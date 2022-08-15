ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prix De L Arc De Triomphe#Sky Sports Racing
SkySports

Wednesday Tips

All eyes will be on Baaeed as the brilliant miler bids to make the transition to middle-distance wonder in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York. Comparisons with the great Frankel have been plentiful as not only does Baaeed arrive similarly unbeaten, but he is also following the route charted by Sir Henry Cecil in stepping up on the Knavesmire.
SPORTS
SkySports

Friday Tips

Royal Aclaim can complete her ascent to the top of the sprinting ladder with victory in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York. James Tate's filly lowered the colours of Perfect Power on her debut at Newcastle back in May 2021, but had to sit and watch from the sidelines with injury as Richard Fahey's colt blitzed his way to a plethora of top prizes later in the season.
SPORTS
SkySports

Tour de France: Nairo Quintana disqualified after tramadol found in blood samples

Nairo Quintana has been retrospectively disqualified from the Tour de France after tramadol was found in two blood samples, world governing body the UCI has announced. Tramadol was banned by the UCI in 2019 although infringements of the in-competition ban are offences under medical rules and do not constitute an anti-doping violation.
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

ICC schedules only seven women's Tests up to April 2025 as first future tours programme is revealed

The International Cricket Council has unveiled details of the first women's future tours programme, featuring over 300 fixtures but just seven Test matches. The three-year cycle, which is already under way and runs until April 2025, represents a new frontier for the women's game, with greater definition and structure over the course of 135 one-day internationals and 159 T20Is.
SPORTS
SkySports

Juddmonte International: Baaeed makes it a perfect 10 races unbeaten with devastating display

Unbeaten Baaeed made it a perfect 10 out of 10 with a devastating performance stepping up in trip in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York on Wednesday. In an excellent field including last year's winner Mishriff and Irish Guineas hero Native Trail, Baaeed (2/5) and Jim Crowley blew apart the field for William Haggas and the Shadwell team, winning in a rout by six-and-a-half lengths from Mishriff, with outsider Sir Busker running an excellent race back in third after blowing the start.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy