People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
fcnews.org
Defense should prove solid for Wauseon volleyball
Wauseon volleyball still has some production back from the 2021 squad that finished with a 17-7 record in head coach Nik Encalado’s first year at the helm. This season they return six letter winners and add four newcomers. The Indians’ most notable returnee is Jazmine Barajas, a honorable mention...
fcnews.org
Wauseon tops Evergreen in girls golf
ADRIAN, Mich. — Wauseon navigated the hilly terrain of Woodlawn Golf Course to defeat Evergreen in a girls golf match Monday, 228-273. Calaway Gerken was medalist for Wauseon, carding a 49 to lead the Indians. Ashley Fisher shot a 54, Jaylee Perez a 59, and Jayde Ramos a 66...
fcnews.org
Archbold volleyball primed to repeat in NWOAL
Despite losing the Northwest Ohio Athletic League Player of the Year in Addi Ziegler, their setter, the Archbold volleyball team returns basically everyone else from the 2021 squad that claimed the NWOAL title. Returning for the Blue Streaks are outside hitter Chaney Brodbeck, first team All-NWOAL and second team in...
fcnews.org
Key pieces back for Pettisville volleyball, new coach
The Pettisville volleyball program will be starting a new regime this season as April Beck takes over for longtime head coach John Horning, who stepped down after last season. However, the cupboard was not left bare as seven letter winners return for the 2022 campaign. “We should be competitive in...
fcnews.org
Fayette volleyball looks to get in win column
Fayette volleyball will try its best to notch some wins this season with several players returning. “The goal is for the girls to build their confidence as well as learning to compete with teams and not giving up,” said head coach Megan Meyer. “They have already improved from the beginning of the summer and looking forward to seeing that grow.”
fcnews.org
Wauseon’s Sluderannouced as newDeputy Fire Marshal
COLUMBUS – A local fire chief has been selected for a statewide position. The Division of State Fire Marshal (SFM) on Thursday announced that Richard Sluder would be their new Deputy Fire Marshal, the second in command position at the division. The primary responsibility of this role is to assist the Director of Commerce and the State Fire Marshal in directing operations at SFM.
fcnews.org
Grand Jury indicts Harris
A Fulton County Grand Jury has issued a five-count indictment of a Wauseon man in relation to the death of a three-year-old girl. Devon A. Harris turned himself into authorities early last week after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio in Stryker.
Times-Bulletin
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Aug. 12-14)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
13abc.com
Toledo man found guilty in fatal Alexis Road crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was found guilty on charges stemming from a fatal car crash on Alexis Road. Austin Sparks, 22, was found guilty of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide after he entered a No Contest plea, withdrawing his previous not guilty plea. He was charged after a crash that killed Terrance Robb, 62, of Erie, Michigan.
Congratulations to the winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home!
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Today is the day you've all been waiting for: it's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Day!. If you reserved a ticket, you could be the winner of a new $550,000 dream home in Sylvania Township, plus other prizes!. PRIZES & WINNERS. $10,000 La-Z-Boy gift card -...
wlen.com
Adrian Commission to Give Updates on Adrian Inn, Riverview Terrace Situation at Pre-Meeting Tonight
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission will hold three meetings tonight: a special meeting at 5:30, a study session to follow that, and their regular meeting at 7…all in the City Chambers on East Maumee Street. The group has two high-profile items up for discussion at their...
13abc.com
Local couple to star in new documentary
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A local couple is set to star in the new documentary “Back to the Drive-In.”. According to Saunders Theater Group, “Back to the Drive-In” explores the resilience of the family-owned businesses by following 11 different drive-in families in eight states as they navigate the challenges of the pandemic.
fcnews.org
Sheriff plans sober driving blitz
Sheriff Roy E. Miller recently announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a Traffic Enforcement Blitz designated Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over Blitz. This blitz will run from Aug. 19 thru Sept. 5. Deputies will be working various hours and locations around Fulton County and...
13abc.com
Toledo bank robbery suspect arrested
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect who police say allegedly robbed a Toledo bank on Tuesday was arrested Wednesday morning. According to TPD, the suspect was identified as Jeffery McNeil. TPD says on Aug. 16 at approximately 11:17 a.m., the PNC Bank located at 6370 Central Ave. was robbed by...
Two Defiance residents killed in single-car accident Wednesday
HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — Two Defiance residents were killed in a single-car crash on Wednesday around 6 p.m. The Henry County Sherriff's Office was alerted to the crash at 6:27 p.m. and were assisted by the Florida/Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department, Napoleon Fire & Rescue and Henry County Coroner Dr. Melinda Fritz M.D.
13abc.com
Toledo woman sentenced for stealing money from Alzheimer’s patient
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to stealing money from an Alzheimer’s patient. Abigail Weidman was sentenced to two years of community control after she was found guilty of theft. A Lucas County Court says that a non-prison sentence does not demean...
Crash in south Toledo neighborhood takes the life of 28-year-old woman
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 28-year-old Toledo woman is dead after the car she was driving hit a tree in a south Toledo neighborhood on Saturday night. A Toledo police traffic crash report says that Ashley Parker was driving west on Heatherdowns Blvd. near Brierheath Ave. when she went off the right side of the road.
sent-trib.com
Angry crowd demands action from Perrysburg board, after rape charges against juveniles are amended
PERRYSBURG – Angry parents asked the school board for more action — then refused to leave the meeting — in the wake of sex charges being amended against two juveniles. With an estimated 100 in attendance, parents and a student took to the podium to address the board during public participation at Monday’s meeting, held in the Commodore Building. They were concerned about the juveniles being back in school.
CrimeStoppers
LIMA — Area law-enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or people listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides an anonymous tip or information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
wlen.com
Displaced Riverview Terrace Residents Already Moving to Adrian Inn; City to Close on Property Friday
Adrian, MI- There are many questions surrounding the Riverview Terrace Apartments situation in Adrian…and the City Commission took a step towards answering one of them at their pre-meeting study session Monday night. City Administrator Greg Elliott was seeking direction on what to do next…with the City days away from...
