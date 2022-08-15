Read full article on original website
Related
An airline passenger says she was served a bottle of water on a flight instead of the vegan meal she had ordered
Miriam Porter told Insider she initially received a bottle of water for one of her meals but a flight attendant later found her some snacks.
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
TODAY.com
Can't sleep on planes? 10 products I swear by as a frequent flyer
Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Even if you have a coveted seat in first class, it can be hard to fall asleep during a flight. Most airline cabins are either too cold or not quiet enough. Also, where do you rest your head? The struggle to snooze is real.
TODAY.com
Heroic Uber driver recounts stopping mid-ride to rescue people from a burning building
An Uber driver is being hailed as a hero after he stopped mid-ride to rush into a burning brownstone in New York City to help rescue people before firefighters arrived. Fritz Sam, 54, told TODAY he was taking a passenger to New York's LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday when he noticed a commotion on the street in Brooklyn's Bed-Stuy neighborhood. That's when he noticed the flames and dark smoke coming out of a second floor window of a brownstone.
Comments / 0