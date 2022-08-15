ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swanton, OH

Wauseon’s Sluderannouced as newDeputy Fire Marshal

COLUMBUS – A local fire chief has been selected for a statewide position. The Division of State Fire Marshal (SFM) on Thursday announced that Richard Sluder would be their new Deputy Fire Marshal, the second in command position at the division. The primary responsibility of this role is to assist the Director of Commerce and the State Fire Marshal in directing operations at SFM.
WAUSEON, OH
Wauseon tops Evergreen in girls golf

ADRIAN, Mich. — Wauseon navigated the hilly terrain of Woodlawn Golf Course to defeat Evergreen in a girls golf match Monday, 228-273. Calaway Gerken was medalist for Wauseon, carding a 49 to lead the Indians. Ashley Fisher shot a 54, Jaylee Perez a 59, and Jayde Ramos a 66...
WAUSEON, OH
Wauseon Police Report

9:09 a.m., 138 E. Elm, fire. 2:55 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave #13, 911 hang-up. 4:45 p.m., 230 Clinton, domestic violence. 8:10 p.m., 649 W. Elm, 911 hang-up. 8:36 p.m., McKinle/W. Elm, debris in roadway. 8:36 p.m., 580 Douglas Dr, hit-skip accident. Thursday, Aug. 4. 1:16 a.m., 725 S. Shoop...
WAUSEON, OH
Grand Jury indicts Harris

A Fulton County Grand Jury has issued a five-count indictment of a Wauseon man in relation to the death of a three-year-old girl. Devon A. Harris turned himself into authorities early last week after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio in Stryker.
WAUSEON, OH
Sheriff plans sober driving blitz

Sheriff Roy E. Miller recently announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a Traffic Enforcement Blitz designated Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over Blitz. This blitz will run from Aug. 19 thru Sept. 5. Deputies will be working various hours and locations around Fulton County and...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
Damman added to Four County Career Center staff

Four County Career Center is welcoming one new staff member for the 2022-2023 school year. Haley Damman is the new Intervention Specialist instructor at the Career Center. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Bowling Green State University. Damman has worked in various interior design positions and has been in education for the past eight years. She lives in Liberty Center with her husband, Justin and their four children. She is shown above with Rick Bachman, the Director of Career and Technical Education.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Defense should prove solid for Wauseon volleyball

Wauseon volleyball still has some production back from the 2021 squad that finished with a 17-7 record in head coach Nik Encalado’s first year at the helm. This season they return six letter winners and add four newcomers. The Indians’ most notable returnee is Jazmine Barajas, a honorable mention...
WAUSEON, OH
Wauseon City Council increases water, sewer rates

Wauseon City Council on Monday approved the final readings of ordinances to increase water and sewer rates for the city. Both readings were passed with all council members voting in favor. Both ordinances will take effect September 1, 2022. At that time water rates 5%, followed by a 5% increase...
WAUSEON, OH
Key pieces back for Pettisville volleyball, new coach

The Pettisville volleyball program will be starting a new regime this season as April Beck takes over for longtime head coach John Horning, who stepped down after last season. However, the cupboard was not left bare as seven letter winners return for the 2022 campaign. “We should be competitive in...
PETTISVILLE, OH
Archbold volleyball primed to repeat in NWOAL

Despite losing the Northwest Ohio Athletic League Player of the Year in Addi Ziegler, their setter, the Archbold volleyball team returns basically everyone else from the 2021 squad that claimed the NWOAL title. Returning for the Blue Streaks are outside hitter Chaney Brodbeck, first team All-NWOAL and second team in...
ARCHBOLD, OH

