Looking at it, you would think this is just a log cabin and not a two-story home. I believe that adds to the charm and privacy of the home. If you would love something secluded, with lake access, and doesn't really give away what is inside, this would be a great option.
BROADDUS, TX
KICKS 105

Georgia-Pacific Donates $16K to Polk County Fire Departments

The East Texas Summer of 2022 has been abnormally hot and dry. That's bad news, especially for the area volunteer fire departments. There has been a significant spike in the number of brush fires and with limited resources—most volunteer fire departments are feeling the heat when it comes to keeping operations running smoothly during one of the driest seasons in the state’s history.
POLK COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas to Host ‘Registration Rallies’

Transitioning from high school to college can be rather intimidating. Figuring out what classes you need to take, finding out where those classrooms are located, and just getting comfortable with new the surroundings can be daunting. Plus, I've heard numerous horror stories of students trying to navigate through all this via phone calls, or sitting in a registrar's or counselor's office just hoping to meet with someone.
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Adorable East Texas First Day of School Photos from Years Ago

I don't remember much about my first days of classes back when I was in primary school. The bits and pieces I recall include the names of my teachers, Mrs. Beaver, Mrs. De La Cruz, and Mrs. Voigt. I remember a Big Chief red tablet, the smell of Elmer's paste, and the almost intoxicating smell of walking past the teacher's lounge -- that's where they kept the mimeograph machine.
LUFKIN, TX
