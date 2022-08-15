ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauseon, OH

fcnews.org

Defense should prove solid for Wauseon volleyball

Wauseon volleyball still has some production back from the 2021 squad that finished with a 17-7 record in head coach Nik Encalado’s first year at the helm. This season they return six letter winners and add four newcomers. The Indians’ most notable returnee is Jazmine Barajas, a honorable mention...
WAUSEON, OH
fcnews.org

Wauseon tops Evergreen in girls golf

ADRIAN, Mich. — Wauseon navigated the hilly terrain of Woodlawn Golf Course to defeat Evergreen in a girls golf match Monday, 228-273. Calaway Gerken was medalist for Wauseon, carding a 49 to lead the Indians. Ashley Fisher shot a 54, Jaylee Perez a 59, and Jayde Ramos a 66...
WAUSEON, OH
fcnews.org

Archbold volleyball primed to repeat in NWOAL

Despite losing the Northwest Ohio Athletic League Player of the Year in Addi Ziegler, their setter, the Archbold volleyball team returns basically everyone else from the 2021 squad that claimed the NWOAL title. Returning for the Blue Streaks are outside hitter Chaney Brodbeck, first team All-NWOAL and second team in...
ARCHBOLD, OH
fcnews.org

Key pieces back for Pettisville volleyball, new coach

The Pettisville volleyball program will be starting a new regime this season as April Beck takes over for longtime head coach John Horning, who stepped down after last season. However, the cupboard was not left bare as seven letter winners return for the 2022 campaign. “We should be competitive in...
PETTISVILLE, OH
Wauseon, OH
fcnews.org

Fayette volleyball looks to get in win column

Fayette volleyball will try its best to notch some wins this season with several players returning. “The goal is for the girls to build their confidence as well as learning to compete with teams and not giving up,” said head coach Megan Meyer. “They have already improved from the beginning of the summer and looking forward to seeing that grow.”
FAYETTE, OH
fcnews.org

Wauseon’s Sluderannouced as newDeputy Fire Marshal

COLUMBUS – A local fire chief has been selected for a statewide position. The Division of State Fire Marshal (SFM) on Thursday announced that Richard Sluder would be their new Deputy Fire Marshal, the second in command position at the division. The primary responsibility of this role is to assist the Director of Commerce and the State Fire Marshal in directing operations at SFM.
WAUSEON, OH
fcnews.org

Grand Jury indicts Harris

A Fulton County Grand Jury has issued a five-count indictment of a Wauseon man in relation to the death of a three-year-old girl. Devon A. Harris turned himself into authorities early last week after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio in Stryker.
WAUSEON, OH
Times-Bulletin

Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Aug. 12-14)

The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man found guilty in fatal Alexis Road crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was found guilty on charges stemming from a fatal car crash on Alexis Road. Austin Sparks, 22, was found guilty of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide after he entered a No Contest plea, withdrawing his previous not guilty plea. He was charged after a crash that killed Terrance Robb, 62, of Erie, Michigan.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local couple to star in new documentary

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A local couple is set to star in the new documentary “Back to the Drive-In.”. According to Saunders Theater Group, “Back to the Drive-In” explores the resilience of the family-owned businesses by following 11 different drive-in families in eight states as they navigate the challenges of the pandemic.
LIBERTY CENTER, OH
fcnews.org

Sheriff plans sober driving blitz

Sheriff Roy E. Miller recently announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a Traffic Enforcement Blitz designated Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over Blitz. This blitz will run from Aug. 19 thru Sept. 5. Deputies will be working various hours and locations around Fulton County and...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo bank robbery suspect arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect who police say allegedly robbed a Toledo bank on Tuesday was arrested Wednesday morning. According to TPD, the suspect was identified as Jeffery McNeil. TPD says on Aug. 16 at approximately 11:17 a.m., the PNC Bank located at 6370 Central Ave. was robbed by...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Two Defiance residents killed in single-car accident Wednesday

HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — Two Defiance residents were killed in a single-car crash on Wednesday around 6 p.m. The Henry County Sherriff's Office was alerted to the crash at 6:27 p.m. and were assisted by the Florida/Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department, Napoleon Fire & Rescue and Henry County Coroner Dr. Melinda Fritz M.D.
13abc.com

Toledo woman sentenced for stealing money from Alzheimer’s patient

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to stealing money from an Alzheimer’s patient. Abigail Weidman was sentenced to two years of community control after she was found guilty of theft. A Lucas County Court says that a non-prison sentence does not demean...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Crash in south Toledo neighborhood takes the life of 28-year-old woman

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 28-year-old Toledo woman is dead after the car she was driving hit a tree in a south Toledo neighborhood on Saturday night. A Toledo police traffic crash report says that Ashley Parker was driving west on Heatherdowns Blvd. near Brierheath Ave. when she went off the right side of the road.
sent-trib.com

Angry crowd demands action from Perrysburg board, after rape charges against juveniles are amended

PERRYSBURG – Angry parents asked the school board for more action — then refused to leave the meeting — in the wake of sex charges being amended against two juveniles. With an estimated 100 in attendance, parents and a student took to the podium to address the board during public participation at Monday’s meeting, held in the Commodore Building. They were concerned about the juveniles being back in school.
The Lima News

CrimeStoppers

LIMA — Area law-enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or people listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides an anonymous tip or information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
LIMA, OH

