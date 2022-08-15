Read full article on original website
SkySports
Thilo Kehrer: West Ham agree £10.1m deal with Paris Saint-Germain for defender
West Ham have agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain to sign defender Thilo Kehrer for a fee of €12m (£10.1m) plus add-ons. Kehrer has arrived in London for a medical and to finalise personal terms ahead of his switch to the London Stadium. West Ham are hopeful of...
SkySports
Yorkshire Oaks: Alpinista sends Arc statement with York triumph to extend unbeaten run for Sir Mark Prescott
Alpinista extended her remarkable unbeaten run to seven and claimed a fifth Group One in a row as Sir Mark Prescott's popular grey mare won the Darley Yorkshire Oaks on Thursday. Sent off a 7/4 favourite on just her second start of the year after victory in the Grand Prix...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Kevin Philippart De Foy and Dan Skelton with leading chances at Chepstow and Fontwell
Afternoon flat racing in Wales is complemented by some decent evening jumps action at Fontwell, featuring an interesting Dan Skelton runner, live on Sky Sports Racing. 2.15 Chepstow - De Foy bids to continue excellent campaign. The Download The Vickers.Bet App Fillies' Handicap (2:15) might only have five runners but...
SkySports
Baaeed unbeaten: Ascot or Arc debate divides racing after William Haggas' star makes it perfect 10 from 10
Ascot or the Arc? That is the question that is likely to dominate conversations in the trackside bars, in stables and on panel shows for many weeks to come between now and October. The racing world is likely to be divided over the issue but the only opinions that matter...
SkySports
Hollie Doyle blog: Platinum out to prove she's the Queen of speed in Nunthorpe Stakes
Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle is back with a whole host of big rides on Friday's card at York. What a great spectacle Friday's Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes (3.35) promises to be! York's big Group One sprint has everything but the clash of the generations makes it even more fascinating.
SkySports
Wednesday Tips
All eyes will be on Baaeed as the brilliant miler bids to make the transition to middle-distance wonder in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York. Comparisons with the great Frankel have been plentiful as not only does Baaeed arrive similarly unbeaten, but he is also following the route charted by Sir Henry Cecil in stepping up on the Knavesmire.
SkySports
Friday Tips
Royal Aclaim can complete her ascent to the top of the sprinting ladder with victory in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York. James Tate's filly lowered the colours of Perfect Power on her debut at Newcastle back in May 2021, but had to sit and watch from the sidelines with injury as Richard Fahey's colt blitzed his way to a plethora of top prizes later in the season.
SkySports
Tour de France: Nairo Quintana disqualified after tramadol found in blood samples
Nairo Quintana has been retrospectively disqualified from the Tour de France after tramadol was found in two blood samples, world governing body the UCI has announced. Tramadol was banned by the UCI in 2019 although infringements of the in-competition ban are offences under medical rules and do not constitute an anti-doping violation.
SkySports
Hollie Doyle blog: James Ferguson's El Bodegon the star ride in Great Voltigeur on Juddmonte day
Sky Sports Racing's Hollie Doyle is back to give us her views on the Juddmonte International and her best rides over the week at York. James Ferguson is a young trainer going places and I'm delighted to be given the ride on his classy colt EL BODEGON in the Group 2 Great Voltigeur Stakes (3.00) on the opening day of the Ebor Festival at York on Wednesday.
SkySports
ICC schedules only seven women's Tests up to April 2025 as first future tours programme is revealed
The International Cricket Council has unveiled details of the first women's future tours programme, featuring over 300 fixtures but just seven Test matches. The three-year cycle, which is already under way and runs until April 2025, represents a new frontier for the women's game, with greater definition and structure over the course of 135 one-day internationals and 159 T20Is.
SkySports
Juddmonte International: Baaeed makes it a perfect 10 races unbeaten with devastating display
Unbeaten Baaeed made it a perfect 10 out of 10 with a devastating performance stepping up in trip in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York on Wednesday. In an excellent field including last year's winner Mishriff and Irish Guineas hero Native Trail, Baaeed (2/5) and Jim Crowley blew apart the field for William Haggas and the Shadwell team, winning in a rout by six-and-a-half lengths from Mishriff, with outsider Sir Busker running an excellent race back in third after blowing the start.
SkySports
Juddmonte International: Unbeaten Baaeed tackles new trip on Knavesmire for William Haggas team
The brilliant Baaeed bids to remain unbeaten as he tackles 10 furlongs for the first time in the Juddmonte International at York. Widely recognised as the best since Frankel, William Haggas' son of Sea The Stars has the chance to replicate his esteemed sire by taking the step up to a mile and a quarter in his stride when he bounds up the Knavesmire.
SkySports
England face South Africa in first Test at Lord's LIVE!
Over-by-over commentary and video clips from the LV= Insurance First Test at Lord's. Watch live on Sky Sports The Hundred.
