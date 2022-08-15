ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop As FOMC Meeting Restores Worries: Analyst Warns We Could Be In For A 'Big Dump'

Top cryptocurrencies declined Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 2.4% to $1.1 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum were in the red at press time after minutes from the July policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated that the central bank would maintain its hawkish course until inflation decreases significantly.
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
Benzinga

Apple In Focus After Credit Suisse Upgrades Stock And Lifts Price Target By 21%

Apple, Inc. AAPL shares are trading flat in the premarket session early Wednesday, despite receiving a positive analyst action. The Apple Analyst: Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross, who recently joined the Swiss-based investment bank, upgraded Apple shares from Neutral to Outperform, and raised the price target from $166 to $201, suggesting a roughly 16% upside from the current levels, according to Seeking Alpha.
Benzinga

Michael Burry Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is For Market Crash Prediction: But Did He Sell Too Soon?

Famed “Big Short” investor Michael Burry has taken an extremely bearish stance during the third quarter of 2022 — but was it too much?. What Happened: Recent 13-F filings have revealed that last quarter, Burry had holdings in 12 companies: Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL, Apple Inc AAPL, Booking Holdings Inc BKNG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY, Cigna Corp CI, Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD, Global Payments Inc GPN, Meta Platforms Inc META, Nexstar Media Group Inc NXST, Ovintiv Inc OVV, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc SPWH and, Stellantis NV STLA.
Benzinga

A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Kelly Services Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Kelly Services KELYB. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 7.5 per share. On Tuesday, Kelly Services will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Where Emerson Electric Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Emerson Electric EMR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Emerson Electric. The company has an average price target of $92.92 with a high of $106.00 and a low of $80.00.
Benzinga

Financial Advisers Recommend These 3 Alternative Investments Over The Standard 60/40 Stock-To-Bond Portfolio

For years, many financial advisers recommended a mix of stock and bond investments to their average retail clients, including the standard 60/40 stock-to-bond portfolio. Because of record high inflation and plunging markets, this age-old rule of thumb is becoming less relevant. To help their clients generate higher yields and diversify their portfolios, many financial advisers recommend key alternative investments like commodities exchange-traded funds (ETFs), business development companies (BDCs) and private equity.
Benzinga

Bankrupt Voyager Sells Crypto Platform Coinify For $2 Million

Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital has announced the sale of its entire stake in cryptocurrency platform Coinify for $2 million. Voyager, which filed for chapter 11 in July, acquired Coinify in August last year for $15 million in cash, plus 5.1 million Voyager common shares. Coinify, a cryptocurrency platform with...
Benzinga

Read How EHang Performed In Q2

EHang Holdings Ltd EH reported second-quarter FY22 revenues of RMB14.6 million ($2.2 million), an increase of 152.5% quarter-over-quarter. The gross margin was 67.1%, compared with 62.1% in 1Q22. The change reflects changes in the revenue mix. Adjusted loss per ADS was $(0.14) or RMB (0.88) compared to RMB(0.72) in Q1.
Benzinga

Warner Music Group: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Warner Music Group WMG. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 16 per share. On Tuesday, Warner Music Group will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 16 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

This Healthcare Stock Is Trading Lower By 29%: Here Are 29 Stocks Moving Premarket

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV shares rose 88.7% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after the company was awarded $17.6 million from State of Texas for continued development of co.'s lead investigational targeted radiotherapeutic Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome for the treatment of patients with leptomeningeal metastases. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK shares rose 42.4% to...
Benzinga

$18 Million Bet On This Biotechnology Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday following the release of Fed minutes, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
