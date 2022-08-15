ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Brookline (MA)

The birthplace of John F. Kennedy, Brookline is a town directly west of Boston, with lush parkland, two National Historic Sites and colorful neighborhoods to visit. JFK’s birthplace and childhood home is a National Historic Site, especially remarkable for the work of his mother Rose Kennedy in returning the building to how it looked in 1917.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

A Piece of Kennedy History Sold for Above Asking Price in Boston

I love this right now! I absorb everything Kennedys, so running across this is quite exciting. Someone decided that owning a piece of Kennedy history was worth more than the asking price of $1,299,000. This piece of Boston history that is John F. Kennedy's grandparents' home was listed by Leslie MacKinnon of Compass Realty in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, and eventually sold for $1,340,000.
BOSTON, MA
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Massachusetts is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in New England.
RAYNHAM, MA
hot969boston.com

North End Italian Feast This Weekend

If your looking for something to do this weekend and your hungry. You love Italian food and going to the north end in Boston. This weekend is for you. A co-worker suggested that I attend the Italian Feast this weekend in the North end. Shoutout to Bostoncentral.com for posting the events for this weekend. If you want to know of other events in the North End just click on the link above.
BOSTON, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Weymouth (MA)

The second-oldest city in Massachusetts, Weymouth dates back to 1622 when it was the site of a failed colony, before finding its feet as a settlement a few years later. Abigail Adams (1744-1818), the wife of second US President John Adams and the mother of sixth US President John Quincy Adams, was born in Weymouth, and this historic building is open for tours in the summer.
WEYMOUTH, MA
nbcboston.com

Lady Gaga Comes to Fenway Park Friday Night

Pop superstar Lady Gaga is bringing her highly-anticipated Chromatica Ball tour to Boston's Fenway Park Friday night. This show was originally scheduled for August of 2020, but had to be rescheduled twice because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tour is in support of Gaga's fifth solo studio album, "Chromatica," which was released in 2020 and featured high-profile hit singles like "Stupid Love" and the Ariana Grande collaboration "Rain on Me."
BOSTON, MA
Maxim

This Boston Hotel Boasts The City’s Hottest New Restaurant

The red-hot Coquette at the Omni Boston was named Best Hotel Restaurant of 2022 by Boston Magazine. Boston, for all cachet, has a hard time when it comes to cool restaurants. It’s big on chains, especially steakhouses; but if you’re not into Asian food, or the kind of eatery that’s really just a bar with snacks, and want to stay within walking distance of the center-of-it-all Seaport, options are fairly limited. Hence in 2021 when Coquette opened at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, there was much rejoicing in the land. Finally a cool brasserie-type joint with style, a Bathazar for the Boston set who sorely needed one.
BOSTON, MA
Time Out Global

5 sunflower fields to visit near Boston

While we are all sad that summer is nearing an end, the sunflowers are almost in bloom! Sunflower season is late August and there are several local farms where you can visit, take some pictures and just enjoy the New England sunshine. Here are five sunflower fields to visit near Boston this month. But if sunflowers are not your thing check out these other ways to get outside this summer like the best cruises in Boston or the best parks in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America

BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Boston seeks to join state pilot banning gas hookups in new construction

BOSTON MAYOR Michelle Wu said on Tuesday that she wants the city to join a state pilot program allowing 10 municipalities to ban fossil fuel infrastructure in most new construction, but she’s a bit late to the party. Boston’s participation fits with Wu’s broader climate change vision and would...
BOSTON, MA
Eater

Where to Eat Shabu-Shabu in Greater Boston

Shabu-shabu, a Japanese onomatopoeic term for “swish swish,” is a style of hot pot where diners cook thinly sliced meat and raw vegetables by dipping them into a simmering broth for a few seconds. It gained popularity among busy office workers in bustling mega cities in Japan, as its format offers a quick comfort meal in a convenient manner. People often get a smaller, individual pot of broth, which differs from the Chinese style, in which a group of people typically gathers around a communal pot. However, shareable shabu-shabu is also an option.
BOSTON, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Taunton (MA)

One of the oldest towns in the United States, Taunton was founded in 1637 by members of the Plymouth Colony. The excellent Old Colony History Museum shines a light on that history, and charts different aspects of the region’s development, from Taunton’s time as a hub for the silver industry in the early 19th century.
TAUNTON, MA
Boston

‘This is medical care’: Mayor Michelle Wu reacts to attacks on Boston Children’s Hospital over transgender care

The mayor said Thursday that Boston “has become a little bit of a target” for white supremacist actions and “culture wars.”. Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday reacted to the harassment and threats being leveled at Boston Children’s Hospital, attacks which the institution says began flooding in after misinformation about its transgender health program went viral.
BOSTON, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Massachusetts

If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Massachusetts then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood places in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of these restaurants are highly praised by local people and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. They are great choices for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also amazing options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion. Are you curious about what these seafood places are? Here is the complete list. If you haven't visited any of them, make sure you do because they are truly amazing.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

