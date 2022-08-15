Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Kelly Services KELYB. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 7.5 per share. On Tuesday, Kelly Services will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO