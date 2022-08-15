Read full article on original website
State, local policies needed to remedy homelessness
A homeless man sits along Wall Street during the beginning of the Christmas holiday week on December 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) As housing prices increase for both buyers and renters, more Hoosiers are getting squeezed out of the market and families are pushed toward homelessness. But researchers argue the state could take steps to help its most vulnerable Hoosiers.
Georgia state school superintendent candidates lay out visions for teacher retention, funding
Superintendent Richard Woods and Democratic challenger Alisha Thomas Searcy shared contrasting visions for the future of public school in a panel discussion Thursday at the Georgia Public Broadcasting studios in Atlanta. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. The two candidates vying to lead Georgia’s public schools shared a stage Thursday to sound off...
Crist, Fried both relying on faith, stamina, and money as Democratic gubernatorial primary nears
The Florida Governor's Mansion. Credit: The Official Site of the People's House of Florida; FL Dept. of Management Services. The Rev. R.B. Holmes introduced “brother Charlie Crist” to a roomful of mostly African American pastors in Tallahassee Monday as “bright and brilliant and bold.”. Holmes reminded the...
Marquette poll shows Democrats with slight edge in governor’s race, significant lead for Senate
A sign outside of a polling place in Elkhorn warns voters that they will need a photo ID to vote in Wisconsin. (File photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has the edge on Republican challenger Tim Michels, according to the latest Marquette University Law School poll, with 45% of respondents saying they plan to vote for Evers, compared with 43% for Michels.
Jewish and Democratic leaders in Florida urge DeSantis to cancel Mastriano rally appearance
Jewish and Democratic leaders in Florida urged Sunshine State Gov. Ron DeSantis to cancel his appearance Friday in Pittsburgh where he is set to campaign for Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor. In a video call with reporters Thursday, Rabbi Mark Winer, president of the Florida Democratic Party’s...
Indiana, Lilly Endowment to invest $111M towards improving Hoosier students’ literacy
ANDERSON, Ind. — Indiana will make its largest-ever financial investment in literacy after statewide standardized test scores showed that nearly one in five Hoosier third graders this past spring did not master foundational reading skills. Up to $111 million in combined support from the Indiana Department of Education and...
Youngkin to propose $400 million in tax relief and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin plans to set aside almost $400 million for additional tax relief in his upcoming budget proposal using almost $3.2 billion of surplus revenue and unspent appropriations. “I want to clearly signal that we are overtaxing Virginians.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • A woman hired as a...
Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount
A Utah County Election worker gathers ballots from a drop box on October 26, 2020 in Springville, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images) Colorado’s election officials, like so many across the country, faced a surge of violent threats after the 2020 election. Federal authorities are prosecuting a man who...
Judicial discipline proceedings would be public in Colorado under proposal
As Colorado’s Judicial Branch has continued to face heat over the past year and a half for alleged misconduct, the Legislative Interim Committee on Judicial Discipline proposed three pieces of legislation intended to improve the state’s judicial discipline processes. At the committee’s meeting Wednesday, state legislators from the...
GOP candidate Pillen won’t debate Democrat Blood in governor’s race
OMAHA — If University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen wins the governor’s race, he could become Nebraska’s first governor since at least the 1970s to be elected without facing his opponents on a debate stage. Pillen declined another debate last week, one offered by NTV News of...
State allocates millions in ARPA money to child mental health
The funding approved Wednesday expires in 2025. Continuing beyond then will cost about $28 million a year, with much of it expected to come from Medicaid. (Nevada Current file photo) Nevada’s inadequate mental health system will get millions of dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act after a...
Opinion: Four ways the historic climate bill will benefit Mainers
The most significant investment in climate action and clean energy in U.S. history has been signed into law, and it’s good news for Maine!. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will have big benefits for Maine people by making clean energy, home efficiency and electrification, and electric vehicles more affordable for everyday people. We know these technologies save people money, and this new law gives us the boost we need to help more and more Mainers make the switch.
Civil rights groups sue FL university system; claim new law stifles profs’ instruction about race
National civil rights groups are suing Florida higher education officials on behalf of seven university professors and a Florida State University student, claiming that a new law restricts their ability to discuss race in a variety of fields thus violating free speech. “This law is a dangerous attempt to silence...
After sluggish summer, some Ohio Republicans predict Vance comeback while others have doubts
COLUMBUS, OH — AUGUST 02: Republican Ohio U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance listens to voters at a meet-and-greet, August 2, 2022, at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes) The dog days of summer are usually the time when political campaigns lay low, biding their...
Data analyst said 59 people in Montana tried to vote in 2021, but were denied
Kendra Miller speaks with Judge Michael Moses in Yellowstone County District Court on Aug. 17, 2022 (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). A database analyst hired by Montana’s largest union testified on Wednesday that during the municipal elections held in 2021, she identified 59 voters who tried to register to vote between noon the day before the election and on Election Day, but apparently couldn’t vote because of a law passed by the 2021 Legislature.
How Democrats’ climate bill will ‘supercharge’ Colorado’s clean-energy efforts
President Joe Biden and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tour the National Renewable Energy Laboratory Flatirons Campus in Arvada, Colorado, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (Adam Schultz/The White House/U.S. government works) With a signature from President Joe Biden on Tuesday, congressional Democrats’ $369 billion package of spending to fight climate change became...
Proposed rules would force Louisiana assessors’ hands on pending tax breaks
The Louisiana Tax Commission met Wednesday to consider new rules for how tax assessors should treat large commercial property with pending tax exemptions. The dilemma has prevented local governments from collecting millions in tax revenue. Together Louisiana, a grassroots group that opposes corporate tax exemptions, submitted proposed rules that would...
Schmidt proposes construction of four-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal
TOPEKA — Republican governor candidate Derek Schmidt proposed Wednesday construction of four-lane highway connecting southwest and southeast Kansas by way of Wichita to promote the kind of economic return on investment Interstate 70 delivered for decades to the state’s northern tier. Schmidt, who is challenging Democratic Gov. Laura...
Oregon receives $83.5 million for small businesses from US Treasury
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown addresses a Portland business summit on Dec. 6, 2021. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Oregon will receive $83.5 million from the federal government to help small business owners, the U.S. Treasury and Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday. The influx in federal funding comes from the U.S. Treasury’s...
Maine Med nurses defeat union decertification campaign in landslide vote
Nurses at Maine Medical Center this week voted overwhelmingly to retain a union that they formed last year in response to inadequate staffing and other workplace issues at the state’s largest hospital, defeating a push to decertify the collective bargaining unit. The results of the vote were announced Thursday...
