Simple method destroys dangerous 'forever chemicals,' making water safe
If you're despairing at recent reports that Earth's water sources have been thoroughly infested with hazardous human-made chemicals called PFAS that can last for thousands of years, making even rainwater unsafe to drink, there's a spot of good news. Chemists at UCLA and Northwestern University have developed a simple way...
Compost to computer: Bio-based materials used to salvage rare earth elements
What do corncobs and tomato peels have to do with electronics? They both can be used to salvage valuable rare earth elements, like neodymium, from electronic waste. Penn State researchers used micro- and nanoparticles created from the organic materials to capture rare earth elements from aqueous solutions. Their findings, available...
Plasma-produced gas helps protect plants from pathogens
The flash of lightning and the dance of auroras contain a fourth state of matter known as plasma, which researchers have harnessed to produce a gas that may activate plant immunity against wide-spread diseases. The team, based at Tohoku University in Japan, published their findings on June 24 in PLOS...
New evidence shows water separates into two different liquids at low temperatures
Fresh evidence that water can change from one form of liquid into another, denser liquid, has been uncovered by researchers at the University of Birmingham and Sapienza Università di Roma. This 'phase transition' in water was first proposed 30 years ago in a study by researchers from Boston University....
Swarms of microrobots could be solution to unblocking medical devices in body
Swarms of microrobots injected into the human body could unblock internal medical devices and avoid the need for further surgery, according to new research from the University of Essex. The study is the first-time scientists have developed magnetic microrobotics to remove deposits in shunts -- common internal medical devices used...
A breakthrough in magnetic materials research could lead to novel ways to manipulate electron flow with much less energy loss
Newly discovered magnetic interactions in the Kagome layered topological magnet TbMn6Sn6 could be the key to customizing how electrons flow through these materials. Scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames National Laboratory and Oak Ridge National Laboratory conducted an in-depth investigation of TbMn6Sn6 to better understand the material and its magnetic characteristics. These results could impact future technology advancements in fields such as quantum computing, magnetic storage media, and high-precision sensors.
Physics of high-temperature superconductors untangled
When some materials are cooled to a certain temperature, they lose electric resistance, becoming superconductors. In this state, an electric charge can course through the material indefinitely, making superconductors a valuable resource for transmitting high volumes of electricity and other applications. Superconductors ferry electricity between Long Island and Manhattan. They're used in medical imaging devices such as MRI machines, in particle accelerators and in magnets such as those used in maglev trains. Even unexpected materials, such as certain ceramic materials, can become superconductors when cooled sufficiently.
Exploring quantum electron highways with laser light
Topological insulators, or TIs, have two faces: Electrons flow freely along their surface edges, like cars on a superhighway, but can't flow through the interior of the material at all. It takes a special set of conditions to create this unique quantum state -- part electrical conductor, part insulator -- which researchers hope to someday exploit for things like spintronics, quantum computing and quantum sensing. For now, they're just trying to understand what makes TIs tick.
Non-nutritive sweeteners affect human microbiomes and can alter glycemic responses
Since the late 1800s non-nutritive sweeteners have promised to deliver all the sweetness of sugar with none of the calories. They have long been believed to have no effect on the human body, but researchers publishing in the journal Cell on August 19 challenge this notion by finding that these sugar substitutes are not inert, and, in fact, some can alter human consumers' microbiomes in a way that can change their blood sugar levels.
Wildfire experts provide guidance for new research directions
National Center for Atmospheric Research/University Corporation for Atmospheric Research. As wildfires cause increasing devastation worldwide, dozens of fire experts across the nation are joining together in calling for a more strategic and interdisciplinary approach to pursuing wildfire research and protecting vulnerable communities. A new study, led by a scientist at...
Mosquitoes have neuronal fail-safes to make sure they can always smell humans
When female mosquitoes are looking for a human to bite, they smell a unique cocktail of body odors that we emit into the air. These odors then stimulate receptors in the mosquitoes' antenna. Scientists have tried deleting these receptors in attempts to make humans undetectable to mosquitoes. However, even after...
Looking inside a neutron star -- new model will improve insights gleaned from gravitational waves
The unique oscillations in binary neutron stars right before they merge could have big implications for the insights scientists can glean from gravitational wave detection. Researchers at the University of Birmingham have demonstrated the way in which these vibrations, caused by the interactions between the two stars' tidal fields as they get close together, affect gravitational-wave observations. The study is published in Physical Review Letters.
Scientists create new map of the developing cerebral cortex
Scientists at the UNC School of Medicine have mapped the surface of the cortex of the young human brain with unprecedented resolution, revealing the development of key functional regions from two months before birth to two years after. The new cortical development mapping, reported online in the Proceedings of the...
Compact QKD system paves the way to cost-effective satellite-based quantum networks
Researchers report an experimental demonstration of a space-to-ground quantum key distribution (QKD) network using a compact QKD terminal aboard the Chinese Space Lab Tiangong-2 and four ground stations. The new QKD system is less than half the weight of the system the researchers developed for the Micius satellite, which was used to perform the world's first quantum-encrypted virtual teleconference.
Unlocking cell nucleus behaviors
For years, the nucleus within a cell was thought to be elastic like a rubber ball, deforming and snapping back into shape as the cell navigated through pores and between fibers inside the human body. Researchers at Texas A&M University and the University of Florida have discovered that the nucleus is more complex than originally believed, behaving more like a liquid drop than a rubber ball.
Food production impacting Earth and its natural processes
Food production is already one of the biggest stressors to our planet, but it's made substantially more challenging by the interaction of Earth system processes, according to new research. Earth system processes refer to the natural activities that keep the planet in a habitable and useful state. This includes processes...
New SPARK study identifies a novel group of inherited genes of moderate effect and shows their links to other behavioral conditions
In a series of articles published in the journal Nature Genetics, researchers used data from the SPARK (Simons Powering Autism Research) research cohort, which was created to advance our understanding of the complex genetics of autism and includes genetic data from nearly 43,000 people with autism. The findings show differences in genetic influences among people all along the autism spectrum.
Immune system: Image of antigen-bound T-cell receptor at atomic resolution
T cells are our immune system’s customised tools for fighting infectious diseases and tumour cells. On their surface, these special white blood cells carry a receptor that recognises antigens. With the help of cryo-electron microscopy, biochemists and structural biologists from Goethe University Frankfurt, in collaboration the University of Oxford and the Max Planck Institute of Biophysics, were able to visualise the whole T-cell receptor complex with bound antigen at atomic resolution for the first time. Thereby they have helped us understand a fundamental process which may pave the way for novel therapeutic approaches targeting severe diseases.
How do you take a better image of atom clouds? Mirrors -- lots of mirrors
When it goes online, the MAGIS-100 experiment at the Department of Energy's Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory and its successors will explore the nature of gravitational waves and search for certain kinds of wavelike dark matter. But first, researchers need to figure out something pretty basic: how to get good photographs of the clouds of atoms at the heart of their experiment.
Obscure gastrointestinal bleeding: Rebleeding rates and rebleeding predictors found
Obscure gastrointestinal bleeding (OGIB) is defined as gastrointestinal bleeding from a source that cannot be determined even after upper or lower gastrointestinal endoscopy is performed. It is an intractable disease that can cause repeated bloody stools and anemia without an identifiable cause, and may require frequent blood transfusions. Although the pathogenesis of OGIB remains largely unclear, it is assumed that in most cases, the bleeding is from the small intestine.
