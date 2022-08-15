Read full article on original website
OPEN HOUSE~SAT~AUG 20~11AM-1PM~PRICE REDUCED~26483 MOUNT JOY RD-MILLSBORO
26483 Mount Joy Road, Millsboro, DE 19966 ~ Renovated inside and out. Are you looking for a move in ready home that has had all the updates to look visually appealing, but also has all brand-new major systems? Look no further then this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on over 1/2 acre. High ceilings, open floor plan, new windows bring in extra lighting and more. Modern kitchen boast stainless steel appliances, all new cabinets and fixtures, large island for prep, and all open to the dining room and living room for the chef to be included while entertaining. Stick built 2 car insulated garage offers its own electric service. The following are all new roof, gutters, septic, drywall, electric, plumbing, new insulation and vapor barrier in the crawl space. Home has received its class C Certification. Beautifully landscaped, 10 X 20 front porch, private back porch overlooks the tree lined back yard, and more. Schedule your appointment today to view or stop by the Open House this Saturday!
Fenced Backyard 248’x140’, NO HOA, 5 Beds/3 Baths, 1.26 ac
If you are looking for lots of room for children or adults to play and / or room for potential conditional use for a business this could be what you are looking for!. This home has been remodeled and brought up to date with many upgrades, see them below!. Nothing...
Lewes in Bloom awards Beauty Spot for August
Barry and Mary Founds are the winners of the Lewes in Bloom Beauty Spot award for August. Their gardens have changed several times over the last 25 years. Mary’s love of gardening is in her genes. With a pond as a backdrop and the addition of a delightful English garden shed, Barry and Mary have made a paradise right outside their back door.
Spectacular Top Floor Rental for Your Summer Vacation!
Available August 27th - September 3rd - right on the boardwalk! At the special rate of ~$3080!! Call now before it’s gone!!!. Relax and enjoy this top floor unit,1450 square feet, beautiful gourmet kitchen, spacious open-concept corner unit (largest 2 bedroom floor plan in the building) with southern and western exposure...beautiful view of the ocean, sunrises on the southern coastline...and sunsets over Lake Gerar.... Nicely renovated for your enjoyment. 3 TVs, 1 DVD player. Building-wide Wi-Fi. Bedding: 1 Select Comfort King, 2 BRAND NEW twin Casper mattresses; each with an upgraded pull-out & pop-up trundle, queen sleeper sofa. The Henlopen Condominium in Rehoboth Beach, DE is an oceanfront building located at the northern end of the boardwalk; Less than 0.4 miles via boardwalk to Rehoboth's famous downtown restaurants and attractions.
Commercial fees could be assessed at Lewes parks in 2023
Lewes parks can often be filled with people engaged in different activities during the peak season. Officials say it can run from the first warm weeks of April until the last 70-degree day that may pop up as late as November. Residents and visitors enjoy various forms of yoga, fitness...
Just Listed in Wolfe Pointe, Lewes Delaware!
Being offered, a beautiful 4-bedroom, 4-full bath home in the sought-after community of Wolfe Pointe located east of Route One and close to historic downtown Lewes, Lewes Canalfront Park, and Cape Henlopen State Park. Additionally, walking, and biking enthusiasts will enjoy easy access to the popular Junction & Breakwater Trail, which is located just outside the community! This beautiful home offers a striking two story family room with a stone wood burning fireplace, with plenty of natural light, a first floor master suite, office/study, vaulted dining area, custom built-in bookcases and cabinets, 2-attics, dual zone HVAC system, tankless water heater, spectacular landscaping, large patio, koi pond with water fall, outdoor shower, lawn irrigation with well, and much more.
Price Reduction on 2-Bed, 2-Bath Condominium in The Peninsula
33585 WINDSWEPT DRIVE #7303 / The Peninsula, Millsboro. Opportunity knocks with this private Windswept condominium shaded by mature trees with distant views of the golf course and pond. Located in the Peninsula on the Indian River Bay. Why wait to build? Start enjoying the fabulous resort lifestyle of the Peninsula this year. This 2br/2full bath is 1,325 Heated/AC sq ft with a screened balcony, in unit laundry, a storage room and a covered parking space in the garage. A major upgrade is the completely new HVAC in 2018. This Sanibel model is in one of the eleven Windswept buildings and all feature elevators and storage and constructed by the national award-winning Schell Brothers. Nine-foot ceilings, crown molding, ceiling fans (3), and recessed lights throughout. The open floor plan features a living room anchored with a gas fireplace, wall mounted TV and flanked by two built in bookcases with storage. The kitchen features forty-two-inch-tall Maple cabinets with glass display cabinets and dove tail drawers. The kitchen counter tops are granite with GE Profile appliances including a gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, and fridge with ice maker. The Sanibel model offers two large bedrooms with private baths. The luxury owner’s suite offers room for a sitting or desk area, two closets including one large walk-in closet. There is a nice sized foyer and generous coat closet. Off the foyer is the laundry room and utility room with the hot water heater and HVAC. Enjoy the private screened porch after a day of fun in the sun and the three swimming pools and bay beach. The Windswept buildings are adjoining the nature trails, butterfly garden and golf course. Relax at the Nature Center in the Marina Bay neighborhood. Here you will find a screened in pavilion with stone fireplace and picnic benches for gatherings. The Wildlife Observatory features boardwalks and a kayak launch with Indian River Bay access. The HOA also covers grass cutting, landscape maintenance. snow removal, trash removal, Verizon Fios high speed internet, HD cable, and 24-hour staffed security with a gated entrance. The Peninsula community is 800 acres on the Indian River Bay and offers world-class amenities. The clubhouse features a large restaurant with indoor and outdoor dining, billiard room, private events room, wine room, men and women's lounges, pro shop, putting greens, driving range, bocce courts, and the premier Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course. The adjacent Lakeside village features a fitness center, full spa, aerobics room, indoor, outdoor heated adult only pool, and a sandy beach wave pool, hot tubs, miniature golf course, pool side restaurant, game room, tennis, pickle-ball, and dog park. Relax on the private bay beach and enjoy kayaking, paddle board, or bring your boat to the floating day dock, pick up family and friends and explore the bay. Located just thirteen miles to historic Lewes and Rehoboth Beach. Delaware boasts low real estate taxes (Less than $1,000 per year for this condominium) and no sales tax. All furnishings available as a separate bill of sale.
Just Listed - Large Townhome in Bethany’s Salt Pond!
Welcome to the Salt Pond - an amenity rich community in Bethany Beach. Topsail Village is a townhome community located in the Salt Pond nestled among trees and ponds. This three-story townhouse is located in a private setting and features a welcoming foyer with tile floors and wainscotting. There is a master bedroom suite on the ground level with sliding glass doors to a back patio. Bathroom has been updated with tile floors and tile shower. Back deck has views of trees and a pond. Laundry and one car garage located on this level. The second level features new luxury vinyl plank flooring and an open floor plan. Great room features a fireplace and sliders to a private back deck overlooking community open space. Great room opens to dining area and eat-in kitchen with white cabinetry and new appliances. There is a powder room on this level. Top level features a master suite on the back of the home with new tile shower and tile bathroom floors. Two more bedrooms share a newly updated hallway bathroom with tile tub surround and tile floors. This home has undergone over $60,000 of renovations: new HVAC, new wide plank vinyl flooring, new tile floors and tile baths/showers in three full bathrooms, installation of shiplap and wainscoting, installation of upper cabinets in kitchen, new appliances in kitchen, paint, and more! The Salt Pond features a clubhouse, indoor and outdoor pool, tennis, golf course, and kayak launch onto the Salt Pond. Convenient to downtown Bethany Beach boardwalk, beach, restaurants, and attractions. Start living the Bethany Beach life today!
Osprey Point should be rejected
On Aug. 11, I and about 50 neighbors attended a meeting of the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. We were all there to register opposition to the proposed addition of a public outdoor restaurant, outdoor bars with amplified outdoor music, and a 25-slip public marina on Arnell Creek. I commend the zoning commissioners who were very patient and allowed us all to speak.
Lewes farmers market to celebrate Kids’ Day Aug. 20
The Historic Lewes Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, at George H.P. Smith Park. The market will celebrate Kids’ Day with lots of fun and educational activities. Kids and their adults can come to the kids tent next to the raffle tent starting at 9 a.m. to join the Scavenger Hunt and find out about other Kids’ Day fun including a coloring book activity, Evans Farm Frozen Farmer ice cream truck parked by the market entrance, and kids’ bocce instruction nearby at the bocce courts. Volunteer Susan Shue will be at the demo tent at 9:30 a.m. with a demonstration and tips on packing fun and appealing school lunches made with fresh, local products from the market. Children’s Storytime starts at 10 a.m. in the yellow tent near the playground. Children accompanied by an adult with a SNAP card can come to the SNAP tent and receive free $5 in HLFM Red Bonus Bucks tokens to spend at the market.
New wheelchair gets Kenny Simpler Sr. back on the beach
This past weekend might have been the nicest multi-day stretch of the entire summer. A weeks-long oppressive heat wave broke, humidity was low and there was a nice breeze. It’s the type of weekend that brings the masses to the Cape Region. Taking full advantage, my family headed to...
Shirley L. Ramich, enjoyed cooking, traveling
Shirley L. Ramich, 79, of Millsboro, formerly of Fleetwood, Pa., passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. Shirley was born in Reading, Pa., Feb. 13, 1943, daughter of the late Clair Kreisher and the late Helen (Wynn) Kreisher. She had worked in quality control for Fleetwood Snacks for 13 years prior to her retirement and moving to Delaware.
RARE NV Homes Armistead Model in Canary Creek
RARE NV Homes Armistead Model Single Family Home that offers you 3 bedrooms, dining room, kitchen and great room combo as well as the laundry room all on the first floor. There are only 30 Single Family Homes in Canary Creek and this one is unique because it is the only home that will ever have it's own PRIVATE POOL. In addition, the home backs to woods and one side of the home also borders Open Space so your neighbor on that side is further away from that side of the home. The Backyard is Fenced. Do not miss this opportunity to live East of Route 1 in a Community that is within biking and walking distance to downtown Lewes. The private Dog Park and the Lewes Community Garden is less than a 1/4 mile from this home. Park Road offers walking and biking trails on paved roads. The public boat launch is also nearby. The pictures of this unique home should be enough for you to schedule an appointment today to see for yourself why you want to be sitting in this backyard and waking up with your cup of coffee or ending your evening with your favorite beverage and friends and family poolside. 4 foot high heated and air conditioned crawl space below the floors keep your toes toasty in the winter and cool in the summer months. Some have added a trap door to access this space for storage because it is heated and air conditioned. Your valuables will not be affected by the attic space that does not offer a climate controlled atmosphere. Space to add an outdoor shower or trash enclosures. Get out the reservation book out because once your friends realize that you are less than 2 miles from the Beach or they can enjoy the day and evening poolside you may have to start charging them. Wake up to the wonderful sound of birds starting their day in the tree line behind this home. The tranquil nature preserve 66 Acre Great Marsh Park begins at the corner of Samantha and Park.
Sydney’s Restaurant collecting school supplies through Aug. 22
For the second time, Sydney’s Restaurant and Lounge in Milton will serve as a drop-off location for school supplies for the Cape Henlopen Educational Foundation’s Caravan of Caring. Supplies will be accepted through Monday, Aug. 22. CHEF officials want to ensure that students from low-income homes or those...
Beach eats can mean leisurely lunches
The summer season isn’t quite finished with us yet, but it’s not too early to venture into town for lunch. And the soon-to-be value-added is that the meters will soon be history. Lunchtime hidden gems include Lori’s Oy Vey Café on Baltimore Ave. (bards and minstrels wax rhapsodic over her chicken salad).
Gosnear sees bright future for Grotto Pizza
Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Grotto Pizza, is no stranger to the beach. He grew up in southern New Jersey, the youngest of five children, and loved spending his summers at the shore. His father died when he was only 12 years old, and his strong work ethic was influenced by his mother. A single mom, she was also a beauty shop operator, and eventually owned several beauty shops located inside nursing homes. “I learned early on there was an expectation in the family that everyone was expected not just to work, but to work hard,” said Jeff.
Developer plans marina, restaurant in Osprey Point
Osprey Point Preserve LLC, the developer of the Osprey Point residential planned community at the end of Old Landing Road near Rehoboth Beach, has filed an application to amend its approved rezoning to include a 1.85-acre restaurant and marina along Arnell Creek. During an Aug. 11 Sussex County Planning &...
James Richard Burks, enjoyed the outdoors
James Richard Burks, 90, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Richard was born April 23, 1932, in West Virginia, the son of the late Robert Lee Burks and the late Laura Burks. Richard spent his working career as a poultry farmer and after retiring he spent his time doing odd jobs to keep himself busy.
Cape Henlopen Senior Center forming woodworkers group
At the request of some current members, the Cape Henlopen Senior Center is forming a new group specifically for woodworkers, which will be open to anyone who makes things with wood. The group will meet for two hours each week in an open setting to discuss what they are making,...
Heidi Lowe shows to debut new jewelry collection Sept. 10, 17
With two upcoming trunk shows, Heidi Lowe will debut a new jewelry collection called Liana which has been a year in the making. The collection comprises everything from simple hoops to chunky chains. All pieces are made from recycled 14-karat gold, and some designs are accented with sapphires or diamonds.
