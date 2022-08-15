Read full article on original website
Linell Chenault Smith, an author, horse enthusiast and last surviving daughter of poet Ogden Nash, dies
Linell Chenault Smith, a lover of thoroughbred horses and author who also edited and illustrated books by and about her late poet father Ogden Nash, died July 28.
Activists set up encampment outside Baltimore City Hall to urge action on homelessness: ‘No one should be left out’
Advocates and people experiencing homelessness erected an encampment outside Baltimore City Hall on Wednesday to demand city action on homelessness. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
Open records law violation becomes political flashpoint in Howard County election season
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball says his opponents “weaponized” the state’s Public Information Act while winning the release of hundreds of emails between his office and a top lobbyist. A former state delegate who sought the records says he’s an advocate for transparency and his efforts uncovered a “blatant violation” of Maryland law.
FBI investigating Dunbar High School football coach, Baltimore School Police detective Lawrence Smith
Federal authorities are investigating Dunbar High School football coach and Baltimore City School Police Detective Lawrence Smith, according to three people with knowledge of the situation. Source: The Baltimore Sun High School Sports.
Road closures this weekend for I-70 interchange paving, work begins on pedestrian access improvements to MD-26 Liberty Road
Road work begins Friday on I-70 interchange paving and Liberty Road pedestrian access. Expect delays and closures.
South Carroll golf wins season-opening tournament at Westminster National; Century’s Ryan Durborow tops field
South Carroll had three sophomores break 80 and a fourth shoot 82 as the Cavaliers bested the rest of Carroll County at a season-opening tournament Friday at Westminster National. Source: The Baltimore Sun High School Sports.
