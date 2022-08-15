Read full article on original website
Vegetarians across Chicago– this one is for you. RAKKAN, a plant-based ramen spot is set to open on August 22nd, at 4926 N. Broadway, offering vegan and gluten-free options along with a plant-based broth. They use dashi, a traditional Japanese soup stock that is full of Umami, which helps to bring out the flavor in the soup. The menu features ramen made with 100% plant-based broth, along with salads, dumplings, gyoza, buns, and sushi. Vegetarians know the struggle of finding a plant-based broth, as ramen is typically made with beef, chicken, or pork-based broth. At RAKKAN, there will also be gluten-free and vegan options like the Garnet Vegan, made with vegetable broth, sesame paste, shiitake mushrooms, green onion, corn, tofu, and UMAMI. There will also be traditional ramens like Shoyu which contains soy sauce and pork, or a Spicy Garnet ramen that uses miso sauce.
Burger Bite sits at 1500 W. Devon Ave. in a spot connected to a neighborhood gas station. Yet, it has gained a large following of devoted diners– coming from all over the city to try out classic meat and veggie burgers, sandwiches, and hot dogs. The entrance to the diner draws you in, standing out from the crowd in classic black, white, and red decor. Don’t forget about the bright neon signs, either! The small restaurant is attached to the gas station but it indeed has its own entrance, making it almost a separate experience altogether. Inside, the space is unassuming, with sweet ice cream signs and a classic diner feel. The place gets unanimously positive reviews across the board, with local residents and out-of-towners chiming in to voice their feedback on the fantastic burgers, prime fries, and delicious shakes. The Cowboy Burger, which is served with mild cheddar cheese, bacon, an onion ring, and BBQ sauce, seems to be particularly popular. They also do bacon and cheese topped hotdogs and the classic Chicago style dog as well.
This year, Erick Williams brought the James Beards to the South Side when the Oscars of the food world enjoyed a post-gala victory party in June at his restaurant Virtue. The joyous affair that spilled onto 53rd Street after storms knocked out power and left the restaurant without lights or air conditioning.
Home Run Inn, one of Chicago’s longest running pizza chains, is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of frozen Deluxe Sausage pizzas that may have been contaminated with “extraneous materials” — namely metal — after customers reported finding metal in their pies, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Sunday.
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. The Hot Dog Box’s Bronzeville Bourbon Wiener Named One Of The Best In The US: National food website Tasting Table named the Portage Park spot’s steak dog with bourbon barbecue sauce one of the “13 Best Hot Dogs in America.”
ROSELAND — A Far South Side community group will celebrate peace and kids returning to school with free activities for 24 hours this weekend. Kids Off The Block is hosting its 24-Hour All Night Peace Jam noon Saturday-noon Sunday at 11618 S. Michigan Ave. The day-long community event will have free food, music, contests, prizes and more, according to a Facebook post.
Demand for Chicago’s famous Italian beef is booming nationwide - thanks to a popular television series. “The Bear,” on FX, tells the story of a struggling Chicago beef sandwich shop and it’s left viewers craving the real deal.
Wanting to bring luxury, energy-efficient container homes to the South Side, a team of investors have started developing a way to do so by winter. Enter Vincennes Village, a new development intent on bringing 12 eco-friendly container homes to a plot of vacant land on Vincennes Ave. The luxury homes will be built out of train shipping containers. Each structure will be 40 feet long, and 8 feet wide, with 10-foot ceilings, covering anywhere between 1,200-1,800 square feet of space. The container homes will be two stories tall and feature anywhere from three to four bedrooms per unit. As for who’s...
The star of The Bear recently made a visit to the iconic Italian sandwich shop on Orleans St. If you’ve seen the show on Hulu, you’ll probably recognize the restaurant setting as it is based on Chicago’s authentic Italian beef sandwich joint, Mr. Beef. In real life, Mr. Beef on Orleans is located at 666 N Orleans St. and serves up original Italian beef sandwiches for hungry customers. The restaurant itself got a surprise visit from The Bear star yesterday as he stopped by for a sandwich as part of his segment for a local news network. The Bear follows Carmen (Jeremy Allen White) a brilliant young chef who leaves the fine dining world to run his family’s sandwich shop in Chicago. The fictitious restaurant, The Original Beef of Chicagoland, is said to be located in River North.
“Carved in stone” means that something is permanent or not able to be changed. However, in the case of Joseph Naper’s grave marker, this definition does not apply. About 15 years ago, when I was in the earliest stage of researching the members of Euclid Lodge No. 65, I traveled to the Warrenville Public Library to see what I could find about Hiram E. Leonard, a Warrenville merchant and one of the earliest members of the Lodge.
Welcome home to Vine Place! Completed in 2020, Vine Place Apartments bring new luxurious residences to one of Chicago's most desirable suburbs - Park Ridge, Illinois. Plentiful amenities include heated indoor parking, video-monitored security system, upgraded fitness center, and a beautifully landscaped yard. Choose from multiple unique two and three bedroom apartments to fit your lifestyle. The spacious homes boast open concepts with high-end finishes including designer kitchens with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, stunning master suites, in-unit full-size washers and dryers, and private balconies. Vine Place Apartments are located a short distance from downtown Park Ridge, which provides a wide variety of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment choices. From condominium-quality finishes to smart home features, at Vine Place Apartments you'll enjoy modern amenities and upgraded finishes designed to enhance your modern lifestyle. All 22 units feature a private balcony, high-end stainless steel kitchen appliances, soft-close white Shaker-style cabinets, quartz counters with kitchen peninsulas, walk-in showers, large custom closets and in-unit, full-size washers and dryers. Common amenities include an elevator, heated indoor garage, fob-access entrances with intercoms, security camera surveillance, package receiving room, fitness center, secure storage lockers, and indoor bicycle storage. Vine Place is a pet-friendly building with a dog-washing station.
Grab your pj's and sleeping bags because there is one Illinois museum that is giving kids (and adults) the chance to spend the night with dinos. Science is even more fun in your pajamas. Yes, it is and the Field Museum in Chicago wants to give everyone a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity...
CHICAGO - More Beagles are coming to Chicago. Despite facing overcrowding, Chicago’s Anti-Cruelty Society says they are committed to taking 15 to 30 neglected Beagles. The dogs are coming from a breeding facility on the East Coast that supported labs that tested on animals. The Humane Society of the...
CHICAGO — The Park District has begun to close public pools for the season as summer camps end and the Aug. 22 start of the public school year nears. Many lifeguards are high school and college students, and the district will need to close pools as they return to class, according to a Park District news release.
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Thanks to its unique history and long list of attractions, Illinois is a destination that goes by many names: The Land of Lincoln, The Prairie State, and the Metropolis of the Midwest.
