Deanna Mae Garvin has a song in her heart, and she decided to let it out during a recent shopping trip. Garvin went to a Goodwill store in Hamilton, Ohio, to look for a new karaoke machine. When an employee helped her get one off the shelf, they asked for Garvin to sing a song in return, and she was happy to pick up the microphone. Shopper John Schuerfranz noticed and filmed her performance, then posted it on Facebook — and the video has since gone viral.

HAMILTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO