fcnews.org
Damman added to Four County Career Center staff
Four County Career Center is welcoming one new staff member for the 2022-2023 school year. Haley Damman is the new Intervention Specialist instructor at the Career Center. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Bowling Green State University. Damman has worked in various interior design positions and has been in education for the past eight years. She lives in Liberty Center with her husband, Justin and their four children. She is shown above with Rick Bachman, the Director of Career and Technical Education.
fcnews.org
Wauseon tops Evergreen in girls golf
ADRIAN, Mich. — Wauseon navigated the hilly terrain of Woodlawn Golf Course to defeat Evergreen in a girls golf match Monday, 228-273. Calaway Gerken was medalist for Wauseon, carding a 49 to lead the Indians. Ashley Fisher shot a 54, Jaylee Perez a 59, and Jayde Ramos a 66...
fcnews.org
Grand Jury indicts Harris
A Fulton County Grand Jury has issued a five-count indictment of a Wauseon man in relation to the death of a three-year-old girl. Devon A. Harris turned himself into authorities early last week after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio in Stryker.
fcnews.org
Wauseon City Council increases water, sewer rates
Wauseon City Council on Monday approved the final readings of ordinances to increase water and sewer rates for the city. Both readings were passed with all council members voting in favor. Both ordinances will take effect September 1, 2022. At that time water rates 5%, followed by a 5% increase...
fcnews.org
Wauseon Police Report
9:09 a.m., 138 E. Elm, fire. 2:55 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave #13, 911 hang-up. 4:45 p.m., 230 Clinton, domestic violence. 8:10 p.m., 649 W. Elm, 911 hang-up. 8:36 p.m., McKinle/W. Elm, debris in roadway. 8:36 p.m., 580 Douglas Dr, hit-skip accident. Thursday, Aug. 4. 1:16 a.m., 725 S. Shoop...
fcnews.org
Key pieces back for Pettisville volleyball, new coach
The Pettisville volleyball program will be starting a new regime this season as April Beck takes over for longtime head coach John Horning, who stepped down after last season. However, the cupboard was not left bare as seven letter winners return for the 2022 campaign. “We should be competitive in...
fcnews.org
Fayette volleyball looks to get in win column
Fayette volleyball will try its best to notch some wins this season with several players returning. “The goal is for the girls to build their confidence as well as learning to compete with teams and not giving up,” said head coach Megan Meyer. “They have already improved from the beginning of the summer and looking forward to seeing that grow.”
13abc.com
Local couple to star in new documentary
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A local couple is set to star in the new documentary “Back to the Drive-In.”. According to Saunders Theater Group, “Back to the Drive-In” explores the resilience of the family-owned businesses by following 11 different drive-in families in eight states as they navigate the challenges of the pandemic.
fcnews.org
Archbold volleyball primed to repeat in NWOAL
Despite losing the Northwest Ohio Athletic League Player of the Year in Addi Ziegler, their setter, the Archbold volleyball team returns basically everyone else from the 2021 squad that claimed the NWOAL title. Returning for the Blue Streaks are outside hitter Chaney Brodbeck, first team All-NWOAL and second team in...
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for seafood in Ohio, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
