Georgia state school superintendent candidates lay out visions for teacher retention, funding
Superintendent Richard Woods and Democratic challenger Alisha Thomas Searcy shared contrasting visions for the future of public school in a panel discussion Thursday at the Georgia Public Broadcasting studios in Atlanta. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. The two candidates vying to lead Georgia’s public schools shared a stage Thursday to sound off...
State, local policies needed to remedy homelessness
A homeless man sits along Wall Street during the beginning of the Christmas holiday week on December 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) As housing prices increase for both buyers and renters, more Hoosiers are getting squeezed out of the market and families are pushed toward homelessness. But researchers argue the state could take steps to help its most vulnerable Hoosiers.
Mastriano’s education funding plan would devastate Pa.’s public schools, advocates say
Students, families, and education advocates join Children First and Education Voters of Pennsylvania to host a rally on the Capitol steps to “ring the bells of justice,” and call for equitable funding for Pennsylvania public schools. The rally, which took place Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, occurred on the first day of the landmark trial that could change how Pennsylvania funds its 500 school districts. (Capital-Star photo by Marley Parish)
Legislative panel preps mental health bills for 2023 session
“We do have, unfortunately, very low rates of medically assisted treatment being offered" in Nevada, a state official told lawmakers. (Photo by Jeff Hendricks on Unsplash) State lawmakers Thursday signed off on several behavioral and mental health initiatives they want to see prepped as legislation for next year’s legislative session.
History Colorado to investigate abuses at federal Indian boarding school
A view of the Fort Lewis Indian boarding school in an undated photo. (History Colorado-Denver, Colorado) History Colorado will spend the next year investigating student abuses and other experiences at the former federal Indian boarding school in Hesperus, as directed by state law. Colorado House Bill 22-1327 establishes a History...
Civil rights groups sue FL university system; claim new law stifles profs’ instruction about race
National civil rights groups are suing Florida higher education officials on behalf of seven university professors and a Florida State University student, claiming that a new law restricts their ability to discuss race in a variety of fields thus violating free speech. “This law is a dangerous attempt to silence...
State allocates millions in ARPA money to child mental health
The funding approved Wednesday expires in 2025. Continuing beyond then will cost about $28 million a year, with much of it expected to come from Medicaid. (Nevada Current file photo) Nevada’s inadequate mental health system will get millions of dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act after a...
Judicial discipline proceedings would be public in Colorado under proposal
As Colorado’s Judicial Branch has continued to face heat over the past year and a half for alleged misconduct, the Legislative Interim Committee on Judicial Discipline proposed three pieces of legislation intended to improve the state’s judicial discipline processes. At the committee’s meeting Wednesday, state legislators from the...
Youngkin to propose $400 million in tax relief and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin plans to set aside almost $400 million for additional tax relief in his upcoming budget proposal using almost $3.2 billion of surplus revenue and unspent appropriations. “I want to clearly signal that we are overtaxing Virginians.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • A woman hired as a...
Virginia’s education test results remain low compared to pre-pandemic rates
Virginia’s pass rates from the Standards of Learning tests and other assessments released on Thursday continue to remain lower than results before the pandemic. Pass rate data show that all students performed better over the past year, when students returned to in-person learning, compared to the prior year. However,...
Opinion: Four ways the historic climate bill will benefit Mainers
The most significant investment in climate action and clean energy in U.S. history has been signed into law, and it’s good news for Maine!. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will have big benefits for Maine people by making clean energy, home efficiency and electrification, and electric vehicles more affordable for everyday people. We know these technologies save people money, and this new law gives us the boost we need to help more and more Mainers make the switch.
Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount
A Utah County Election worker gathers ballots from a drop box on October 26, 2020 in Springville, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images) Colorado’s election officials, like so many across the country, faced a surge of violent threats after the 2020 election. Federal authorities are prosecuting a man who...
Data analyst said 59 people in Montana tried to vote in 2021, but were denied
Kendra Miller speaks with Judge Michael Moses in Yellowstone County District Court on Aug. 17, 2022 (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). A database analyst hired by Montana’s largest union testified on Wednesday that during the municipal elections held in 2021, she identified 59 voters who tried to register to vote between noon the day before the election and on Election Day, but apparently couldn’t vote because of a law passed by the 2021 Legislature.
How Democrats’ climate bill will ‘supercharge’ Colorado’s clean-energy efforts
President Joe Biden and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tour the National Renewable Energy Laboratory Flatirons Campus in Arvada, Colorado, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (Adam Schultz/The White House/U.S. government works) With a signature from President Joe Biden on Tuesday, congressional Democrats’ $369 billion package of spending to fight climate change became...
Marquette poll shows Democrats with slight edge in governor’s race, significant lead for Senate
A sign outside of a polling place in Elkhorn warns voters that they will need a photo ID to vote in Wisconsin. (File photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has the edge on Republican challenger Tim Michels, according to the latest Marquette University Law School poll, with 45% of respondents saying they plan to vote for Evers, compared with 43% for Michels.
Proposed rules would force Louisiana assessors’ hands on pending tax breaks
The Louisiana Tax Commission met Wednesday to consider new rules for how tax assessors should treat large commercial property with pending tax exemptions. The dilemma has prevented local governments from collecting millions in tax revenue. Together Louisiana, a grassroots group that opposes corporate tax exemptions, submitted proposed rules that would...
After sluggish summer, some Ohio Republicans predict Vance comeback while others have doubts
COLUMBUS, OH — AUGUST 02: Republican Ohio U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance listens to voters at a meet-and-greet, August 2, 2022, at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes) The dog days of summer are usually the time when political campaigns lay low, biding their...
‘Blood from stone’: Kansas Court of Appeals examines endless probation for poor people
TOPEKA — A defense attorney asked the Kansas Court of Appeals on Tuesday to reject the basis for subjecting a woman to a lifetime of probation because she can’t afford to pay restitution for her crimes. The attorney’s argument, if successful, could have a far-reaching effect on a...
Oregon receives $83.5 million for small businesses from US Treasury
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown addresses a Portland business summit on Dec. 6, 2021. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Oregon will receive $83.5 million from the federal government to help small business owners, the U.S. Treasury and Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday. The influx in federal funding comes from the U.S. Treasury’s...
GOP candidate Pillen won’t debate Democrat Blood in governor’s race
OMAHA — If University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen wins the governor’s race, he could become Nebraska’s first governor since at least the 1970s to be elected without facing his opponents on a debate stage. Pillen declined another debate last week, one offered by NTV News of...
