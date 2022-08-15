COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has entered the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) “Best Looking Cruiser” contest. Through Aug. 25, visit the Patrol’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages and click the link in any of the contest posts. People can also visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QHXV8ZS to cast your vote for Ohio for the best looking state agency cruiser photo.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO