Goodwill to Open New Bookstore in Nacogdoches, Texas on August 19
Goodwill Central East Texas is inviting book lovers to a grand opening this Friday morning at 8. The Goodwill Bookstore and Donation Center will be opening their doors to the public at their location at 2421 North Street in Nacogdoches. The store will be showcasing hundreds upon hundreds of books,...
Historic Jefferson Ave Home For Sale In Lufkin, Texas
This is one home growing up in Lufkin that you can't miss. The contrasting brick and the design on the fireplace are immediately recognizable. The home is located at 476 Jefferson Avenue in Lufkin, Texas and it at one time was owned by someone very important. Jefferson Avenue was a pretty pricy street to live on when the home was built in 1934.
Nacogdoches Chamber Reveals Businesses and Citizen of the Year
Tuesday, September 27, the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce will be presenting their 100th Annual Meeting and Membership Banquet. The event will be held at the Fredonia Hotel and Convention Center beginning at 6 p.m. One of the highlights of the banquet will be the presentation of the Gary Justice...
Boil Water Notice Issued for Portions of Nacogdoches County
Due to service interruption as a result of a break in a main 6" water line on HWY 7, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Swift WSC to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).
Get $50 in Delicious Food from The Spud Too in Lufkin for $25
Whenever I order from the menu at The Spud Too on Frank Street in Lufkin, I can't help but think about a scene from the movie, Forrest Gump. It's the scene, or should I say scenes, where Forrest's 'best good friend' Bubba starts naming off all the different ways you can serve shrimp.
Take A Look At This Brookhollow Home With A $1.2M Price Tag In Lufkin, Texas
In most real estate markets around the country $1.2 million dollars won't buy you a mansion. In Lufkin you can get pretty darn close. At over 5,800 square feet including the guest home, this sprawling one-story home has a lot to offer for your money. Inside you will find a media room and a library.
DPS Issues CLEAR ALERT for Missing Huntington, Texas Woman
The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a CLEAR ALERT for Paula Capps of Huntington, Texas. Authorities believe Capps to either be in imminent danger and/or her disappearance is involuntary. The 59-year-old woman was last seen on Thursday, August 11 around 10:30 a.m. She was walking near the 1800...
Luxury Farmhouse Living With A New Pool In Shelbyville, Texas
If you say that you bought the farm, some might offer their condolences. If you bought this farm, they might want to come and take a dip in your new saltwater pool. This is a recently remodeled farmhouse sitting on 16 acres near the Texas/Louisiana border in Shelbyville. There is also the option of buying an extra 30 acres to extend your farm if you would like.
Get a $50 Gift Certificate to Casa Ole in Lufkin and Only Pay $25
Two things have become quite clear when it comes to our Seize The Deal offers. These deals feature huge discounts at extremely popular restaurants and businesses in Deep East Texas. These deals tend to sell out in just a few hours, sometimes in just a few minutes. When we offered...
Diboll, Texas Seniors Get A Police Escort To School [VIDEO]
School is back in session today for many East Texas students. The class of 2023 at Diboll ISD got an escort to school by the city police and fire department. The City of Diboll is showing its support for the students and going the extra mile to make sure their first day goes smoothly. Sirens blared as a line of vehicles made their way to the first day of classes.
Funny Man Lavell Crawford To Perform In Nacogdoches, Texas
The Nacogdoches Jaycee's are back with their "LOL Together Comedy Show" at the Fredonia Hotel on September 24th, 2022 at 7 pm. This time they are bringing the comedy with a huge headliner. If you know anything about stand-up comedy you have heard of Lavell Crawford. Breaking Bad and Better...
Hideaway In This Log Home On Lake Sam Rayburn in Broaddus, Texas
If you have been dreaming of a log home on the lake, I've got just the thing for you to see. Looking at it, you would think this is just a log cabin and not a two-story home. I believe that adds to the charm and privacy of the home. If you would love something secluded, with lake access, and doesn't really give away what is inside, this would be a great option.
Georgia-Pacific Donates $16K to Polk County Fire Departments
The East Texas Summer of 2022 has been abnormally hot and dry. That's bad news, especially for the area volunteer fire departments. There has been a significant spike in the number of brush fires and with limited resources—most volunteer fire departments are feeling the heat when it comes to keeping operations running smoothly during one of the driest seasons in the state’s history.
Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas to Host ‘Registration Rallies’
Transitioning from high school to college can be rather intimidating. Figuring out what classes you need to take, finding out where those classrooms are located, and just getting comfortable with new the surroundings can be daunting. Plus, I've heard numerous horror stories of students trying to navigate through all this via phone calls, or sitting in a registrar's or counselor's office just hoping to meet with someone.
Exciting New Entertainment At The Texas State Forest Festival In Lufkin
Over the past few years, COVID left many of our favorite events in a revised or different configuration than what we were accustomed to. For 2022 the Texas State Forest Festival is back and unrestricted. The 38th annual festival will be from Thursday, September 15th, 2022 - Sunday, September 18th,...
Popular Lufkin Bakeshop Opening Brand New Location In Nacogdoches, Texas
We have a sneak peek of the newest bakery in Nacogdoches. The Grandough Baking Company staff have been spending their summer vacation working to open a new location. Grandough Bakery's only location, as of right now, is at 1705 Feagin Drive in Lufkin. Currently they are closed until Monday, August 8th for Summer Vacation.
Eat, Drink, and Solve a Murder August 13 in Nacogdoches, Texas
I think I'm pretty good when it comes to deductive reasoning. If I see an issue, I can usually come up with an answer to the problem. But, for some reason, I've never been any good at watching mystery movies and coming up with a hypothesis on 'who done it' or figuring out what surprise twist is about to happen.
Adorable East Texas First Day of School Photos from Years Ago
I don't remember much about my first days of classes back when I was in primary school. The bits and pieces I recall include the names of my teachers, Mrs. Beaver, Mrs. De La Cruz, and Mrs. Voigt. I remember a Big Chief red tablet, the smell of Elmer's paste, and the almost intoxicating smell of walking past the teacher's lounge -- that's where they kept the mimeograph machine.
CISC Lufkin Giving Out Extra Food To Clear Out Warehouse
The Christian Information and Service Center (CISC) in Lufkin is giving out extra food Thursday, August 4th, 2022 from 9 am - 11:30 am. They are cleaning out their warehouse and have more food than usual to give out. That is where you can help. They are asking for extra...
This Mexican Restaurant Closed Forever In Nacogdoches, Texas
The owners at Nac Cocina in Nacogdoches made the difficult decision to close their doors for the final time this Sunday, July 31st, 2022. The owners posted the abrupt closure in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon. The restaurant was only open for about a year and was located in...
