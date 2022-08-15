Read full article on original website
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Brookline (MA)
The birthplace of John F. Kennedy, Brookline is a town directly west of Boston, with lush parkland, two National Historic Sites and colorful neighborhoods to visit. JFK’s birthplace and childhood home is a National Historic Site, especially remarkable for the work of his mother Rose Kennedy in returning the building to how it looked in 1917.
A Piece of Kennedy History Sold for Above Asking Price in Boston
I love this right now! I absorb everything Kennedys, so running across this is quite exciting. Someone decided that owning a piece of Kennedy history was worth more than the asking price of $1,299,000. This piece of Boston history that is John F. Kennedy's grandparents' home was listed by Leslie MacKinnon of Compass Realty in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, and eventually sold for $1,340,000.
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Massachusetts is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in New England.
hot969boston.com
North End Italian Feast This Weekend
If your looking for something to do this weekend and your hungry. You love Italian food and going to the north end in Boston. This weekend is for you. A co-worker suggested that I attend the Italian Feast this weekend in the North end. Shoutout to Bostoncentral.com for posting the events for this weekend. If you want to know of other events in the North End just click on the link above.
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Weymouth (MA)
The second-oldest city in Massachusetts, Weymouth dates back to 1622 when it was the site of a failed colony, before finding its feet as a settlement a few years later. Abigail Adams (1744-1818), the wife of second US President John Adams and the mother of sixth US President John Quincy Adams, was born in Weymouth, and this historic building is open for tours in the summer.
nbcboston.com
Lady Gaga Comes to Fenway Park Friday Night
Pop superstar Lady Gaga is bringing her highly-anticipated Chromatica Ball tour to Boston's Fenway Park Friday night. This show was originally scheduled for August of 2020, but had to be rescheduled twice because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tour is in support of Gaga's fifth solo studio album, "Chromatica," which was released in 2020 and featured high-profile hit singles like "Stupid Love" and the Ariana Grande collaboration "Rain on Me."
Here are the streets Boston will close to run Orange Line bus shuttle service
"We will get through this." To accommodate up to 200 shuttle buses to ferry would-be Orange Line and Green Line riders on Boston streets over the next month, city officials said several roadways will be off-limits to general traffic to allow the public transit buses to flow freely. The closures,...
nbcboston.com
Can Boston Support Two Luxury Shopping Neighborhoods? Experts Say Yes
For decades, Boston's Back Bay — home to Newbury Street and two malls — was the leading destination for high-end shopping in the city. Recently, a new retail hub has popped up, in the South Boston Seaport District, and it's evolved into the next high-end hot spot. But...
The best Labor Day destination in every New England state, according to Reader’s Digest
One is a "picture-perfect" mountain getaway. If you haven’t yet booked a Labor Day vacation, Reader’s Digest has helped narrow down your search by naming the best Labor Day getaway in every state. The most fabulous Labor Day destinations in New England, according to the publication, are in...
Maxim
This Boston Hotel Boasts The City’s Hottest New Restaurant
The red-hot Coquette at the Omni Boston was named Best Hotel Restaurant of 2022 by Boston Magazine. Boston, for all cachet, has a hard time when it comes to cool restaurants. It’s big on chains, especially steakhouses; but if you’re not into Asian food, or the kind of eatery that’s really just a bar with snacks, and want to stay within walking distance of the center-of-it-all Seaport, options are fairly limited. Hence in 2021 when Coquette opened at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, there was much rejoicing in the land. Finally a cool brasserie-type joint with style, a Bathazar for the Boston set who sorely needed one.
What does the summer drought mean for the fall foliage in New England?
BOSTON — Don’t be fooled by the browning lawns and the ongoing severe drought, the foliage in New England this fall will be “amazing,” but the beautiful colors might peak later than usual in some areas, a new forecast predicted. Northern regions and mountain areas won’t...
Time Out Global
5 sunflower fields to visit near Boston
While we are all sad that summer is nearing an end, the sunflowers are almost in bloom! Sunflower season is late August and there are several local farms where you can visit, take some pictures and just enjoy the New England sunshine. Here are five sunflower fields to visit near Boston this month. But if sunflowers are not your thing check out these other ways to get outside this summer like the best cruises in Boston or the best parks in Boston.
6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America
BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Boston seeks to join state pilot banning gas hookups in new construction
BOSTON MAYOR Michelle Wu said on Tuesday that she wants the city to join a state pilot program allowing 10 municipalities to ban fossil fuel infrastructure in most new construction, but she’s a bit late to the party. Boston’s participation fits with Wu’s broader climate change vision and would...
Rockport, Natick, Saugus: Mass. woods are on fire, and won’t be out anytime soon, say officials
Nearly 40% of the state is experiencing "extreme drought." The Massachusetts National Guard has been brought in to help fight the Briarwood Fire, which has been burning for more than a month across a 19-acre area in Rockport, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday. The Briarwood Fire is one of more...
Eater
Where to Eat Shabu-Shabu in Greater Boston
Shabu-shabu, a Japanese onomatopoeic term for “swish swish,” is a style of hot pot where diners cook thinly sliced meat and raw vegetables by dipping them into a simmering broth for a few seconds. It gained popularity among busy office workers in bustling mega cities in Japan, as its format offers a quick comfort meal in a convenient manner. People often get a smaller, individual pot of broth, which differs from the Chinese style, in which a group of people typically gathers around a communal pot. However, shareable shabu-shabu is also an option.
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Taunton (MA)
One of the oldest towns in the United States, Taunton was founded in 1637 by members of the Plymouth Colony. The excellent Old Colony History Museum shines a light on that history, and charts different aspects of the region’s development, from Taunton’s time as a hub for the silver industry in the early 19th century.
‘This is medical care’: Mayor Michelle Wu reacts to attacks on Boston Children’s Hospital over transgender care
The mayor said Thursday that Boston “has become a little bit of a target” for white supremacist actions and “culture wars.”. Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday reacted to the harassment and threats being leveled at Boston Children’s Hospital, attacks which the institution says began flooding in after misinformation about its transgender health program went viral.
Ten Face Life in Prison After Massive Southeastern Massachusetts Drug Bust
BOSTON — Ten people caught last month in a massive drug bust — in which authorities seized nearly 15 kilograms of suspected fentanyl from a Fall River base — have been indicted on drug conspiracy charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the suspects were indicted Wednesday for...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Massachusetts
If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Massachusetts then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood places in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of these restaurants are highly praised by local people and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. They are great choices for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also amazing options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion. Are you curious about what these seafood places are? Here is the complete list. If you haven't visited any of them, make sure you do because they are truly amazing.
