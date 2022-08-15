ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Georgia state school superintendent candidates lay out visions for teacher retention, funding

Superintendent Richard Woods and Democratic challenger Alisha Thomas Searcy shared contrasting visions for the future of public school in a panel discussion Thursday at the Georgia Public Broadcasting studios in Atlanta. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. The two candidates vying to lead Georgia’s public schools shared a stage Thursday to sound off...
GEORGIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

State, local policies needed to remedy homelessness

A homeless man sits along Wall Street during the beginning of the Christmas holiday week on December 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) As housing prices increase for both buyers and renters, more Hoosiers are getting squeezed out of the market and families are pushed toward homelessness. But researchers argue the state could take steps to help its most vulnerable Hoosiers.
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Mastriano’s education funding plan would devastate Pa.’s public schools, advocates say

Students, families, and education advocates join Children First and Education Voters of Pennsylvania to host a rally on the Capitol steps to “ring the bells of justice,” and call for equitable funding for Pennsylvania public schools. The rally, which took place Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, occurred on the first day of the landmark trial that could change how Pennsylvania funds its 500 school districts. (Capital-Star photo by Marley Parish)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Legislative panel preps mental health bills for 2023 session

“We do have, unfortunately, very low rates of medically assisted treatment being offered" in Nevada, a state official told lawmakers. (Photo by Jeff Hendricks on Unsplash) State lawmakers Thursday signed off on several behavioral and mental health initiatives they want to see prepped as legislation for next year’s legislative session.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
newsfromthestates.com

History Colorado to investigate abuses at federal Indian boarding school

A view of the Fort Lewis Indian boarding school in an undated photo. (History Colorado-Denver, Colorado) History Colorado will spend the next year investigating student abuses and other experiences at the former federal Indian boarding school in Hesperus, as directed by state law. Colorado House Bill 22-1327 establishes a History...
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

State allocates millions in ARPA money to child mental health

The funding approved Wednesday expires in 2025. Continuing beyond then will cost about $28 million a year, with much of it expected to come from Medicaid. (Nevada Current file photo) Nevada’s inadequate mental health system will get millions of dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act after a...
NEVADA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Judicial discipline proceedings would be public in Colorado under proposal

As Colorado’s Judicial Branch has continued to face heat over the past year and a half for alleged misconduct, the Legislative Interim Committee on Judicial Discipline proposed three pieces of legislation intended to improve the state’s judicial discipline processes. At the committee’s meeting Wednesday, state legislators from the...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betsy Devos
Person
Peter Greene
newsfromthestates.com

Youngkin to propose $400 million in tax relief and more Va. headlines

• Gov. Glenn Youngkin plans to set aside almost $400 million for additional tax relief in his upcoming budget proposal using almost $3.2 billion of surplus revenue and unspent appropriations. “I want to clearly signal that we are overtaxing Virginians.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • A woman hired as a...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Virginia’s education test results remain low compared to pre-pandemic rates

Virginia’s pass rates from the Standards of Learning tests and other assessments released on Thursday continue to remain lower than results before the pandemic. Pass rate data show that all students performed better over the past year, when students returned to in-person learning, compared to the prior year. However,...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Opinion: Four ways the historic climate bill will benefit Mainers

The most significant investment in climate action and clean energy in U.S. history has been signed into law, and it’s good news for Maine!. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will have big benefits for Maine people by making clean energy, home efficiency and electrification, and electric vehicles more affordable for everyday people. We know these technologies save people money, and this new law gives us the boost we need to help more and more Mainers make the switch.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bilingual Education#Education Department#Hillsdale College
newsfromthestates.com

Data analyst said 59 people in Montana tried to vote in 2021, but were denied

Kendra Miller speaks with Judge Michael Moses in Yellowstone County District Court on Aug. 17, 2022 (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). A database analyst hired by Montana’s largest union testified on Wednesday that during the municipal elections held in 2021, she identified 59 voters who tried to register to vote between noon the day before the election and on Election Day, but apparently couldn’t vote because of a law passed by the 2021 Legislature.
MONTANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

How Democrats’ climate bill will ‘supercharge’ Colorado’s clean-energy efforts

President Joe Biden and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tour the National Renewable Energy Laboratory Flatirons Campus in Arvada, Colorado, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (Adam Schultz/The White House/U.S. government works) With a signature from President Joe Biden on Tuesday, congressional Democrats’ $369 billion package of spending to fight climate change became...
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Marquette poll shows Democrats with slight edge in governor’s race, significant lead for Senate

A sign outside of a polling place in Elkhorn warns voters that they will need a photo ID to vote in Wisconsin. (File photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has the edge on Republican challenger Tim Michels, according to the latest Marquette University Law School poll, with 45% of respondents saying they plan to vote for Evers, compared with 43% for Michels.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Proposed rules would force Louisiana assessors’ hands on pending tax breaks

The Louisiana Tax Commission met Wednesday to consider new rules for how tax assessors should treat large commercial property with pending tax exemptions. The dilemma has prevented local governments from collecting millions in tax revenue. Together Louisiana, a grassroots group that opposes corporate tax exemptions, submitted proposed rules that would...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
newsfromthestates.com

Oregon receives $83.5 million for small businesses from US Treasury

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown addresses a Portland business summit on Dec. 6, 2021. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Oregon will receive $83.5 million from the federal government to help small business owners, the U.S. Treasury and Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday. The influx in federal funding comes from the U.S. Treasury’s...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy